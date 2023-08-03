Automakers Bank On Gigafactories For EV Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.77 +2.28 +2.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.30 +2.10 +2.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.19 +2.11 +2.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.080 +3.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.005 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 612 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 65 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.19 -1.88 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Nigerian Military Destroys 36 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

Oil Markets Are Suffering From A Dearth Of Accurate Data

Oil Markets Are Suffering From A Dearth Of Accurate Data

Oil markets have always struggled…

U.S. Shale Drilling Set For Recovery, Oilfield Service Firms Say

U.S. Shale Drilling Set For Recovery, Oilfield Service Firms Say

Drilling activity in the U.S.…

China Is Leading The Global Battery Electric Vehicle Race

China Is Leading The Global Battery Electric Vehicle Race

China has emerged as a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Automakers Bank On Gigafactories For EV Expansion

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 03, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Automakers are increasingly developing gigafactories for local production of EV batteries to ensure stable supply chains and meet the rapidly expanding EV market demands.
  • Tata Group plans to build a massive 40GWh capacity electric battery plant in the UK under its new venture, Agratas, which will supply batteries to Jaguar Land Rover and possibly other automakers.
  • While Tesla continues to lead in EV battery production with its gigafactories, other automakers globally are following suit.
Join Our Community
Gigafactory

Electric vehicle (EV) companies worldwide are constructing “gigafactories”, huge factories that produce very large numbers of batteries for electric vehicles. The construction of these types of factories is becoming more popular worldwide, as automakers look to manufacture batteries for their vehicles and ensure their supply chain is stable, particularly following the challenges of the Covid pandemic. Over the next decade, we can expect this model of battery production to become more commonplace, with lithium batteries being manufactured in several countries around the globe, supporting the rise of EV markets globally.

Tesla pioneered the concept of a gigafactory, aware that the company could drive costs down if it could mass produce lithium batteries for its EVs. But several automakers have since developed their own versions around the world. In Europe, the EV market is expanding rapidly, with sales revenue expected to reach $164 billion in 2023. This is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.99 percent between 2023 and 2028, to reach $288 billion by 2028, equating to 4.83 million vehicles sold across the region. 

As the EV market expands, automakers are looking to develop their own batteries in new gigafactories, both locally and in countries where manufacturing activities are cheaper. In 2022, it was projected that Europe’s EV gigafactory capacity pipeline would grow sixfold, to 789.2GWh by the end of the decade. The region is expected to become the fastest growing for lithium-ion battery capacity after China. 

India’s Tata Group has big plans for the development of a $5.17 billion, 40GWh capacity electric battery plantin Somerset, in the U.K. under its new venture Agratas. This will be the largest factory of this type in Britain. It is expected to more than double the country’s EV battery pipeline capacity, producing around half of the EV batteries expected to be required by 2030, with production starting in 2026. The development is expected to create around 4,000 direct jobs and provide Jaguar Land Rover with EV batteries, according to the government. Tata may also supply batteries from the facility to other automakers in the U.K. and Europe. 

The U.K. hopes the plant will also help generate thousands of indirect jobs in critical metals and minerals and battery materials. The government stated, “This investment will be crucial to boosting the UK’s battery manufacturing capacity needed to support the electric vehicle industry in the long term.” The state is expected to provide Tata with significant subsidies for the development, of almost $636 million. The secretary of state, Grant Shapps, said that the project was “certainly the biggest U.K. car investment for 40 years” and “a big vote of confidence in the British economy.” It will strongly support the U.K.’s aim to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030. 

The move is expected to encourage other companies to invest in similar projects across the U.K. and Europe as the EV market in the region expands exponentially over the next decade. At present, there are 4 gigafactories in France, 9 in Germany, 34 in the U.S. and 283 in China. There is only 1 in the U.K. However, Ian Constance, the CEO of the Advanced Propulsion Centre, the body that runs the government’s automotive subsidies, stated “We have other gigafactory investments in the pipeline which we’re talking to,” and “This will only strengthen the case.” 

While other automakers are gradually catching up, Tesla has long been at the forefront of EV battery production, investing $3.5 billion in its first gigafactory in Nevada in 2014. It aimed to build a facility capable of producing 35 GWh of battery cells annually, enough to manufacture around 500,000 vehicles a year. This represented a figure greater than the combined global battery manufacturing capacity at the time. Tesla has since developed a second gigafactory in Brandenburg, Germany, with plans to construct a third in Mexico. 

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is its first location in Europe, demonstrating the company’s aim of expanding its market far beyond North America. And, in July, the company’s Mexico facility got the green light. The governor of the state of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, announced that the local authorities had completed the documentation required for Tesla to commence construction on its first gigafactory in the country, close to Monterrey. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador first announced the project in February. Batteries from the plant will likely be used in Tesla’s new, entry-level EV model, which is expected to cost around $25,000. 

Automakers worldwide have followed Tesla’s model by developing gigafactories to produce their own lithium batteries to fit in their EVs. This is expected to support the expansion of EV markets worldwide, decrease the carbon emissions associated with transporting batteries over long distances, and strengthen supply chains. Tesla and several other automakers now have plans for multiple large-scale facilities in various countries around the globe, mainly centred around regions pegged for the biggest EV market growth over the coming decades. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Energy Giant Drax In Hot Water Over Alleged Misuse Of Profit Cap
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com