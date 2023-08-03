Energy Emergency Spurs Kyrgyzstan's Hydropower Collaboration With China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.77 +2.28 +2.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.30 +2.10 +2.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.19 +2.11 +2.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.080 +3.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.005 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.005 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 612 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 65 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.19 -1.88 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Nigerian Military Destroys 36 Illegal Refining Sites In Niger Delta

Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge

Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge

The nearing completion of Ethiopia's…

New Storage Tech Will Elevate The Role Of Hydropower

New Storage Tech Will Elevate The Role Of Hydropower

Hydropower is becoming an increasingly…

Underground Hydropower Could Be Britain’s Ultimate Renewable Power Source

Underground Hydropower Could Be Britain’s Ultimate Renewable Power Source

Instead of using mountains and…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Hydroelectric
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Emergency Spurs Kyrgyzstan's Hydropower Collaboration With China

By RFE/RL staff - Aug 03, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Kyrgyzstan has declared a three-year energy emergency and signed an investment agreement with a Chinese consortium for a $2.4 billion-$3 billion hydropower project along the Naryn River.
  • The Chinese consortium brings extensive experience from large-scale infrastructure projects and could provide the much-needed finance and expertise for Kyrgyzstan's ambitious hydropower projects.
  • There are concerns about the actual execution of the project due to poor government planning and financial scandals that have previously hampered similar large-scale infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan.
Join Our Community
Hydropower

Long-reliant on hydropower to keep its power grid up and running, Kyrgyzstan is grappling with nationwide electricity shortages so severe that the government declared a three-year energy emergency that took effect on August 1.

In seeking to build its power-generating capacity, Kyrgyz authorities also want to push forward with long-held plans for a series of new hydropower plants (HPP) along the Naryn River, with Bishkek signing a memorandum of understanding and an investment agreement with a consortium of Chinese companies on July 27.

Few details were revealed about the newly inked Kazarman project, which will consist of a cascade of multiple HPPs in succession in the country's Jalalabad Province, but according to an announcement by the Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers, it's tentatively estimated to cost between $2.4 billion-$3 billion, making it one of the country's most ambitious hydropower ventures.

"The investment agreement is the largest in the history of Kyrgyzstan. Under the control of the head of state, negotiations are under way on a dozen other projects of the same scale," Akylbek Japarov, the chairman of the Kyrgyz cabinet of ministers, said at the July 27 signing ceremony in Kyrgyzstan.

PowerChina Northwest Engineering Corporation, Green Gold Energy, and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation are the Chinese companies in the HPP consortium and all have extensive experience on large-scale infrastructure projects inside China and globally.

While the companies have yet to comment on the Kazarman project, the China Railway 20 Bureau Group -- a subsidiary of the state-owned China Railway Construction Corporation, one of the world's largest construction companies -- has focused on Central Asia in recent years, mainly on clean-energy and power-generation projects.

In addition to the Kazarman plan, the company also signed a deal with Kyrgyzstan at the China-Central Asia summit in Xi'an in May to buy and invest in a solar-power project in Issyk-Kul -- one of the region's largest lakes -- in eastern Kyrgyzstan.

"Once operational, the annual electricity generation will account for about 17 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total electricity production," Song Rongjun, China Railway 20 Bureau Group's president for Asia and Oceania, told the state-run China Daily newspaper in June.

Searching For Energy Security

Together, the new projects could be a much-needed step forward to improve Kyrgyzstan's energy security.

Construction for the solar project at Issyk-Kul is set to start in 2024 and expected to be done in 2025. The Kazarman project, meanwhile, has a much longer timeline, with Kyrgyz officials saying they plan to break ground in 2024 and that it will be put into operation on the Naryn River by 2030. The Energy Ministry said a feasibility study will begin on September 1 and be completed in December 2024.

Kyrgyzstan already has some HPPs along the Naryn River and some plans to build others are decades old. Those plans have new momentum as policymakers are increasingly looking to harness the hydropower potential of the river, which flows westward and eventually joins with the Syr Darya, one of Central Asia's two main water arteries.

"In the coming years we will not only make up for our deficit in electricity production but will confidently reach levels that will allow us to earn hundreds of millions of dollars a year by exporting electricity," Japarov said while announcing the deal.

Studies over the years by entities like the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Asian Development Bank have projected that proper development of the area could provide a major source of export revenue for Kyrgyzstan, which could then sell extra electricity to its neighbors in Central and South Asia as well as China.

But the large sums needed to finance such a venture -- combined with a history of poor government planning and financial scandals surrounding infrastructure deals -- have prevented large-scale projects like Kazarman from getting off the ground.

Since discussion about the Kazarman cascade of HPPs first began in 2013, several notable investors from multiple countries -- such as Turkey and Kazakhstan -- have been linked to it, as have several Chinese firms. But as seen by the current announcement with the Chinese consortium, Kyrgyzstan's eastern neighbor is increasingly willing to provide the financing needed for large-scale projects.

As former Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev -- who was removed from office after an abuse-of-power scandal last year -- told Interfax in an August 2022 interview, Kyrgyzstan's long-term strategy is to increase its power-generation abilities in order to gain a surplus that can be sold next-door in the Chinese market.

He added that selling to China would provide diversity to protect against price fluctuations and help pay off the debts it has incurred in building the HPPs in Kyrgyzstan.

Lingering Questions

While the July deal on the Kazarman project is a major step forward for Kyrgyzstan as it grapples with energy shortages and rising demand, Myrzatai Sultanaliev, senior fellow at the Kyrgyz Research and Development Center of Energy, told RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service that the project would be a big help toward staving off future energy crises.

But he notes there are still lingering questions about the July agreement. "We don't know under what conditions this agreement was reached," Sultanaliev said. "It's also not clear whether this was a full agreement or just a memorandum of intent to build. We've had cases like this before where investment agreements are signed but they remain only on paper and never reach the next stage."

Bishkek-based energy expert Batyrkul Baetov says there is little doubt the project would be a major contributor toward reversing the current energy emergency in the country, but he also harbors doubts about it coming to fruition. "Kyrgyzstan is dependent on foreign investors and foreign policy will play a large role in whether the contract is concluded properly and if the correct labor agreement is reached," he told RFE/RL.

Should Kyrgyzstan's ambitious hydropower strategy be realized it could also further accentuate Central Asia's tense water politics, which are forecast to get more fraught amid projections for increasingly arid weather due to climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Land and resources play prominently in Kyrgyz politics. Most recently, the transfer of a water reservoir to Uzbekistan last year led to a crackdown on activists and media in Kyrgyzstan who opposed the deal.

With growing shortages of water and electricity that are expected to expand in the future, some experts have warned that upstream governments like Kyrgyzstan could be pushed to limit the flow to their downstream neighbors, likely sparking larger political standoffs in the process.

In the meantime, the country is still dealing with growing power shortages.

In 2022, Kyrgyzstan produced 13.85 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, but consumption reached 15.9 billion kWh, with imports making up for the shortage.

Consumption is expected to reach 17 billion kWh in 2023 and electricity production -- which is highly dependent on hydropower -- is only projected to hit 15 billion kWh due to lower-than-normal water flows into the Toktogul Reservoir, which is crucial for Kyrgyzstan's power generation needs.

By Toktosun Shambetov via RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ethiopia’s Controversial New Hydroelectric Dam Has Neighbors On Edge
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com