Australia’s Fuel Security Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 57.93 -0.31 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 61.14 -0.33 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.874 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph down Mars US 40 mins 58.69 -0.49 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 51 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 57.13 +0.29 +0.51%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.874 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.33 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 60.59 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 57.50 +0.38 +0.67%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 62.21 +0.39 +0.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 61.34 +0.75 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.59 +0.87 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.45 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.22 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 47.13 -0.28 -0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 57.68 +0.32 +0.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 59.08 +0.32 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 54.68 +0.42 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 53.18 +0.32 +0.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 55.43 +0.37 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 56.53 +0.42 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 53.53 +0.37 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.74 +0.40 +0.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 54.75 -0.50 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.19 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.14 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.14 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.75 -0.50 -0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 18 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 17 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 14 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 33 mins The Painful Death of Coal
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 19 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 5 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 day SUVs are conquering the world
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology

Breaking News:

US Sells Seized Iranian Fuel As It Looks To Detain Another Oil Tanker

Can Exxon Bounce Back From A Disasterous 2020?

Can Exxon Bounce Back From A Disasterous 2020?

Exxon had a dreadful year…

Green Tech Could Create The First Trillionaire

Green Tech Could Create The First Trillionaire

The green tech boom is…

Oil Major Total Sees 10 Million Bpd Supply Gap In 2025

Oil Major Total Sees 10 Million Bpd Supply Gap In 2025

France's supermajor Total is warning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Australia’s Fuel Security Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 11, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Australia’s fuel security is becoming an increasingly imminent challenge for the country as another refinery closes in Melbourne. With the country’s already high import bill climbing, experts are beginning to question the future of Australian fuel. 

ExxonMobil has taken the decision to close its 80,000 bpd refinery in Melbourne, leaving the country with just two plants to meet its fuel needs. The plant will be transformed into a fuel import terminal. 

This follows BP’s decision to close its 146,000 bpd Kwinana plant in October 2020. Concerns have also been raised over the viability of Australian energy company Ampol’s Brisbane refinery. Canberra has offered A$2.3 billion in funding to keep the plant running, but no final decision has been made. 

A decrease in oil demand and the growth in oil imports from the Middle East and Asia have reduced the number of refineries in Australia from seven to just two over the last decade. Mega-refineries across Asia have made it hard for Australia to compete in production. 

The closure of Australia’s oil refineries makes it significantly more dependent on refined oil imports. While the government has assured the public that the closure will not have a negative impact on Australia’s fuel stocks, it is clear to see that a national fuel strategy is needed. 

Many are putting pressure on the government to adopt more hydrogen and bioenergy projects as well as encouraging the switch to electric vehicles (EVs). However, the government’s current approach to EVs is pushing people towards fossil fuels. 

The national Future Fuels Strategy misinforms the public, suggesting that hybrid cars are more environmentally friendly than EVs. It also does nothing to incentivize the uptake of EVs through subsidies or the phasing out of traditional fuel vehicles. This adds to an already troubling situation in Australia; as international EV uptake increases, national figures are low. EV sales in Europe went from 3.3% in 2019 to 10.2% in 2020, while Australia’s sales increased only slightly from 0.6% to 0.75%. 

Watch Now: The Energy Trades That Shook The World

Prior to recent refinery closures, Australia already imported around 90 percent of its oil needs, a figure that is now expected to rise. In 2019-20, Australia imported a total of $22.4 billion worth of refined petroleum products. This import figure shows the extent of change that has taken place in Australia’s oil industry over the last half a century, as the country was a net exporter of oil when it joined the International Energy Agency in 1979.

Australia is putting safeguards in place, with the government investing A$94 million in low-price oil during the global price fall in April 2020, to build a strategic fuel reserve. The national stockpile of crude oil goes towards Australia’s 90-day emergency threshold, established to tackle any problems with the supply chain.

However, to date, the government has failed to meet this stockpile quota, having just 63 days’ worth of oil reserves in November 2020, or 86 days if counting oil already en-route to the country. 

The current import situation relies on geopolitical stability in multiple regions. While Australia relies on the USA and the Middle East to supply its oil, it also depends on Singapore or South Korea to manage the refining process of the crude product. 

The question is how long can the government continue its laissez-faire approach to oil supplies before fuel insecurity becomes too big a threat? Only time will tell if the country’s remaining two refineries can maintain Australia’s small-scale national production or whether the country will, at some point, depend on 100 percent oil imports. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Bad Is Big Oil’s Earning Season?

Next Post

Argentina Narrowly Avoids Another Oil Industry Crisis
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com