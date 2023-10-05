Argentina’s Oil Production Surges As Political Instability Soars

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.59 -1.63 -1.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.19 -1.62 -1.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.68 -0.18 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.143 +0.181 +6.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.179 -0.019 -0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.179 -0.019 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.99 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.38 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.44 -3.21 -3.54%
Graph down Basra Light 674 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -3.12 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.20 -3.20 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 127 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 63.37 -6.06 -8.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.37 -5.01 -5.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.62 -5.01 -5.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 80.32 -5.31 -6.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.67 -6.31 -7.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 79.67 -5.46 -6.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 86.62 -5.61 -6.08%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.87 -6.51 -7.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.45 -5.01 -6.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 79.80 -5.01 -5.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.75 -5.00 -5.83%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

India Warns That OPEC+ Oil Supply Cuts Could Have Unintended Consequences

Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Not Alter Voluntary Oil Supply Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Will Not Alter Voluntary Oil Supply Cuts

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia…

The Geopolitical Forces Driving Today's Oil Market

The Geopolitical Forces Driving Today's Oil Market

Whether oil prices will continue…

Oil Price Rally Meets Resistance Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil Price Rally Meets Resistance Despite Bullish Catalysts

Despite a tightening market and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Argentina’s Oil Production Surges As Political Instability Soars

By Matthew Smith - Oct 05, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation is central to the nation's record-breaking hydrocarbon production growth, second only in size to the U.S.'s Eagle Ford shale.
  • National oil company YPF plans substantial investments in Vaca Muerta, aiming to quadruple shale oil production by 2027, giving a boost to Argentina's economy.
  • While the economy faces significant challenges, with soaring inflation and political instability, investments in the oil sector provide a glimmer of hope.
Join Our Community
oil

The exploitation of South America’s largest shale formation the Vaca Muerta, which is the size of Belgium, continues delivering impressive results at a crucial time for Argentina. The geological formation spanning 7.5 million acres is believed to be the world’s second-largest shale gas deposit, surpassed only by the U.S. situated Eagle Ford shale, and the fourth largest shale oil deposit. The Vaca Muerta’s development is responsible for halting the decline of oil and natural gas production in Argentina. Even with hydrocarbon production in Latin America’s third-largest economy regularly hitting record highs there are signs of further big things to come from Argentina’s burgeoning shale oil boom and the Vaca Muerta.

Ministry of Economy data shows that August 2023 oil production (Spanish) surged to 621,757 barrels per day, the highest level since May this year, an increase of 6.5% compared to the same period a year earlier. Notably, in August 2023 natural gas output soared to a new all-time high of 5.1 billion cubic feet per day, which was 2% higher than for the same period in 2022. Government data shows that during August 2023 58 wells were completed compared to 55 for the same period a year earlier. The volume of fracking activity remains high, despite the number of fracking stages completed for August 2023 falling by 11% year over year to 1,224. This is a key number to monitor because it is the exploitation of the Vaca Muerta shale formation which is responsible for Argentina’s ongoing strong hydrocarbon production growth.

National oil company YPF is committed to investing considerable capital to develop the geological formation, which along with growing interest from big oil will spur on further growth. The company has earmarked annual capital expenditures of $5 billion for 2023 until 2027, with around $2.3 billion of that amount to be spent each year on developing YPF’s shale hydrocarbon operations in the Vaca Muerta. By 2027, YPF expects to have quadrupled its shale oil production to around 1 million barrels per day and doubles shale gas output to in the vicinity of 8 billion cubic feet per day. This will not only give YPF’s earnings a solid lift but also substantially boost Argentina’s hydrocarbon output, providing much-needed relief to the country’s crisis-prone economy.

Argentina’s second largest shale oil producer Vista Energy is also committed to boosting the tempo of operations and expanding production. The company, which holds 206,000 acres in the Vaca Muerta shale, plans to invest $2.5 billion in the formation by the end of 2026, which includes funding the completion of 138 shale production wells. This Vista anticipates will lift the company’s shale oil output to 100,000 barrels per day, which is more than double the second quarter 2023 average production of 39,200 barrels per day. Such an ambitious plan appears achievable with Vista’s production continuing to grow with it lifting an average of 42,995 per day for August 2023, an increase of nearly 10% compared to the second quarter 2023 average.

YPF expects Argentina’s oil production to peak in 2035 at 2.2 million barrels per day and decline to 1.35 million barrels per day by 20240. While industry analysts predict the crisis-prone country, which is being roiled by its worst economic catastrophe in two decades, will be pumping 1 million barrels per day by 2030, the latest events indicate that potential production growth could be far higher than anticipated. This becomes even more likely with global energy giants investing in the Vaca Muerta and many of the infrastructure constraints in the formation being addressed. The most important was the commissioning of the first phase of the Néstor Kirchner natural gas pipeline earlier this year, which has seen record levels of shale gas shipped from the Vaca Muerta.

These events are occurring at a critical time for Argentina’s crisis-prone economy where annual inflation hit an eye-watering 124.4% during August 2023 and economic growth has flatlined with the IMF predicting GDP will expand by 0.2% this year. The economy’s worsening crisis is causing resentment against mainstream political parties to soar. Economist Javier Milei’s stunning victory in the August 2023 presidential primary rocked Argentina’s two mainstream political parties the Justicialist, or Peronists, and Radical Civic Union which through varying coalitions have traded power for decades. Milei is campaigning on a radical alternate-right platform where he proposes dollarizing the economy, abolishing Argentina’s central bank, and boosting security by making handgun ownership easier. Those anti-establishment views, while appealing to many Argentineans weary of the country’s ceaseless economic woes, add further instability to an already volatile situation.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy
Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com