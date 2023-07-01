Will Argentina Reach Its 1 Million Bpd Oil Production Goal?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 70.64 +0.78 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 74.90 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.87 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.798 +0.097 +3.59%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.634 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 1 day 71.84 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.634 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 579 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 32 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Is OPEC Locked Into Supply Cuts With Oil Below $75

New Mexico Is Driving Permian Oil Production Growth

New Mexico Is Driving Permian Oil Production Growth

Despite slowing output growth, the…

Diesel Demand Defies Recession Fears

Diesel Demand Defies Recession Fears

Despite recession fears, the consistent…

Global Oil Reserves Could Increase Global Temperatures By 0.2°C

Global Oil Reserves Could Increase Global Temperatures By 0.2°C

Global recoverable oil reserves, now…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Argentina Reach Its 1 Million Bpd Oil Production Goal?

By Matthew Smith - Jul 01, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Crude production at Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale has hit a series of record highs over the last year.
  • Vaca Muerta has some of the lowest breakeven costs for onshore South America.
  • Rystad: Vaca Muerta could be pumping as much as 1 million barrels of crude oil daily by 2030.
Join Our Community
Vaca Muerta

Tiny South American nation of less than one million, Guyana has emerged as the latest drilling hotspot in South America, after decades where the regional oil industry was dominated by Venezuela and Brazil. While those countries are attracting considerable industry attention for a variety of reasons, it is the giant Vaca Muerta shale in Argentina which is shaping up as the continent’s hottest onshore oil boom. The 8.6-million-acre geological formation is estimated to contain 16 billion barrels of shale oil and 308 trillion cubic feet of shale gas, which are the second largest shale gas reserves globally. The Vaca Muerta has been compared to the prolific South Texas Eagle Ford shale. The government in Buenos Aires views the development of the Vaca Muerta’s hydrocarbon wealth as a silver bullet for Argentina’s economic malaise

The development of the Vaca Muerta continues to drive Argentina’s oil production which has hit a series of record highs over the last year. According to government data Argentina pumped an average of 626,236 barrels of crude oil per day which was a notable 9% higher than for the same month a year earlier. It was marginally lower than Argentina’s all-time record high of 631,103 barrels per day, recorded for March 2023. Growing shale oil production from the Vaca Muerta is responsible for this solid production growth. For May 2023, shale oil output was 302,117 barrels per day, which was an impressive 25% higher year over year and amounted to 48% of Argentina’s total petroleum production compared to 42% for the same period a year earlier.

Economically crucial natural gas output is also soaring because of the development of the Vaca Muerta. For May 2023, Argentina pumped 4.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas, which while 4.6% greater than a month earlier was still lower than the all-time high of just under 5 billion cubic feet per day extracted during August 2023. It is rapidly growing shale gas production which is responsible for this solid expansion. For May 2023, shale gas output was 2.7 billion cubic feet per day representing an increase of 10% month over month and 3% year over year. As a result, shale gas for the month comprised 58% of total natural gas production compared to 55% a year earlier. Related: Oil Prices Set For A Monthly Gain But Yet Another Quarterly Loss

Production growth will continue at a solid clip with energy companies including national oil company YPF and foreign supermajors investing heavily in Argentina, particularly the Vaca Muerta. State-controlled energy company YPF plans to spend $5 billion on developing its operations during 2023, representing a significant 20% increase over 2022. YPF has allocated $3.6 billion of that budget to upstream operations with $2.3 billion earmarked for shale, 68% of which will go toward drilling activities and the remaining 32% to be spent on urgently needed infrastructure as well as other facilities.

Argentina’s economic ministry in an early June 2023 statement said that U.S. energy supermajor Chevron, which has considerable experience developing unconventional oil assets, will invest more than $500 million in the Vaca Muerta. Chevron plans to spend that money developing the El Trapial Block in the west of the geological formation. The block, according to ministry data, contains proven reserves comprised of 12 million barrels of oil and 7.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. There are also contingent resources of 194 million barrels of oil and 355 billion cubic feet or natural gas. Shell is another supermajor investing in the Vaca Muerta. According to a February 2023 statement from the government Shell has invested $2 billion in developing unconventional hydrocarbon resources in the formation.

Industry consultancy Rystad Energy issued a statement claiming that the Vaca Muerta could be pumping as much as 1 million barrels of crude oil daily by 2030, although that is contingent on infrastructure shortages being resolved. If production reaches 1 million barrels per day, then Argentina will emerge as one of Latin America’s largest oil producers, seeing the crisis riven overtake Colombia with the region’s third largest hydrocarbon output. To address the constraints, including a lack of takeaway capacity, emerging in the Vaca Muerta due to a lack of infrastructure YPF has committed to a plan where it along with partners will spend up to $7 billion on various facilities including pipelines. CEO Pablo Iuliano in an April 2023 stated that YPF will provide 40% of that funding.

The Vaca Muerta will keep attracting considerable energy investment. The formation has some of the lowest breakeven costs for onshore South America, and they are progressively falling as more discoveries are made, oilfields are developed, and infrastructure is built out. A variety of numbers have been thrown around over the last three years with some analysts claiming that the Vaca Muerta has a breakeven price as high as $55 per barrel, whereas others claim it is far lower having fallen substantially since the pandemic. 

According to industry consultancy McKinsey & Company the formation's technical breakeven is $36 per barrel and $1.54 per million cubic feet of natural gas. Those prices are comparable with U.S. shale formations and among the lowest for onshore operations in South America. The Vaca Muerta’s attraction is bolstered by high-quality reservoirs with superior well productivity compared to other shale deposits. McKinsey believes the formation's geology is comparable to the Permian Basin and superior to other U.S. shale formations in terms of reservoir pressure, thickness and organic content. 

The oil produced from the Vaca Muerta has an average API gravity of 40 degrees and sulfur content of less than 0.5%, making it sweet and light. Those characteristics make the petroleum easier as well as cheaper to refine into high-quality gasoline without using complex refining techniques. There is a growing demand for lighter sweeter oil grades globally to meet ever stricter emissions standards for fuels. The carbon intensity associated with lifting oil in the Vaca Muerta is one of the lowest globally. This is becoming an increasingly important operational attribute in a world where there is an aggressive push to decarbonize the global economy and for big oil to make operations carbon neutral. 

For these reasons, investment in the Vaca Muerta will continue growing despite the economic turmoil engulfing Argentina. That will not only give the country’s economy, export and balance of trade a healthy boost but bolster global supplies of light sweeter crude oil. Based on the ramping-up of activity in the Vaca Muerta and YPF’s aggressive spending to develop oilfields and crucial infrastructure, Argentina will likely reach the 1 million barrels per day of production predicted by Rystad.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Commodities And Consolidation: Earthstone’s Bold Asset Swap Strategy
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up

U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up
Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com