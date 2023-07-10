Argentina Launches Gas Pipeline From Vaca Muerta Shale Play

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.25 -0.61 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.85 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.45 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.679 +0.097 +3.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.012 -0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 2 days 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.577 -0.012 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 10 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 10 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 587 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 10 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 10 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 40 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.61 +2.06 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.01 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.26 +2.06 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.41 +2.06 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 68.11 +2.06 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 69.41 +2.06 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.36 +2.06 +2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 67.71 +2.06 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 10 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 10 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 10 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 18 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 10 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 10 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 10 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 10 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Argentina Launches Gas Pipeline From Vaca Muerta Shale Play

Sky-High UK Energy Bills Shouldn't Be The Norm

Sky-High UK Energy Bills Shouldn't Be The Norm

Centrica CEO’s comment that energy…

Rystad: Underinvestment Claims In Oil & Gas Are Exaggerated

Rystad: Underinvestment Claims In Oil & Gas Are Exaggerated

Rystad data shows that fears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Argentina Launches Gas Pipeline From Vaca Muerta Shale Play

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2023, 4:30 AM CDT

Argentina inaugurated on Sunday a natural gas pipeline from the Vaca Muerta shale to a town in the Buenos Aires province, as part of its efforts to become energy independent and stop paying billions of dollars for LNG imports.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández officially launched the first leg of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline (Gasoducto Presidente Néstor Kirchner), which runs from the huge Vaca Muerta shale gas fields to the Buenos Aires province. The second phase of the gas pipeline will see it extending to the town of San Jeronimo in the province of Santa Fe.

Vaca Muerta—Spanish for ‘dead cow’—has been dubbed the Argentinian Permian, although its geologic properties have been compared more appropriately to the Eagle Ford.

The Vaca Muerta shale play is estimated to hold recoverable resources consisting of 16 billion barrels of oil and 308 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Those numbers make the Vaca Muerta the world’s second-largest shale gas deposit.  

The development of Vaca Muerta has hit various snags over the past half-decade, from perennial economic crises to global oil and gas crises and domestic foreign exchange limitations.

But oil and gas production has been rising since the Covid-related slump of 2020. Moreover, Argentina – plagued by incessant economic crises – has vowed to become energy independent by building infrastructure to ship the massive resources of Vaca Muerta in the western province of Neuquen to the major consuming centers in the east such as Buenos Aires and ports for potential exports.

The first leg of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline is Argentina’s most important infrastructure work of the past 40 years, the president’s office said.

“We made our energy sovereignty a reality,” President Fernández said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pipeline will supply industrial and household gas demand at competitive prices while saving Argentina $4.2 billion worth of gas import bills per year, the presidency said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Claim Exclusive Ownership Of Contested Gas Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com