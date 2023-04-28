Are We Prepared For The Unintended Consequences Of Emerging Tech?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.72 +1.96 +2.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 79.54 +1.17 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.51 +2.21 +2.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.398 +0.043 +1.83%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.571 +0.038 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 73.16 +0.26 +0.36%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.571 +0.038 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.24 -2.29 -2.88%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.99 -2.34 -2.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.53 -2.21 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 515 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.84 -1.82 -2.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.51 +0.46 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.91 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.16 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.31 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.31 +0.46 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.26 +0.46 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.61 +0.46 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.82 -2.86 -3.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 16 hours 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days Net zero nonsense
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 9 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

New York Soon To Become First State To Ban Natural Gas Hookups In New Buildings

European Union Pushes Into North African Solar Markets

European Union Pushes Into North African Solar Markets

The European Union has recently…

Big Oil, Renewables Team Up To Push Permitting Reform

Big Oil, Renewables Team Up To Push Permitting Reform

Renewable energy associations and the…

Wave Of Nationalizations Threatens Miners In Latin America

Wave Of Nationalizations Threatens Miners In Latin America

Chile’s plan to increase its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are We Prepared For The Unintended Consequences Of Emerging Tech?

By Kurt Cobb - Apr 28, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Existing technologies are already pushing humanity towards extinction.
  • Launching a second apocalypse through emerging technologies may not be practical, as we may not have the functioning infrastructure to do so.
  • The key to the lethality of most emerging technologies is connectivity.
Join Our Community

Certainly, there a plenty of horror stories about possible disasters awaiting us from emerging technologies. I've written about two of them: 1) the possibility of small cheap, AI-guided drones used to commit mass slaughter (or targeted assassinations) and 2) lethal synthetic viruses for warfare or released by an apocalyptic cult trying to bring the apocalypse forward on the calendar. More recently, some have predicted that advances in artificial intelligence will ultimately lead to the destruction of humanity.

As bad as these sound, it's possible that doomscrolling our way through the breathless coverage of dangerous new technologies is distracting us from what is already happening in right front of us: Existing technologies are already pushing humans quickly down the path to extinction (along with many plants and animals). Pretending that dangers to the survival of the human species come ONLY from the future is a perilous diversion.

In fact, the combination of climate change; the increasingly toxic pollution of the soil, water and air; depletion of arable soil, water, energy and critical metals; galloping development of wild and farm lands; and second order effects such as habitat and biodiversity loss, acidification of the oceans and dramatic loss of Greenland's ice that may lead to a breakdown in the Gulf Stream ocean current that keeps much of Europe temperate—all this has gathered so much momentum that, frankly, we don't need any help from the future to kill ourselves as a species. (Oh, I almost forgot; we could obliterate ourselves with a nuclear winter without any new nuclear technology or warheads needed.) Related: Senators Call For Seizure Of Iran Oil Cargos

It turns out that we may be doing such a good job of threatening our species already that the emerging technologies we fear most will never get a chance to fully emerge. In the not-too-distant future, we humans may already be gone or our societies so degraded that launching a second apocalypse with the help of new technologies will be a practical impossibility. We won't have the functioning infrastructure to do it!

And, that is basically the key to the lethality of most emerging technologies: connectivity. If communities become so isolated that inhabitants cannot travel to distant places harboring designer virus outbreaks, humanity will paradoxically be saved from extinction because of the loss of technology and any attendant mobility. Contemplate that for moment!

As for artificial intelligence, well, it needs a vast infrastructure of connected information sources to be effective. When I asked friends recently why we can't literally just pull the plug on AI if it becomes dangerous, they had many explanations. But, perhaps the most telling one was that we have become so networked across the globe and AI will be so distributed, that we'd effectively have to pull the plug on ourselves—and we are not willing to do that even if not pulling the plug ultimately leads to our destruction.

Of course, the public has been told again and again that emerging technologies will bring abundance for all, solve climate change, get rid of pollution, cure most diseases, produce so much energy we'll never have to think about the cost, and actually help regenerate the soil and the forests while increasing biodiversity.

I don't know what they've been waiting for, but the tech overlords who've sold us this story had better get busy right now. There isn't much time left for them to build out their "solutions."

By Kurt Cobb via Resourceinsights.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Cheap Can EVs Actually Get?
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com