Will Central Bank Digital Currencies Boost Crypto Adoption?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 76.78 +2.02 +2.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 80.33 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.44 +2.42 +3.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 2.410 +0.055 +2.34%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.530 +0.037 +1.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 75.18 +2.02 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.530 +0.037 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.94 +1.70 +2.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.00 +2.01 +2.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.27 +1.74 +2.30%
Graph down Basra Light 515 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.17 +2.20 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.98 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.84 +2.00 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.29 +2.17 +3.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 53.51 +0.46 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 76.91 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 75.16 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 72.31 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 70.31 +0.46 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 79.26 +0.46 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 68.61 +0.46 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.82 -2.86 -3.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Net zero nonsense
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

China’s Golden Week Demand Boost Gives Oil Bulls Hope

China’s Golden Week Demand Boost Gives Oil Bulls Hope

Strong product demand in China…

Falling Crude Prices Drag Down Profits At China's Oil Giants

Falling Crude Prices Drag Down Profits At China's Oil Giants

China’s giant state-owned oil corporations…

OPEC Bites Back At IEA Over Production Cut Warning

OPEC Bites Back At IEA Over Production Cut Warning

On Tuesday, OPEC issued a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Central Bank Digital Currencies Boost Crypto Adoption?

By City A.M - Apr 29, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Central bank decisions are driving investors towards cryptocurrency.
  • Reduced monetary aggregates, failed banks, and collapsing commercial property values have left the economy unbalanced.
  • People perceive cryptocurrencies as a hedge against these market factors.
Join Our Community

The year may only be just over three months old, but a lot has happened in relatively short order. And, here we are once more in stagflation territory, with central banks – led by the Fed – probably doing the wrong thing at the wrong time again.

Why do I say that? Well, it looks as if the Fed has drained most if not all of the quantitative easing it splurged during the Covid-19 pandemic, yet the bank still insists on fighting inflation with rate rises and potentially more quantitative tightening (QT).

These decisions by central banks have handed those with cash yet another opportunity to fill their boots with the assets the less well-off are having to sell. The system has yet again delivered not enough to those who perennially have to spend, and too much to those who don’t – in most cases, because they aren’t compelled to.

This results in an unbalanced economy, so much so that in reality there is an argument to be made that central banks should be lowering interest rates and instituting mild QE. They should be targeting nominal GDP and not inflation as the benchmark, delivering real growth rather than an artificial construct.

Those in charge appear to have forgotten that inflation is a lagging indicator, and as I wrote some time ago, it’s already ‘done’. Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – which arguably has the worst predictions record of any institution – says it will be about +2% by the end of the year. That probably means it will be -2%.

In essence, the monetary aggregates went literally overnight from +10% to -6% as we speak and heading for -12%. M2 – a measure of the USA’s money stock, which influences what the banks can lend – is in freefall and all sorts of lending windows have slammed shut.

What that means is that if the central authorities continue along their present path we will very soon be in the mother of all recessions. In the US alone, there are over $ 3 trillion of property loans to be refinanced in the next two years and analysts are betting that this could mean a drop of -40% in commercial property values there.

Related: Who Can Challenge China’s EV Dominance?

The existing tightening resulted in the UK pensions mess last September, Asian commercial paper imploding before Christmas, failed banks in the USA, and, of course, Credit Suisse collapsing in the last few weeks. Just in case anyone has forgotten, if $1 is 1 second, then $1 million is 11.57 days. That makes $1 billion the equivalent of 31.69 years.

Now for the biggie: $1 trillion is 1,000 times more – in other words, 31,699 years. The US alone has some 30+ of those tucked away in debt having to be paid for every year.

So, what does all of this have to do with crypto? Arguably, people have realised that things are amiss in the fiat world and are piling into cryptocurrencies as a form of hedge. In reality, the amounts added are relatively small so far, but they are meeting reduced supply as positions unwind, and so prices have risen.

Only time will tell us whether it will continue. But, as I argued elsewhere, Treasuries worldwide will be rushing to implement Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) for one very particular reason: they will be able to simply airdrop tokens like Britcoin directly into people’s wallets.

They can then have a smart contract on it which will make the money disappear after a specified period of time – so the poorer can spend and the rich can’t save or earn interest on it. No QE to distort the real economy, instead it’s a non-inflationary boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

We need to be spending billions on infrastructure, which not only helps the economy, it helps the country further down the line. Where would we be if the Victorians had not invested heavily in railways, buildings, and all manner of other things we still use today. It’s not rocket science – it’s long-term economics.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are We Prepared For The Unintended Consequences Of Emerging Tech?
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com