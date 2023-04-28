How Cheap Can EVs Actually Get?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.70 +1.94 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 79.54 +1.17 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 80.51 +2.21 +2.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.397 +0.042 +1.78%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.571 +0.038 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 73.16 +0.26 +0.36%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.571 +0.038 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.24 -2.29 -2.88%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.99 -2.34 -2.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.53 -2.21 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 515 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.73 -2.06 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.84 -1.82 -2.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.40 -2.72 -3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.51 +0.46 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.91 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.16 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.31 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.01 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.31 +0.46 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.26 +0.46 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.61 +0.46 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.27 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.82 -2.86 -3.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.83 -2.77 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.75 -4.50 -5.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +0.50 +0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 16 hours 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days Net zero nonsense
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 9 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

New York Soon To Become First State To Ban Natural Gas Hookups In New Buildings

Wave Of Nationalizations Threatens Miners In Latin America

Wave Of Nationalizations Threatens Miners In Latin America

Chile’s plan to increase its…

Wisconsin's Only Oil Refinery Reopens 5 Years After Explosion

Wisconsin's Only Oil Refinery Reopens 5 Years After Explosion

The Superior refinery is restarting…

Democrats And Republicans Clash Over Energy Policy Priorities

Democrats And Republicans Clash Over Energy Policy Priorities

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's proposed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Cheap Can EVs Actually Get?

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Until recently, EVs have largely been viewed as the car of the elite due to their high price tag.
  • Many automobile companies have been working to lower the price of their EV models to make them more competitive.
  • Recently, Volkswagen announced a model in the European market priced at below €25,000.
Join Our Community

As governments worldwide push a shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EV) to help decarbonise, the race to manufacture a wide range of EV models is well underway. As well as electric car companies, most major automakers are now investing in the development of their EV business, all too aware that the ICE vehicles market will dwindle in the coming decades. But as companies hurry to source the components needed for production and the metals and minerals needed for EV batteries, they must contend with supply chain constraints and high costs. This has led automakers to charge high prices for their EVs, with the cost of buying an EV still generally much higher than an ICE alternative. But now, the age of the low-cost EV could be just around the corner with promises of more affordable options. 

Following a huge investment drive in EV technology and manufacturing processes we can soon expect automakers to announce a range of much lower-cost EV models. Tesla, one of the EV market leaders, is expected to announce a next-generation car next year with starting prices between $25,000 and $30,000. This marks a significant decrease in the price of the existing Model 3 manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $41,990.

While Tesla has generally been viewed as the more expensive, luxury EV option, other companies have been working to lower the price of their EV models to make them more competitive in a market dominated by Tesla. For example, the Chevy Bolt, Bolt EUV, and Nissan Leaf are all priced under $30,000. Although, many retailers are charging consumers over $30,000. 

With the price of new ICE vehicles rising in recent years, by around 30 percent, EVs may finally look more affordable to consumers. And as several cities around the world announce plans for a ban on the sale of ICE vehicles within the next decade, many consumers are looking to switch from ICE to EV, but, until recently, EVs have largely been viewed as the car of the elite due to their high price tag. A lack of charging infrastructure has also put many off. But the U.S. government, like many others around the world, is rapidly introducing policies that support EV uptake, with plans to roll out major EV infrastructure across the country.  Related: Chevron Beats Profit Estimates As Refining Margins Jump

The introduction of the low-cost EV is supported further by the Biden administration’s impressive $7,500 tax credit, aimed at encouraging consumers to make the switch to electric. The tax credit was announced under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to improve the affordability of EVs for consumers. Although fewer new EVs are expected to be eligible for the credit following new Treasury Department requirements coming into place. 

In 2022, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced almost $5 billion in funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. And in February this year, the Department of Energy announced it would be investing $7.4 million in seven projects to develop medium- and heavy-duty EV charging and hydrogen corridor infrastructure to benefit millions of drivers across 23 states. This is expected to support the uptake of EVs as automakers announce more competitive, lower-priced models. 

Until now, the price of EVs in major markets has been between 45 and 50 percent higher than a comparable ICE model, except for in China where it is around 10 percent higher. China is able to achieve this low price point thanks to its huge role in the manufacturing of EV components, as well as its dominance of the metals and minerals mining industries, providing around 60 percent of the world’s lithium supply last year. 

Over 60 new EV models are expected to be launched in the coming years, many priced much lower than those currently on the market. In March, Volkswagen announced a model in the European market priced at below €25,000. The startup Fisker hopes to launch its $29,000 PEAR crossover in the U.S. in 2024, while GM is expected to release its sub-$30,000 Chevrolet Equinox electric sport-utility vehicle later this year. These vehicles are expected to change the U.S. consumer car market when you consider the additional tax credits buyers could be eligible for under the IRA. 

While high-end EV models will still be available, potentially offering a longer range, more powerful battery, and higher speeds – just as with ICE vehicles, the development of the low-cost EV is well underway and will soon be widely available. With the addition of an impressive tax credit in the U.S., and with similar schemes available in other parts of the world, consumers will likely race to get their hands on a cheap EV model while government incentives are still in place. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Set For Sixth Straight Monthly Loss
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Jolts Oil Prices
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com