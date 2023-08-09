Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.31 +1.39 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.51 +1.34 +1.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.69 +0.47 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.959 +0.182 +6.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.929 +0.084 +2.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 83.77 +0.98 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.929 +0.084 +2.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Basra Light 618 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.06 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.50 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 71 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.67 +0.98 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.07 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.32 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 80.47 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 78.47 +0.98 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 87.42 +0.98 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 76.77 +0.98 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.15 +0.98 +1.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.20 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 20 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 13 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Surge 30% On Australian Supply Fears

The Sweetest Spot For Energy Investment

The Sweetest Spot For Energy Investment

Given its relatively low risk,…

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of Saudi Arabia’s Next Production Cut Announcement

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of Saudi Arabia’s Next Production Cut Announcement

Oil markets are on edge…

Iraq Unwilling To Resume Crude Exports From Kurdistan To Turkey

Iraq Unwilling To Resume Crude Exports From Kurdistan To Turkey

Crude exports from Iraqi Kurdistan…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Aug 09, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The renewable boom will reduce the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation faster than electrification of transportation.
  •  Once the renewables get into service, they, like hydro and nuclear generation, go to the front of the line in the power dispatch queue.
  • The strength of the global economy is crucial to both fossil fuels, but also to renewable energy demand growth.
Join Our Community
Offshore wind farm

At some point, fossil fuel sales will stop growing. How soon? You can make the projections, the ones that start with overall demand, and the ones that look at each individual use of fuel. We suggest that you might assess their plausibility using a simpler technique. Years ago at an economic seminar, we witnessed one of the world’s greatest econometricians fill an entire blackboard (they had them then) with equations to explain the growth of the economy. Another economist rose to say that he could explain the economy as well with five equations. Then he said he could do an even better job of projecting by connecting the points with a ruler and extending the line. So, let’s get out the ruler.  

Figure 1 shows the relationship between real gross domestic product, population and energy consumption for the world, real numbers through 2022 and an estimate for 2027 made by extending the lines. 

Figure 1. World GDP, population and gross domestic product (2012 = 100)

These trends have prevailed for decades. Energy demand (grey line) grows less than half as much as the economy (blue line), but slightly faster than population (green line). It is difficult to argue convincingly that something will come along big enough to upend these relationships over the short term. After all, the bulk of the buildings, vehicles, machinery and people that account for most of the energy consumption are already in place, and demand patterns change slowly. In 2012-2022, global real GDP grew at  3.0% per year, energy demand at 1.4% per year, and population at 1.1% per year.  Related: Iraq Unwilling To Resume Crude Exports From Kurdistan To Turkey

That tells us about the global demand for energy but not about the primary energy sources. Figure 2 breaks down the production by fuel, mainly oil, coal, and natural gas.

Figure 2. Global fuel mix (2012, 2017 and 2022) in exajoules

You might conclude, rightly, that, in the main, nothing much changed. Nuclear power has gone nowhere, and probably won’t revive for a while longer, given the time it takes to build a nuclear generating plant. The really attractive hydro locations have already been dammed up and the difficulty of siting new ones has slowed development, so do not expect much from hydro either. Coal demand has held up, thanks to Chinese demand and the rush to burn coal due to the Ukraine war’s destruction of normal supply chains. But there is little pressure to build new coal plants and a lot of pressure to close old ones down. Over the ten-year period, oil consumption has grown 0.8% per year, natural gas 1.7% per year, and renewables 12.5% per year.  

Now for a few vital statistics which we will extend to 2027 using the ruler technique. 

The extrapolated renewable estimate for 2027 is relatively close to international government agency projections made by examining the plans of developers. Once the renewables get into service, they, like hydro and nuclear generation, go to the front of the line in the power dispatch queue, displacing fossil-fueled generation either because they have a preference or they are cheaper. That means they will have an immediate impact on usage of coal and natural gas, both electric power-generating fuels, rather than on oil, which does not count much in electric generation.    

What might affect the accuracy of these projections? The strength of the economy certainly would. A stronger economy would require more energy, and with hydro and nuclear fixed and large scale renewables requiring several years of preparation, fossil fuels would have to fill the gap. A weaker economy, of course, would require less fossil fuel consumption. European government initiatives to reduce energy demand might succeed, too. And the recent launch of so many hydrogen production projects could raise renewable output and dampen demand for fossil fuels. And there is always war to upend projections. 

Bottom line: it looks as if fossil fuel consumption as a whole slows down and peaks in five years (more or less), but oil will peak later because, initially, the renewable boom will reduce the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation faster than electrification of transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business implications: if you are planning a big project, something like a pipeline for Vaca Muerta or to connect eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe, think about the implications of dumping a big new supply into a barely growing market. Will you get the price you want and your money out quickly enough? Just asking.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Can The Current Oil Price Rally Really Last?
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?
The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum
Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com