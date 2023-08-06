Distillate Prices Soar On The Back Of Refinery Issues And Expensive Crude

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 82.82 +1.27 +1.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 86.24 +1.10 +1.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.32 +1.14 +1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.577 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.783 +0.018 +0.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +2.06 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +2.06 +2.52%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 2 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.783 +0.018 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 615 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 3 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 68 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 60.30 +2.06 +3.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.70 +2.06 +2.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.95 +2.06 +2.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 79.10 +2.06 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.80 +2.06 +2.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.80 +2.06 +2.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 77.10 +2.06 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 86.05 +2.06 +2.45%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 75.40 +2.06 +2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.81 +2.06 +2.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.03 +2.06 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.78 +2.06 +2.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.80 -2.01 -2.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.83 +2.06 +2.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.00 +2.03 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.00 +2.03 +2.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.19 -1.88 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 10 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

ADNOC Acquires 30% Stake In Azeri Gas Field

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

A quick rise in gasoline…

Saudi Arabia’s Budget Deficit Jumps By 80% Due To Lower Oil Revenues

Saudi Arabia’s Budget Deficit Jumps By 80% Due To Lower Oil Revenues

Amid efforts to diversify its…

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

Spending on conventional oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ChAI

ChAI

ChAI is a market intelligence solution that uses Artificial Intelligence on 1000s of data points everyday to provide accurate commodity price forecasts, enabling companies to…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Distillate Prices Soar On The Back Of Refinery Issues And Expensive Crude

By ChAI - Aug 06, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The price of gasoline and other distillate fuels have rallied in recent weeks at a faster pace than the upstream crude oil benchmark.
  • A key issue behind prices for gasoline and other distillates rising has been a reduction in refining utilization while demand has remained high.
  • Any rise in fuel prices will be watched closely by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, as fuel prices can have large impacts on inflationary pressure.
Join Our Community
Refinery

The price of gasoline and other distillate fuels have rallied in recent weeks at a faster pace than the upstream crude oil benchmarks. At a time when central banks around the world appear to be nearing the end of their respective cycles of interest rate increases as inflation slows in major economies, a rally in energy markets could cause concern. In this week’s blog, we will look at the primary causes behind the recent price rises in gasoline and other distillate markets and how this situation may develop further.

Crude Oil Benchmarks on Increase

When looking at the changing prices of distillates, the most important driver is the costs of the upstream products. Having spent over two months, from late April to early July, trading within a range from $71 to $79, Brent crude oil prices have been on the rise since the last week of June and broke out of their range in the first week of July. In the past week, prices have closed as high as $85 and settled at just over $83 on Wednesday 2nd August. The story for WTI prices has been similar, with the benchmark having briefly climbed above the $80 mark last week and currently sitting just below it.

The increase in crude oil prices stems from the production cuts made by OPEC+, and more specifically by Saudi Arabia and Russia. In June, Saudi Arabia announced it would be reducing production by 1 million barrels per day for the following month. This cut was subsequently extended for August, and more recently there has been speculation that it will continue for September as well. Meanwhile, Russia announced that it would be cutting its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August. When Saudi Arabia first announced its voluntary production cuts in June, it did not have the price-lifting effect that would have been expected by many. However as time has passed, the reality of the depleted production and consecutive extensions of the production cut have eventually driven oil prices upwards.

As oil prices rose out of their trading range, the price rise has been compounded by trading activity. As noted by John Kemp for Reuters, investors rushed to cover their short positions as prices rose, which further fuels the upward movement. While crude oil markets have been rather subdued this year in comparison to 2022, there are many bullish investors for whom the range-break of early July will spark optimism that crude price may yet climb back above the $90 mark and beyond this year.

Refineries Run Into Issues

Another key issue behind prices for gasoline and other distillates rising has been a reduction in refining utilization while demand has remained high. As reported by Bloomberg, gasoline demand in Europe has recovered well this year “with France, Germany, Spain and Italy all posting year-on-year increases in consumption.” The United States, meanwhile, is in the middle of its ‘driving season’, the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends during which gasoline demand reaches its annual peak.

Amid the high levels of demand, there have been several issues impacting refinery utilization recently. In Europe, Shell announced it would be temporarily closing its Pernis refinery plant in early June due to a leak, but provided no further information regarding the cause of the issue or the duration of the closure. Pernis, located in Rotterdam, is Europe’s largest refinery site and is capable of processing around 400,000 barrels per day. Across the Atlantic, Exxon Mobil had to close its Baton Rouge refinery site, the fifth largest in the US, in late July for unexpected repairs which may impact the plant for the rest of the summer.

Alongside issues at specific refineries, the recent heatwave that has scorched much of the southern United States has also impacted the region’s refining capability. Extremely high temperatures cause refineries to reduce processing in order to avoid damaging any equipment. The cumulative effect of the refinery issues, as well as a natural slowing of processing as the summer passes by, has meant that the refinery utilization rate in the US has dropped by 3.1% from the first week of June to the end of July. Over the same period in 2022 it declined by 2%, while in 2019 it only dropped by 0.2%.

Going forward, any rise in fuel prices will be watched closely by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, as fuel prices can have large impacts on inflationary pressure. Furthermore, in the past few days there appears to have already been a softening of the upward trajectory these markets were taking. Tight inventories across these products, alongside traders positions and refinery utilization rates, will be key indicators for the price development in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By CHAI Predict

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Fall Of Ecuador's Oil Empire
ChAI

ChAI

ChAI is a market intelligence solution that uses Artificial Intelligence on 1000s of data points everyday to provide accurate commodity price forecasts, enabling companies to…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com