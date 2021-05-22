Aramco And Siemens Team Up To Take On Cybercrime

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours SellBuy 63.58 +1.64 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours SellBuy 66.44 +1.33 +2.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours SellBuy 2.906 -0.019 -0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 hours SellBuy 1.988 +0.024 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 63.40 -1.60 -2.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.70 -1.98 -3.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.57 +0.53 +0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.44 +1.22 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.17 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.21 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.34 -1.43 -2.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 47.54 -1.41 -2.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.34 -1.41 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 57.44 -1.41 -2.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 57.79 -1.41 -2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 55.94 -1.41 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 65.45 -1.97 -2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 68.39 -1.31 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 1 day .
  • 7 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Gasoline prices remained elevated, with…

Is This Russia’s Most Peculiar Oil Deal?

Is This Russia’s Most Peculiar Oil Deal?

The recent acquisition of the…

WiFi Signals Could Power Small Electronics Without Any Batteries

WiFi Signals Could Power Small Electronics Without Any Batteries

Researchers have developed a technology…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco And Siemens Team Up To Take On Cybercrime

By Felicity Bradstock - May 22, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As Aramco, Siemens Energy and the World Economic Forum state they will be launching a joint report on cyber resilience, Siemens also announces its cybersecurity collaboration with ServiceNow to help energy companies track and respond to cyber threats. 

After this month’s Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack, which held the energy firm at ransom, forcing it to suspend and reduce oil and gas activity for several weeks, cybersecurity has been the word on everyone’s lips. 

As the U.S. responds to this threat with Biden’s announcement of $20 billion in funding to modernize energy systems and tackle digital security breaches, other international companies and regions of the world are coming up with their own strategies to diminish this threat. 

This week, Saudi oil giant Aramco, Siemens Energy and the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced they will launch a joint report on cyber resilience in the oil and gas industry. The report will establish a blueprint for the evaluation of how best to manage various risks and threats related to cyber-attacks. 

The report combines the experience of 40 players across the energy sector who will offer their experience and expertise to outline some of the major cyber threats to the industry and how these may best be mitigated to improve energy security worldwide.

The report comes following years of digital security breaches not only in the U.S., which saw the Colonial Pipeline attack this month and a security breach in February 2020 on a gas compressor facility causing a two-day outage, but also in other parts of the world. In 2012, Saudi Arabia experienced a cyberattack where over 30,000 computers were hit, demonstrating the scale of the issue. 

Related: 

Basim Al-Ruwaii, Chief Information Security Officer at Aramco stated in a press statement, “Establishing and aligning cybersecurity practices across the industry enhances our collective resilience efforts and allows us to present a united front against cybercrime and other critical security threats.”

While Leo Simonovich, VP and Global Head Industrial Cyber at Siemens Energy said of the report, “Digitization is empowering the oil and gas sector to become ever more efficient, resilient and reliable — but it also opened vast new vulnerabilities to cyberattack. More than ever, cybersecurity has to be at the core of companies’ business models and operations, especially in the oil and gas industry. Effective defense depends on robust monitoring and detection — which means companies cannot act alone. Coordination and alignment is crucial; this latest playbook, drawing on insights from leaders across the oil and gas sector, reflects these efforts.”

In addition to the new report, Siemens has also announced a partnership with American software company ServiceNow to establish a unified software which aims to monitor, detect and respond to cyber threats targeting critical energy infrastructure. 

Siemens Energy’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based software paired with ServiceNow’s Operational Technology Management systems will present cyber threats for analysts to assess and prioritize for early response.

Leo Simonovich, head of Industrial Cybersecurity at Siemens Energy stated of the partnership, “Most energy companies struggle with the complex technological and economic challenges involved in monitoring, detecting and preventing cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. Our MDR, powered by Eos.ii, solution, is the first AI-based platform built to provide visibility and context across the energy industry’s digital operating environment in time to stop attacks”. 

This is one of several ways in which the oil and gas industry is using AI and other innovative technologies to improve security as well as monitoring and evaluation practices across a multitude of areas.

As the U.S. steps up its game in the field of cybersecurity, the rest of the world has clearly taken note of this recent attack and is responding at the international level to ensure that energy security evolves in unison with the digitalisation of energy systems. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This Russia’s Most Peculiar Oil Deal?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise
Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com