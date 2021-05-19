Biden Promises $20 Billion In Cybersecurity Funding

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.70 -1.79 -2.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.00 -1.71 -2.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.977 -0.035 -1.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.010 -0.047 -2.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.104 -0.057 -2.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.39 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 65.69 -0.58 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.104 -0.057 -2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.42 +1.39 +2.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.71 +1.24 +1.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.44 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.22 +0.24 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.83 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.39 +0.87 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.37 -1.54 -2.91%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.55 -1.92 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 64.50 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 65.90 -0.77 -1.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 61.50 -0.77 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 59.65 -0.77 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 59.65 -0.77 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 61.70 -0.77 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 64.75 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 59.60 -0.77 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.79 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.35 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 59.44 -0.78 -1.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.39 -0.78 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.83 -0.78 -1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 47 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours .
  • 14 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 21 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 5 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 21 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Biden Promises $20 Billion In Cybersecurity Funding

How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

A major gold rush may…

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Needs Biden To Lift Sanctions

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Needs Biden To Lift Sanctions

Maduro’s key backers Russia, China,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Promises $20 Billion In Cybersecurity Funding

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

The Biden administration will make available $20 billion to bolster cybersecurity defenses at the state, local, and tribal government levels, the White House said in a press release.

“Governors, mayors, and legislators have embraced ambitious energy system modernization goals that have already driven significant private investment into grid upgrades, clean electricity, and U.S. cybersecurity,” the release noted.

The $20 billion will be distributed as energy system modernization grants aimed at supporting “critical infrastructure – additional grid resilience, clean electricity, and cybersecurity efforts – and spur early action by state and local governments that creates a favorable environment for increased private investment, creating jobs, reducing pollution, and boosting security.”

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order for strengthening cybersecurity defenses by enhancing the protection of federal networks and improving information-sharing between the government and the private sector. The order came in the wake of the ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline network—the largest pipeline infrastructure in the United States and the conduit for the supply of almost half of gasoline and diesel that the East Coast consumes.

In the release of the executive order, however, the White House noted that the federal government is not the only stakeholders with the means and motivation to strengthen the cybersecurity of various systems.

“Much of our domestic critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and those private sector companies make their own determination regarding cybersecurity investments,” the White House said.

“We encourage private sector companies to follow the Federal government’s lead and take ambitious measures to augment and align cybersecurity investments with the goal of minimizing future incidents.”

The 2.5-million-barrel-daily Colonial network was out of commission for less than a week, but the outage still caused widespread shortages of fuels in much of the East Coast as drivers stocked up on gasoline and diesel despite calls from experts to resist panic-buying. Earlier this week, there were more than 10,000 gas stations closed due to fuel shortages. As of the end of the day yesterday, the number had fallen below 10,000 but was still pretty high, according to GasBuddy data.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran To Bypass Key Oil Chokepoint By Exporting From Jask Terminal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com