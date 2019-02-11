OilPrice Premium
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

An Unexpected Bullish Factor For Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 11, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
drilling equipment

U.S. shale drilling activity is set to slow this year as companies respond to lower oil prices. However, a lower WTI price is not the only reason for the deceleration. A series of lingering operational issues that have long been papered over by relentless drilling are starting to become increasingly apparent, while pressure from Wall Street is also forcing a reckoning.  

“We think perceptions of whether US supply growth is slowing or not will be the key driver of oil market sentiment in 2019,” Standard Chartered analysts wrote in a note. “In our view there is a large gap between the generally downbeat views of the US oil industry itself and its investors, and the upbeat tone of much media coverage and many analysts.”

The investment bank expects non-OPEC supply growth is set to slow to just 1.518 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year and 0.754 mb/d in 2020, notably down from 2.46 mb/d in 2017 (figures include NGLs and biofuels). The U.S. is the major driver of this growth.

Pressure from Wall Street is forcing a sea change in the shale industry. The days of reckless drilling with no regard to profits are starting to become a thing of the past. Shareholders are demanding returns, and have penalized companies that have not only increased spending programs but even simply tried to maintain them.

Shareholders are pressuring companies to restrain themselves, which could translate into drilling curtailments. “Faced with such a sharp equity market downgrade even in the face of roughly constant revenue and higher dividends, the industry has started to cut back plans for capex as well as drilling and completion,” Ashford and Horsnell warned in their report. Related: U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

Notably, even in the Permian – often described as the best shale play in the world – drilling has slowed. The rig count in the Permian is down 15 from a peak in November and is back down to levels last seen in July 2018. Even the latest uptick is not evidence of a rebound. “Activity has been up and down for four weeks now, the decreases being noticeably steeper than the increases,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “Drilling activity is currently on a downward trend, which argues against any pronounced rise in US oil production.”

And this is occurring in the best shale basin in the country. Outside of the Permian, the contraction is more pronounced.

Yet, these variables could be chalked up merely to cyclical factors. Oil prices are rebounding, which, in time, could lead to a drilling resurgence.

More worrying, however, is a collection of operational problems that have long dogged the shale industry but are only now becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Shale wells suffer from steep decline rates, which isn’t exactly breaking news. But because the production base is so large at this point, the volume of decline, month-on-month, is becoming painfully large.

In addition, initial well productivity for new wells has also declined, according to Standard Chartered. This is of greater concern since it suggests the industry has run out of new ways to cover for the precipitous decline endemic to shale production.

For instance, Standard Chartered estimates that the U.S. shale industry needed 281 well completions in February 2018 just to offset declining output. That figure ballooned to 443 well completions in February 2019. Related: Rosneft Boss Wants Russia Out Of OPEC Deal

Most of those additional wells are needed to offset the decline rates because the production base is so much larger. That alone is a problem – the drilling treadmill gets faster and faster and it becomes harder to keep up.

But Standard Chartered says that of the 443 well completions needed to offset decline in February, an estimated 60 wells are needed because of lower initial well productivity compared to last year. That points to a deeper problem. The best acreage is spoken for, and drillers are increasingly forced to the periphery.

What does all of this mean? The math ultimately suggests the overall U.S. oil production growth will slow. “We think the number of completions is unlikely to be substantially higher than the 443 target; net output growth will come from far fewer wells, and therefore m/m growth is likely to fall substantially during 2019,” Standard Chartered concluded.

In short, a drilling slowdown should provide a “positive backdrop” for the global crude oil market. Most traders and media have focused on the huge annual increases in U.S. shale as one of the principal bearish factors keeping prices in check. However, this year could prove disappointing.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 12 2019 said:
    The US shale oil industry will never be profitable now or ever irrespective of oil prices. US shale oil producers are so heavily indebted to Wall Street to the extent that they will continue to produce oil even at a loss just to remain afloat and in so doing they pile more debts. The adage of “robbing Peter to pay Paul” fits them like hand in glove. If this is the case, then there is no long-term future for the US shale oil industry. Within 5-10 years it could be a thing of the past.

    There has been recently a spate of reports the latest of which from the Standard Chartered Bank of a slowdown of US oil production resulting from a series of lingering operational issues that can no longer be papered over. According to the investment bank, there is a large gap between the generally downbeat views of the US oil industry itself and its investors and the hype about the potential of US shale oil production as promoted by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in cahoots with the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Financial Times, Rystad Energy and BP Statistical Review of World Energy.

    When the Permian which is often described as the best shale play in the world is facing a production slowdown resulting from a decline in drilling, well productivity and rig count, such developments not only definitely argue against any pronounced rise in US oil production, but they also confirm what a pioneer of the US shale oil industry like Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm, the world’s largest oilfield services company ‘Schlumberger’ and many others have been saying about the uncertain outlook for US shale oil output in 2019.

    Moreover, shareholders are now demanding returns on their investments from shale oil producers rather than a haphazard oil production which is starting to decline anyway.

    No hype can disguise the fact that shale wells suffer a steep depletion rate estimated at 70%-90% in their first year of production necessitating the drilling of some 10,000 wells at a cost of $50 bn a year just to maintain production. This will always be the Achilles heel of the US shale oil industry and its eventual demise.

    And yet, the EIA is projecting a production of 12.1 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2019 later reduced to 12 mbd from 10.9 mbd in 2018 and 12.8 mbd in 2020.

    Perhaps the EIA and others in cahoots with it may reduce their excessive hyping the latest of which by the IEA and Rystad Energy is that the United States is set to produce more oil and liquids than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined by 2025 surpassing 24 mbd. Such a claim is not only ridiculous as it can’t be substantiated in geological and economic terms but it also smacks of a blatant attempt to curry favour with the Americans.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

