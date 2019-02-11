OilPrice Premium
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.64 +1.96 +3.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.81 +1.23 +1.97%
Peace Sour 4 hours 47.40 +0.69 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.00 +0.69 +1.37%
Bankruptcies In Canada’s Oil Industry Decline In 2018

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Oil Rises Despite Rising Oil, Product Inventories

Softer U.S. Gasoline Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

  Home
  Energy
  Crude Oil
Maduro Asks OPEC For Help As U.S. Sanctions Bite

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 11, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
oil tanker PDVSA

Nicolas Maduro has asked OPEC to support one of its founding members—Venezuela—against the U.S. sanctions on the Latin American country’s oil industry and denounce the “shameless dispossession” of Venezuelan assets, but Maduro’s plea has fallen on deaf ears, Reuters reported on Monday.

At the end of January, the U.S. imposed sanctions on PDVSA to “help prevent further diverting of Venezuela’s assets by Maduro and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela. The path to sanctions relief for PdVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim President or a subsequent, democratically elected government,” Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin said.

The U.S. and many European countries have recognized Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela, while Maduro is supported by Russia, China, and Turkey.

The U.S. sanctions block all payments to PDVSA accounts, and buyers of Venezuelan crude are directed to deposit payments in a separate account, to which PDVSA doesn’t have access.

In a January 29 letter sent to OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, which Reuters has seen, Maduro writes:

“Our country hopes to receive the solidarity and full support of the member countries of OPEC and its ministerial Conference, in the fight we are currently having against the illegal and arbitrary intrusion of the United States in the internal affairs of Venezuela.”

I seek “your firm support and collaboration to jointly denounce and face this shameless dispossession of ... important assets of one of the members of OPEC,” Maduro wrote.

The Socialist leader’s argument in seeking support from OPEC is that the sanctions would have impact on the global oil market and prices and that they represent a risk to other members of the cartel. 

According to an OPEC source, however, the cartel has declined to make any official statement on the issue, because it is concerned with oil policy, not politics.

Last year, when asked by Iran for support, OPEC did not issue any formal comments on the U.S. sanctions on Iran either.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • naveen sreedevans on February 12 2019 said:
    maduro is like Gadhafi and Sadham. he is stealing and managing the #billions looted by chavez. all these money is now in the hands of the western bankers in UK, usa and zurich. this is the biggest fraud.
    all this OPEc meeting is now pointless just to hoodwink the public. these guys are balckmailng each other and using the armies as a pawn. Maduro should be kicked dout and TRUmp should force changes with america economic powers be it japan, germany or UK.
    Russia is not bothered because they are independent and got their resources.
    America energy department lying 100% about shale oil and uranium and silver. it is comlete hoax.


    Wallstreet barbrians. shamelesss fellows.

    No one realise how this commodity pricing fraud and how third rate country India and the silicon valley tech ginats are the main beneficiaries of the digital era . Thse fraudsters are repeaing a huge windfall a ongong basis..

