America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.85 +2.64 +3.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.70 +2.77 +3.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.160 -0.054 -1.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 +0.059 +2.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 +0.059 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 46 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024

The world’s energy and fossil…

AI Industry’s Power Demand Is Skyrocketing Globally

AI Industry’s Power Demand Is Skyrocketing Globally

AI has already started to…

Oil Markets On Edge As Geopolitical Risk Rises

Oil Markets On Edge As Geopolitical Risk Rises

Oil prices climbed on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

By Alex Kimani - Oct 24, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • After peaking at $17.1 trillion in 2020, ESG assets in the United States dropped sharply to just $8.4 trillion in 2022, and the bleeding continues.
  • The Rockefeller foundation has launched programs aimed at lowering the use of coal-fired power in Asia and speed up deployment of battery storage for renewable energy.
  • The Rockefeller Foundation has doubled down after launching a high-profile campaign last month to support climate solutions including a $1 billion-plus pledge
Join Our Community
Rig

Over the past decade, green and socially responsible investments, aka ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, have emerged as one of the biggest investment megatrends in modern times. For years, trillions of dollars in new global funds flowed into the market each year, with UBS predicting that carbon-reducing tech would hit $60 trillion of investment by 2040. Back in 2019, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) declared its intention to increase its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments more than tenfold from $90 billion to a trillion dollars in the space of a decade. Blackrock is the world’s largest asset manager with $9.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

The past couple of years have also witnessed a large divestment drive from fossil fuels. Three years ago, former New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott M. Stringer sent shockwaves through the oil and gas sector after they announced that the city’s $226B pension fund plans to divest the majority of its fossil fuel investments over the next five years and also cut ties with other companies that have been contributing to global warming. Shortly thereafter, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a family foundation built on one of the world’s biggest oil fortunes, followed suit by announcing that it would ditch its oil and gas investments and cease making any new investments going forward. The $5-billion foundation was initially carved from oil money in the 19th century by John D. Rockefeller’s son, of the Standard Oil fame. Related: Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

The ESG craze has lately lost some steam amid multi-year highs in oil and gas prices as investors focus more on getting a larger piece of the record profits being enjoyed by fossil fuel companies. However, that does not mean that ESG is dead. 

The Rockefeller Foundation has doubled down after launching a high-profile campaign last month to support climate solutions including a $1 billion-plus pledge. The fund has acknowledged the absurdity and irony of applying oil wealth to climate solutions, but has justified the action by saying oil and gas companies should play a part in solving a crisis they have played a big part in creating.

"I feel that we've an extra responsibility almost to address the climate change challenge on that basis," the Rockefeller Foundation's Joseph Curtin has told Newsweek.

The foundation has launched programs aimed at lowering the use of coal-fired power in Asia and speed up deployment of battery storage for renewable energy. The foundation will also develop climate-smart infrastructure, build renewable energy mini-grids in developing countries and also pursue nature-based solutions for carbon removal and climate resilience.

"I see the Foundation's $1 billion climate solutions commitment as entirely consistent with John D. Rockefeller, Sr.'s philanthropic ideals. Rather than being somehow wrong for money earned from oil to be used to fund a world beyond oil, it's what we should hope to see more of in society: That successive generations use their resources to correct harms only recently brought to awareness, and we evolve our goals in step with our consciousness," Rockefeller family member Daniel Growald told Newsweek.

ESG Investing Slows Down

ESG enthusiasm is certainly dwindling. After peaking at $17.1 trillion in 2020, ESG assets in the United States dropped sharply to just $8.4 trillion in 2022, and the bleeding continues. In the current year, no less than four ESG funds have been liquidated: SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (RBND), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF (REMG), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX) and the Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (IVLC). 

Talking points around ESG have also dwindled markedly: According to FactSet, just 74 companies in the S&P 500 cited the term "ESG" during their latest earnings conference call transcripts, less than half the 156 times the term was cited in 2021 Q4 earnings conference calls.

A similar trend has also been observed across the rest of the world, including in Europe where ESG standards are much stricter.

The year 2021 proved to be a watershed moment for oil and gas companies in the global transition to clean energy, with Big Oil losing a series of boardroom and courtroom battles in the hands of hardline climate activists.

Luckily for these oil and gas supermajors, last year, investor sentiment shifted in their favor.

In May 2022, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recorded a major victory after its shareholders supported the company's energy transition strategy at the annual general meeting. Only 28% of the participants backed a resolution filed by the Follow This activist group urging faster action to battle climate change; a proposal calling for a report on low-carbon business planning received just 10.5% support while a report on plastic production garnered a 37% favorable vote.

Following in the footsteps of its larger peer, in June, Chevron shareholders voted against a resolution asking the company to adopt greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets, indicating support for the steps the company already has taken to address climate change. Just 33% of shareholders voted in favor of the proposal, according to preliminary figures disclosed by the company, a sharp turnaround from last year when 61% of shareholders voted to support a similar proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in June, Exxon CEO Darren Woods urged regulators to stop focusing on certain energy sources, such as renewable energy, to save the climate, warning that it would be a “huge mistake to be picking winners and losers and focusing on specific technologies”. Instead, “we need to look more broadly and let the markets figure out which solutions deliver the most emissions reductions at the lowest cost," Woods told Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norway's Wealth Fund,one of the largest mutual funds in the world, on his podcast. An attempt to move away from oil and gas immediately, with unchanged global demand, could be disastrous for clean energy, Woods suggested, adding that if we produce less LNG, for example, something else–like coal–would have to step in to fill the demand gap. According to Woods, Europe should follow the U.S. approach to climate policy, arguing that the continent risks driving companies away by regulating too hard. Woods told Bloomberg that one of the most important things the Americans (and ExxonMobil) are doing is developing technologies to capture and store carbon

Overall, overcoming carbon-lock is proving to be a much more formidable task than earlier thought.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Iran Is Desperate To Finish This Pipeline

Next Post

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mike Lewicki on October 24 2023 said:
    sure they are

    no such thing

    they are paying shareholders
  • George Doolittle on October 24 2023 said:
    Coal has made such a powerful comeback for the USA because of US Federal Government demands for "in sourcing" of battery manufacturing facilities, solar panel manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, battery electric vehicle manufacturing plus Facebook plus Google plus Intel et al and their massive server farms. Natural gas has been able to meet some of this truly awesome demand for electricity but coal is the #irony only way forward for all of this regulated approach to capitalism. Don't even get me started on online media e-commerce and pure BEV with their also absolutely immense demands for electricity none of which have anything to do with oil in the sense of oil driven electricity production granted to move oil and natural gas through the massive US pipeline network also to operate refineries for production of gasoline, diesel fuel, gasoline, propane also massive USA LNG facilities plus stupendous deficits now with never a serious effort by any Government to move away from the internal combustion engine the list is truly endless at the moment for how all of these "mandates" well, they were never going to be paid for other than with Moar Woar and inflation now were they? #irony number 2 never has the USA produced more oil product than is true now same said be true of Canada. The *INSANITY* of those pounding the table for War with Iran only serves to put an exclamation point on how all of this bounty was always to be wasted and with that the very *IDEA* of looking out for anything having to do with a good ecology or the wildlife or nature of ...laughably... "governance" and of course to hell with sustainability goes without say what the USA needs is *RANK SPECULATION* and *UNSOUND MONEY* without even the *PRETENSE* of sound public finance...or even any other finance for that matter. Short Jet Blue strong sell.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com