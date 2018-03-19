American Investors Aren't Interested In Aramco

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.28 +0.15 +0.24%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.95 +0.13 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 3 hours 60.71 -0.28 -0.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
Urals 20 hours 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 62.18 +0.70 +1.14%
Murban 20 hours 65.73 +0.75 +1.15%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.44 +0.31 +0.52%
Basra Light 20 hours 61.71 -0.41 -0.66%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.87 +0.37 +0.56%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.72 +0.23 +0.35%
Girassol 20 hours 66.42 +0.23 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.41 +1.22 +3.57%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.61 +1.22 +1.92%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.66 +1.22 +1.99%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.51 +1.32 +2.39%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.91 +1.22 +2.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.91 +1.22 +1.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.66 +1.22 +2.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 20 hours 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.01 +0.19 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.01 -0.28 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 58.51 -0.28 -0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.10 +1.15 +1.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Saudi Fund Buys Stake in Hollywood Talent Agency
  • 2 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 11 hours Putin Is A New Russian Stalin - Victory For The Next 6 Years
  • 3 days Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 3 days Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 6 hours G20 Rejects Calls for Cryptocurrency Regulation
  • 3 hours Trump Bans Venezuelan National Cryptocurrency
  • 49 mins Self-Driving Cars' First Fatality
  • 3 days Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 2 hours Is Trump Harming Oil Industry?
  • 5 hours Volkswagen To Announce $340 Million Tennessee Investment To Build New SUV For U.S. Market
  • 6 hours Africa Is The New Land Of Opportunity For Investors
  • 10 hours Miners against Government: Largest Miners In Congo Quit Chamber Of Commerce Amid Growing Tax Dispute
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 2 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?

Breaking News:

Iraq To Expand Oil Production Capacity Via Manmade Island

Alt Text

What’s Driving Oil Prices Back Up?

Oil prices started the week…

Alt Text

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Wildly diverging forecasts by oil…

Alt Text

UK Looks To Ditch Russian Gas After Spy Scandal

Following the spy poisoning scandal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

American Investors Aren't Interested In Aramco

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 19, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Aramco Oil

For more than a year, Saudi Arabia has claimed that its oil giant Aramco is worth around US$2 trillion, and that its initial public offering will be held in the second half of 2018.

As the date gets closer, speculation has intensified that the Saudis are now thinking of delaying the IPO until 2019 as they struggle to achieve the US$2-trillion valuation that the top Saudi officials are seeking for the Kingdom’s oil firm.

Apart from the very high target valuation of Aramco—which international analysts have questioned since the beginning—the Saudis face another, possibly greater, hurdle to listing the oil giant as early as this year.

It looks like the biggest U.S. hedge and mutual funds—to whom Saudi officials have recently pitched Aramco’s IPO plan in the U.S.—are not very keen on investing in the Saudi oil firm, Bloomberg reports, quoting people familiar with the discussions.

At meetings in New York, Houston, and Washington, Saudi officials have informally discussed with U.S. investors the possibility of buying into Aramco once it goes public. But American investors have raised three key questions regarding the share sale that is expected to be the world’s most valuable IPO in history. The three issues on which U.S. investors have reportedly expressed doubts are the US$2-trillion valuation, the dividend yield that Aramco would be prepared to hand out to investors, and the expectations that soaring U.S. oil production could continue to suppress oil prices over the next few months and years, according to Bloomberg.

Aramco, which hasn’t officially commented on any aspect of the IPO preparations, told Bloomberg that it wouldn’t “confirm or deny whether such meetings took place.”

According to Bloomberg, the Saudis have said that Aramco would pay a higher-than-average dividend yield. But U.S. investors believe that the Saudi oil firm needs to have a higher dividend yield than other oil giants currently pay in order to be an attractive investment.

ExxonMobil currently trades at a dividend yield of 4.1 percent, while Shell’s A shares in New York trade at an implied dividend yield of 6.05 percent. Related: Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Then, the Saudi 10-year U.S.-dollar-denominated sovereign bond yields more than 4 percent currently, so investors could have exposure to Saudi Arabia and get a lot of bang for their buck from a sovereign bond without buying shares of Aramco, Bloomberg’s Javier Blas argues.

According to some of the U.S. investors who spoke to Bloomberg, if Saudi Arabia aimed at a lower valuation for its oil company, it might be able to offer a more competitive dividend yield for the stock.

American investors are also said to be concerned about where oil prices could go in a few months, considering the shale boom and the expectation that OPEC and Russia may not extend their production cut pact beyond the end of 2018.

U.S. investors, and others, could get more information about the Aramco IPO over the next few days during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the U.S.

The Crown Prince will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House on March 20 to discuss security and economic issues.

Prince Mohammed will also visit Houston, the oil capital of the United States, according to a tentative itinerary for the Crown Prince’s two-and-a-half-week visit to the United States, reported by The National.

The Crown Prince’s visit to the United States comes just a couple of weeks after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih hinted that the H2 2018 target date for Aramco’s IPO could slip into next year, calling the targeted period for the listing an “artificial deadline”. Related: Alaska LNG Is Finally Clear For Takeoff

Al-Falih also said two weeks ago that Saudi Arabia was seriously concerned that it ran the risk of potential litigation if it were to pick the New York Stock Exchange for the international listing of Aramco. President Trump has said that he “Would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange.”

Recent reports have it that Aramco may list only at home, and that indecision at the highest Saudi government level is reportedly stoking frustration among company executives.

Even if the Saudi Crown Prince—who is overseeing the Aramco IPO—can rally some investment support from the United States, hedge funds are looking at potential yields in an investment, so they might need more than just a charm offensive to commit to buying into the Saudi oil giant.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

Next Post

Natural Gas Is Under Attack
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

 Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

 U.S. Shale Drillers To Become Profitable For The First Time

U.S. Shale Drillers To Become Profitable For The First Time

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com