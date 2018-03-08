Big Oil Lawsuits Jeopardize NYSE’s Chances To Host Aramco IPO

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 31 mins 60.33 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 1 hour 63.87 -0.47 -0.73%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.748 -0.008 -0.29%
Mars US 1 hour 58.92 -1.08 -1.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.68 -0.57 -0.90%
Urals 2 days 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.89 -0.79 -1.42%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.748 -0.008 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 18 hours 64.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 60.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 18 hours 59.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 66.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 18 hours 65.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.68 -0.57 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.65 -1.45 -4.82%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.65 -1.70 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.15 -1.45 -2.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.65 -0.70 -1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.15 +2.05 +4.01%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.15 +2.05 +4.01%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.90 -1.45 -2.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.65 -1.45 -2.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 56.50 -1.25 -2.16%
Giddings 18 hours 50.25 -1.25 -2.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.06 -0.25 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 54.07 -1.03 -1.87%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.02 -1.03 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.02 -1.03 -1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 56.57 -1.03 -1.79%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.91 -1.45 -2.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Snap to lay off 10% of its engineers
  • 7 hours Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 6 hours Cities Emit 60% More Carbon Than Thought
  • 4 hours Saudi IPO May Be Delayed
  • 16 hours Tesla Semi Sets Out on First Cargo Trip
  • 9 hours SEC orders Crypto exchanges to register with agency
  • 2 hours Why Is The EU Spending Billions On A Gas Pipeline If It Wants To Fight Climate Change?
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 22 hours Russia Not Joining OPEC
  • 4 hours Papuans Blame Exxon for Quake
  • 2 hours Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 7 hours Eleven nations - But Not U.S. - To Sign Trans-Pacific Trade Deal!
  • 4 hours Iranian Regime Refuses Cooperation For Peace In The Region!
  • 1 day CERAweek Meeting
  • 7 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 9 hours GM Plans To Cut 5,000 South Korean Jobs

Breaking News:

Big Oil Lawsuits Jeopardize NYSE’s Chances To Host Aramco IPO

IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA)…

U.S. Oil Export Boom Boosts Pipeline Demand

U.S. Oil Export Boom Boosts Pipeline Demand

As U.S. oil production soars…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Lawsuits Jeopardize NYSE’s Chances To Host Aramco IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 08, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Aramco

Saudi Arabia is seriously concerned that it will run a risk of potential litigation if it were to pick the New York Stock Exchange for the international listing of its oil giant Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNNMoney on Thursday, specifically pointing to New York City’s lawsuit against five Big Oil companies for climate change damages.

“I would say litigation and liability are a big concern in the US,” al-Falih told CNNMoney’s emerging markets editor John Defterios in an interview in London.

“Quite frankly, Saudi Aramco is too big and too important for the kingdom to be subjected to that kind of risk,” the top Saudi oil official said, describing NYC’s allegations against Big Oil as “frivolous”.

In January, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the City sued BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, and Royal Dutch Shell, seeking “to recover the billions needed to fund climate change resiliency measures that the City needs to implement to protect the City, its property, and its residents from the ongoing and increasingly severe impacts of climate change.”

Later the same month, de Blasio threatened Big Oil with more lawsuits.

From the beginning, New York and London have been frontrunners in the contest to host what would be the world’s biggest IPO ever, and the top politicians in the UK and the U.S. have been courting the Saudis to pick their respective stock exchanges.

In November 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted “Would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange. Important to the United States!”.

UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May and the head of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) lobbied for London on a visit to Saudi Arabia last year.

Related: IEA Does Not Believe Steel Tariffs Will Affect Global Oil Trade

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—who supervises the listing of Aramco in the strategic plan to use the proceeds to diversify Saudi Arabia away from oil—is currently on a visit to London and will visit the U.S. later this month.

Speaking to CNNMoney on Thursday, al-Falih sounded more positive about London than New York, but did not rule out any stock exchange.

“As for the announcement of the second listing, it will be made in due course ... but New York continues to be looked at, London continues to be looked at, other exchanges are being looked at,” al-Falih said.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Hong Kong is emerging as the frontrunner for Aramco’s international listing, as both NYSE and LSE have stricter disclosure rules than the Hong Kong Exchange, which may well tip the scales in favor of the Chinese bourse. New York also holds other litigation risks for Aramco—apart from NYC suing Big Oil—after Congress passed a post-9/11 law allowing U.S. citizens to sue Saudi citizens, and concerns over how the OPEC production cut deal could be construed as price fixing, which is illegal in the United States.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell And Saudi Aramco To Team Up On Global Gas Projects

Next Post

Shell And Saudi Aramco To Team Up On Global Gas Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com