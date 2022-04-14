Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 107.0 +2.70 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 111.7 +2.92 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.2 +4.19 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.1 +4.29 +4.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +2.16 +2.08%
Graph down Basra Light 136 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 108.5 +1.53 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.8 +1.62 +1.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.3 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.16 +3.64 +4.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 90.15 +3.65 +4.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 106.4 +3.65 +3.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 104.7 +3.65 +3.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 102.6 +3.65 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 101.8 +3.65 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 105.4 +3.65 +3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 100.0 +3.65 +3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.7 +3.74 +3.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 109.4 +5.90 +5.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 100.9 +2.70 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 +3.75 +4.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.0 +3.65 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 25 mins Ukraine gas
  • 3 mins Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 min Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 1 day Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

U.S. Wind Surpassed Both Coal And Nuclear Power For The First Time Ever

Why Are Europe’s Biggest Commodity Traders Still Dealing With Russian Oil?

Why Are Europe’s Biggest Commodity Traders Still Dealing With Russian Oil?

As much of the world…

The World Desperately Needs To Get Energy Costs Under Control

The World Desperately Needs To Get Energy Costs Under Control

Shortages and supply chain hiccups…

China And The U.S. Are Battling For Influence Over Iraqi Oil

China And The U.S. Are Battling For Influence Over Iraqi Oil

The recent decision by the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 14, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • TotalEnergies’ controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline is gaining traction, despite environmentalist pushback.
  • The EACOP is expected to be the world’s longest electrically heated oil pipeline, running from Uganda to Tanzania.
  • Though local communities and environmentalists have criticized the project, Uganda sees the pipeline as a huge economic opportunity.
Join Our Community

After years in the works, the fight over the East Africa oil pipeline continues. Environmentalists and local communities have long been battling against the proposed construction of a major pipeline running from Uganda to Tanzania. But oil majors working in the region believe it could dramatically enhance the region’s export routes, making it possible for landlocked Uganda to transport its crude more easily. But the pipeline continues to face major hurdles, with doubts over whether it will ever be finished.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is expected to be the world’s longest electrically heated oil pipeline, measuring 1440km and running from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania. TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd (CNOOC) originally expected to invest $3.5 billion in the EACOP, working with operators in the two countries - the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC). If completed, the pipeline could transport as much as 1 billion bpd of crude across the countries.

In late March, things were looking promising for Total as construction appeared imminent. The signing of a $10 billion final investment decision made its construction that much more likely. British energy firm Tullow Oil first discovered recoverable oil in Uganda in the Lake Albert basin in 2006 and TotalEnergies purchased Tullow’s stake in the region in 2020 but was unable to find suitable funding for the EACOP project until now.

However, there is significant opposition from locals, with 260 community groups across Uganda, Tanzania, and neighboring countries drawing awareness to the situation globally with the campaign #StopEACOP. Public protests, legal action, and media attention have helped delay the works for the last two years. People are mainly concerned about the environmental impact of building such large-scale oil infrastructure. In early April, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated that we can’t afford to build more fossil fuel infrastructure, drawing attention to major project proposals such as the EACOP. Estimates suggest that the pipeline could produce as much as 36 million tonnes of CO2 every year, around seven times Uganda’s annual emissions.

The more imminent impact of the pipeline is the displacement of up to 1,400 households, with inadequate compensation being offered. In addition, the destruction of wildlife habitats across the two countries seems inevitable, with the pipeline running through several major areas of endangered wildlife.

As Total continues with plans to go ahead with the pipeline, it has a limited window of time in which the world will accept this kind of major fossil fuel project. With oil demand still high and sanctions on Russia highlighting our dependence on the black gold, even now, Total may be able to gain enough support to see the project through. But as several oil majors and governments introduce ambitious climate targets for the end of the decade, this window is growing ever smaller.

Related: World’s Richest Have Taken A $400 Billion Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

The cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline in 2020 demonstrates the sentiment felt by governments in approaching long-term oil and gas projects, with mounting public pressure to make the shift away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives within the decade.

And the EACOP is hitting more hurdles, as insurers refuse to cover the pipeline, giving the negative long-term impact on the environment as the main reason. Multinational insurance firm, Munich Re, refused to insure it due to its potential harm to the climate. And, this week, major oil and gas insurer Allianz said it would not insure the pipeline, stating “Allianz is not providing direct insurance to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project, as it neither meets our climate ambition nor falls within our ESG risk profile.”

Zurich, Axa, SCOR, Swiss Re, and Hannover Re have all also refused to insure the project, following pressure from the  “StopEacop” alliance. The alliance also targeted several banks to encourage them to refuse to fund the project, including HSBC, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and BNP Paribas. Omar Elmawi, StopEacop campaign coordinator said “It is now official, 7 out of the 15 (re)insurers we have approached have concluded that Eacop is a huge risk for them to underwrite.”

But, despite hurdles, Uganda is largely in favor of the pipeline, as it could help further develop its oil industry and have a positive spillover effect on the national economy. Politicians have made grand promises about what the construction of the EACOP would mean for the country. With Uganda and Tanzania sharing a 30 percent stake in the pipeline, it would see some revenue coming back into the two countries. It could also lead to significant job creation.

Despite notable opposition, TotalEnergies continues to push for the construction of the EACOP, following two years of planning and fundraising. While several community groups and international organizations are opposed to the construction of new large-scale fossil fuel infrastructure, the government of Uganda sees great potential for the development of the industry to support the national economy. However, Total will have to gain approval and insurance fast if it hopes to see the EACOP development come to fruition. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Emerging Oil Producers Could Get A Boost As The West Pivots Away From Russia

Next Post

Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions

Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com