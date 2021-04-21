Abu Dhabi Is Determined To Transform Middle East Energy Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.11 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 65.32 -1.25 -1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 2.701 +0.009 +0.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 1.848 -0.005 -0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 1.971 -0.013 -0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 64.07 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Mars US 46 mins 61.60 -1.32 -2.10%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 1.971 -0.013 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 63.61 -2.02 -3.08%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 64.27 -2.02 -3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.35 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 64.75 -1.43 -2.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.55 +0.29 +0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 64.07 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 64.07 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 64.56 +0.15 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 49.26 -1.62 -3.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.17 -0.76 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 63.07 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 58.12 -0.76 -1.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 58.27 -0.76 -1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 51.75 -1.25 -2.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 55.30 -1.09 -1.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.25 -1.09 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.25 -1.09 -1.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 -1.00 -1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.78 -0.94 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 9 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 5 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Fukushima
  • 3 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 day Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 9 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?

Breaking News:

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Go As High As $75 In 2022

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Go As High As $75 In 2022

IHS oil expert Daniel Yergin…

Angola May Privatize State-Owned Oil Firm To Boost Production

Angola May Privatize State-Owned Oil Firm To Boost Production

Angola is looking to jumpstart…

Why Gasoline Prices Often Rise In Spring

Why Gasoline Prices Often Rise In Spring

Gasoline prices set to rise…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Abu Dhabi Is Determined To Transform Middle East Energy Markets

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 21, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Abu Dhabi is simultaneously preparing for an increase in oil and gas demand in the coming years and for the global rise of renewable energy. News has emerged that the emirate is considering the sale of a $4 billion stake in one of the most successful Arab energy companies, TAQA, in order to fund the renewable energy drive of ADNOC. The $4 billion figure comes from the government’s plan to divest 10% of TAQA, also known as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company. News of the possible sale has already pushed TAQA’s market value to $43 billion. Emirati sources expect that international utilities and investors will be interested in a piece of the cake. Non-binding bids are expected in May, with media sources saying that TAQA’s attractiveness increased after the company started to cut its exposure to hydrocarbons while focusing on renewables. TAQA already owns one of the world’s largest solar plants and is building another larger one at present. TAQA and Abu Dhabi government sources declined to comment.

It’s been a busy week for the Abu Dhabi-based company which made headlines on Tuesday after selling $1.5 billion of dual-tranche bonds comprising of seven-year tranche and 30-year Formosa notes. Based on market information, TAQA has sold $750 million of each tranche, with the seven-year paper at 80 basis points over US Treasuries and the 30-year notes at 3.4%. The company has received over $6.5 billion in orders for the debt sale, with a skew towards the conventional seven-year tranche. The bond deal was arranged by Citi and HSBC as global coordinators while Bank of China, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq, Mizuho, and MUFG were also in on the deal.

Related Video: Guess What? Offshore Oil Is Cleanest Producer

In recent weeks TAQA has made it clear that it wants to lead the energy transition in the region and act as a champion for low carbon power and water. It also wants to maintain its position as a fully integrated utility. TAQA has already indicated that it expects to release a follow-on public offering, based on market conditions. The company has already made the decision to allow foreign investors to own up to 49% of TAQA’s issued shares. The current $4 billion government sale discussion is most probably part of that larger plan. In the coming years, TAQA will focus on expanding its power capacity from 18GW to 30GW in the UAE and increasing its international portfolio by 15GW. Other areas of focus will be PV and desalination.

TAQA isn’t the only entity making waves in the UAE, Abu Dhabi’s second-largest sovereign wealth fund Mubadala has also indicated its desire to move from hydrocarbons to renewable energy and technology. Historically, Mubadala has always been a mainstream oil-gas and energy investor, but it is now clearly shifting to technology, healthcare, and disruptive industries. Mubadala’s CEO Khaldoon al-Mubarak stated that “the $232bn fund’s strategy shift would mean more sell downs in “legacy commodity sectors” either through market listings or private placements, including an initial public offering for Emirates Global Aluminium”. The fund is also planning an IPO for Yahsat, a satellite company set up 14 years ago, and is considering whether to list GlobalFoundries, the US-based chipmaker into which it has pumped billions of dollars over the past decade and which turned its first profit in 2019. The main geographic focus for these investments will be China, due to its high growth potential.  In 2020 Mubadala deployed more funds and “monetized” more assets than in 2019 when it invested $18.5bn and raised $17bn through divestments. The shift to non-energy or commodity-related sectors is striking, as the Emirate targets to be a center for tech hubs in the future. This year, Mubadala formally switched its core areas of investment from petrochemicals, aerospace, and manufacturing to direct investments, disruptive industries, and real estate and infrastructure. It also set up a multibillion-pound “sovereign investment partnership” with the UK last month, pledging £800m to a life sciences fund and a commitment to make similar investments in British tech, green energy, and infrastructure over five years. In the last two years, multibillion-dollar stakes in Spanish energy group CEPSA and chemicals group Borealis have been sold.

Related: Why Is Most Oil Found In Deserts And The Arctic?

The above-mentioned developments fall clearly in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi’s energy leader Sultan Al Jaber, head of ADNOC. The oil and gas titan has clearly embarked on a renewable clean energy strategy. At a conference of Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, Al Jaber stated that the UAE plans to be at the forefront of the transition to greener energy and the fight against climate change even as it boosts oil-production capacity. He also reiterated that they aim to be a “global leader in producing the maximum amount of hydrocarbons with the least emissions”. ADNOC’s leader indicated that the company will be working to make its barrels the least carbon-intensive in the world. As one of OPEC’s leading oil and gas producers, ADNOC targets to boost output capacity by about a fifth to 5 million barrels a day by 2030.

It remains unclear exactly how successful this dual approach will be. The ongoing drive to monetize hydrocarbon assets and downstream operations should bring an influx of cash to Abu Dhabi. Current development plans, all focusing on renewables and economic diversification, are straightforward but historically diversification plans in the Gulf region have not always been successful. Selling its assets now while it is in desperate need of oil and gas revenues is a risky strategy. Selling some of its assets to ensure they don’t become stranded could be sensible, but they must approach this strategy with care. An overreliance on Chinese markets carries a risk, as it could result in unwanted economic constraints in the future. Profit margins of renewables are definitely not going to bring the revenues that rentier states currently require, and jump-starting high-tech hubs in the desert is far from a certainty. Abu Dhabi’s ambitions are certainly respectable, but plenty of question marks remain over how successful its strategy will be.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Guyana Poised To Become A Leading Offshore Producer Within Years

Next Post

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis

The Permian Faces An Empty Pipeline Crisis
Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War

Shale Executive: US Production Rebound Will Lead To New Oil Price War
Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC
Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com