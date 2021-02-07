Absolute-Zero Is The New Net-Zero For Emissions

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 57.46 +0.61 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 59.93 +0.59 +0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.051 +1.78%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 57.25 +0.57 +1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 47 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.914 +0.051 +1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 58.97 +0.54 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 59.24 +0.74 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 55.89 +1.12 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 60.15 +0.38 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 59.32 +1.20 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 59.76 +1.03 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 2 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 3 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 9 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 9 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 50 mins What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 mins China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 3 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 7 hours Is Bitcoin Now a Stock Market Indicator?

Breaking News:

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

UAE’s Energy Ambitions Extend Far Beyond Oil

UAE’s Energy Ambitions Extend Far Beyond Oil

The United Arab Emirates is…

Is This The Start Of A Commodity Price Supercycle?

Is This The Start Of A Commodity Price Supercycle?

Silver, lithium, oil and gas…

The Global Wind Energy Industry Is Set To Explode In 2021

The Global Wind Energy Industry Is Set To Explode In 2021

The global wind energy industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Absolute-Zero Is The New Net-Zero For Emissions

By Irina Slav - Feb 07, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The net-zero emissions goal of many governments has more or less become part of everyday life. We’ve all heard about these plans, and we may remember a few details. Still, life goes on. Now, a report from a UK research group is taking things a lot further: it has called for the country to aim for not net, but absolute zero in emissions by 2050. UK FIRES, a research program involving scientists from several reputable universities and businesses from resource-intensive sectors, says that net-zero is not enough. What’s more, waiting for breakthrough technologies to enable this net-zero scenario is not good enough.

According to a new report, today’s technology is sufficient for achieving absolute zero by 2050. At a cost, of course.

The plan that the authors of the report outline starts with moving to a 100-percent reliance on electricity as a source of energy. That’s hardly surprising —most net-zero plans involve a version of this heightened reliance. Naturally, critics would be quick to point out that a complete reliance on one form of energy may not be particularly smart, for which there is more than enough evidence from the fossil fuel era. Still, one of the tenets of the absolute-zero plan is an economy 100 percent powered by electricity generated by renewable sources.

The authors recognize this shift to 100 percent renewable electricity will require a significant boost in generation capacity and storage. Both of these are potentially challenging endeavors for a number of reasons. Challenges include—but are not limited to—cost and land availability. But unlike other plans for emission reduction, the FIRES plan does not factor in growing energy demand. On the contrary, the report prescribes that the UK must reduce its energy consumption—and reduce it substantially—in order for the absolute zero plan to work.

“We need to switch to using electricity as our only form of energy and if we continue today’s impressive rates of growth in non-emitting generation, we’ll only have to cut our use of energy to 60% of today’s levels,” the authors wrote. “We can achieve this with incremental changes to the way we use energy: we can drive smaller cars and take the train when possible, use efficient electric heat-pumps to keep warm and buy buildings, vehicles and equipment that are better designed and last much longer.”

Related: U.S. Rig Count Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices

Making people buy certain products and not others would be difficult, but the UK government has already signaled it was ready to remove the option of choice to hit its climate targets: Downing Street said last year it would ban sales of gasoline and diesel cars from 2030. This has already caused disgruntlement among some Britons, but they still have ten years to embrace the change.

They will also have time to get used to the idea of beef and lamb disappearing from supermarkets because, according to the authors of the report, eating ruminants contributes unacceptably high levels of emissions to the global total.

But that’s just the beginning.

The FIRES report identifies air and maritime transport as major contributors to our species’ carbon footprint. Therefore, these must be phased out completely, the authors say, by 2050. What will replace them? Well, electric trains would be one replacement for air travel across Europe. They would not, however, be able to replace container ships carrying goods from and to Asia, for example. The authors admit there is no replacement for international shipping, and there won’t be for quite a while yet. At the same time, the UK imports half the food it consumes.

International shipping is just one sticking point in the FIRES plan. Another is cement. Cement production is a highly polluting industry, but we can’t build safely without cement. The authors of the report suggest alternative construction technologies but note that completely phasing out cement will be a challenge.

It will not be the only one in view of the report’s recommendations. One of these concerns is making equipment, clothing, and durable goods even more durable to reduce energy consumption associated with the making of new ones. That might not sit well with the companies producing these goods and equipment, which make money from making their products last shorter rather than longer. It may not be the fairest of all business models, but it has been employed for decades.

All in all, the report’s main message to both businesses and individuals is: consume less energy. It is an admirable message, by all means. However, the road that the authors suggest to this reduced consumption is unstable.

It involves the demise of industries that employ tens of millions of people who will not all be able to retrain for solar panel or wind turbine installation. It also involves some major changes to people’s behaviors. While far from impossible, these changes are contingent on the goodwill of enough people—or on several successive governments’ willingness to prescribe behaviors through bans. That might be even less smart than a 100-percent reliance on electricity for our energy needs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is A Career In Oil Still A Safe Bet?

Next Post

Green Tech Could Create The First Trillionaire
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com