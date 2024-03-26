AI Surge Has Big Tech Scrambling for Power Supply

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 81.62 -0.33 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 36 mins 85.95 -0.80 -0.92%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.99 -0.56 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.575 -0.040 -2.48%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.701 -0.048 -1.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%
Chart Mars US 144 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.701 -0.048 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.93 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.67 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.70 +1.33 +1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 848 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.21 +1.22 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.37 +1.27 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 301 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 67.20 +1.32 +2.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.10 +1.32 +1.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.35 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 76.95 +1.32 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.20 +1.32 +1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.95 +1.32 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.60 +1.32 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.18 +1.32 +1.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.28 +1.32 +1.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +1.25 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.63 -0.69 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

Will Waning Gasoline Demand Drag Oil Prices Down?

Oil markets were looking forward…

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

Chinese investment in Bosnia's wind…

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil industry leaders are revising…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

AI Surge Has Big Tech Scrambling for Power Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Most of the giant corporations want their power sources to be as clean as possible—preferably all renewable.
  • U.S. utilities are struggling to meet soaring demand from data centers while keeping reliable operations for all the customers in the areas they serve.
  • Utilities and regulators have raised significantly their forecasts for peak power demand in the coming decade.
Electricity

The surge in AI technologies and the massive build-out of data centers in America have had the biggest tech corporations scrambling for grid connection and reliable power supply to power the technologies of the future.

Most of the giant corporations want their power sources to be as clean as possible—preferably all renewable. But utilities are struggling to meet soaring demand from data centers while keeping reliable operations for all the customers in the areas they serve. As much as Amazon, Microsoft, and all other tech giants want solar and wind to power their operations, the lead times to new grid connections could be longer than they would like.

And so technology firms have started asking around for other sources of energy, such as natural gas, which currently delivers about 43% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation. Definitely not as clean as solar and wind, but beggars can't be choosers if the tech firms want to keep their data center construction and AI development timelines.   

Data centers, especially those powering generative AI and cryptocurrency mining, are not the only energy suckers in recent years. The onshoring of manufacturing of tech components and equipment, including semiconductors, hydrogen electrolyzers, and other factories springing thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act incentives are also straining U.S. grids. Utilities and regulators have raised significantly their forecasts for peak power demand in the coming decade.

Power Demand Surge

After more than a decade of flatlining power consumption in America, the AI boom and the chip and other tech manufacturing are leading to higher U.S. electricity demand. Related: OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

Consulting firm Grid Strategies published a report earlier this year analyzing data from utilities' regulatory findings. The analysis found that over the past year, grid planners nearly doubled the 5-year load growth forecast, the key drivers being investment in new manufacturing, industrial, and data center facilities.

"The U.S. electric grid is not prepared for significant load growth," Grid Strategies said in the report, noting that a recent "surge in data center and industrial development caused sudden, shockingly large increases in 5-year load growth expectations."

Dominion Energy – which serves Virginia's Eastern Loudoun County, dubbed Data Center Alley and the world's "largest data center market," – has said that "The big drivers of current and future growth include: migration to the cloud as companies outsource information technology functions, smartphone technology and apps, 5G technology, digitization of data, and artificial intelligence."

So explosive is the growth that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) says that data center electricity consumption accounted for 2.5% of the U.S. total (~130 TWh) in 2022 and is expected to triple to 7.5% (~390 TWh) by 2030. 

"That's the equivalent of the electricity used by about 40 million U.S. houses – almost a third of the total homes in the U.S." said BCG. 

Globally, electricity consumption from data centers, AI, and the cryptocurrency sector could double by 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Electricity 2024 report earlier this year. 

After consuming an estimated 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) globally in 2022, electricity consumption from data centers could reach more than 1,000 TWh in 2026—roughly the same as Japan's total electricity consumption.   

Depending on the pace of deployment and AI and crypto trends, the additional electricity consumption of data centers in 2026 compared to 2022 would be roughly equivalent to adding at least one Sweden or at most one Germany to demand, the IEA says.   

So, increased power supply will remain a big need for the U.S. data center industry in 2024, commercial real estate investor CBRE says.

"Congestion, interconnection and build-out issues currently are limiting much-needed new data center development. Congestion on the grid has caused electricity costs to fluctuate wildly in times of high demand," CBRE said in its U.S. Real Estate Market Outlook 2024.

'Tech Not Waiting 10 Years'

CBRE Research said in September that U.S. data center construction continued to surge in 2023, but rising costs, labor shortages, and limited available power have extended project completion timelines. Power availability is more constrained, extending construction timelines by two to four years and in some cases by as many as six years. If new or upgraded transmission lines are required, the delays range from one to four years beyond the delivery timeline, CBRE notes.

"Tech is not going to wait seven to 10 years to get this infrastructure built," Toby Rice, chief executive at the top U.S. natural gas producer, EQT, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview on the sidelines of CERAWeek.  

ADVERTISEMENT

"That leaves you with natural gas," Rice said, noting that at the Houston conference representatives of technology firms had approached him about buying gas from EQT and asked how fast they could get it.  

At the end of last year, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) said that the growth rates of expected peak demand and energy had risen significantly since 2022, reversing a decades-long trend of falling or flat growth rates. Electrification and projections for growth in data centers and electric vehicles are contributing to the higher forecasts.

NERC's 2023 Long-Term Reliability Assessment (LTRA) found that industry faces mounting pressure to keep pace with accelerating electricity demand, energy needs, and transmission system reliability as the resource mix transitions.

With electricity demand now expected to rise from a decade of flat consumption, Big Tech faces a dilemma—if they want to be the pioneers of AI technology, they may have to rely, at least to some extent, on fossil fuels, too.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can We Find a Balance Between Economic Growth with Environmental Sustainability?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom

The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom
StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com