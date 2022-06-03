A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 118.9 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 16 mins 120.9 +3.24 +2.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 8.523 +0.038 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 40 mins 4.280 +0.072 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 38 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 39 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 17 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Canadian Oil Asks For More Subsidies Despite Soaring Profits

Canadian Oil Asks For More Subsidies Despite Soaring Profits

Canadian tar sands producers, having…

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Energy prices are breaking records,…

Iran And Russia Expand Energy Ties Amid Ukraine War

Iran And Russia Expand Energy Ties Amid Ukraine War

Iran and Russia laid the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

By Tom Kool - Jun 03, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

There has been plenty of turmoil in oil markets this week, with the EU banning Russian oil, OPEC accelerating its production increases, and U.S. inventories dropping once again. At the end of the week, sentiment is decidedly bullish, with OPEC unable to calm the oil price rally.

Oilprice Alert: This month's Intelligent Investor column, now available for Global Energy Alert members, highlights two oil and gas pipeline stocks that could provide strong income for investors. If you're an investor in the energy space then now is the time to sign up for Global Energy Alert.

Friday, June 3rd, 2022 

This week has seen quite a lot of turmoil in oil markets. With China finally coming out of its three-month lockdown nightmare, oil prices were moved by reports that Saudi Arabia and the UAE would seek to speed up the monthly increments of OPEC+. When the oil group did in fact opt for 648,000 b/d increases in July and August, it seemed that prices might genuinely come lower, closer to the $110 per barrel mark. Unfortunately for oil bears, news of dropping US inventories, combined with the EU's decision to ban Russian oil imports, sent oil prices climbing once again. 

OPEC+ Speeds Up Production Increases. OPEC+ members agreed to raise their overall production targets by 648,000 b/d in both July and August, bringing the final unwinding of the oil group’s production cuts forward by one month on fears of falling Russian production.

EU Bans Insurance of Russian Oil Cargoes. The European Union finalized its prohibition of financing and financial assistance services for Russian oil cargoes, a measure that is set to come into effect after a wind-down period of six months, effectively banning EU entities from providing insurance to Russian trade. 

White House to Retroactively Raise 2021 Blending Volumes. According to media reports, the Biden Administration is poised to raise ethanol blending mandates for 2021 above the previously indicated number of 13.32 billion gallons, sending D6 renewable credits soaring by 11% on Wednesday when the story broke.  Related: Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Iran Cuts Gas Supply to Iraq Again. Iran cut gas supplies to Iraq a little more than one month after it had restarted them, with the decision stemming from the non-payment of arrears. Supplies were supposed to rise to 50 million cubic meters per day, so now Iraq is facing widespread power shortages. 

The Netherlands Wants to Drill Again. The Netherlands and Germany agreed to jointly develop a gas field in the North Sea, 12 miles off the north coast of both countries, reversing a previous rejection from German authorities, as both countries seek to wean themselves off Russian gas. 

Kazakhstan Renames Its Crude to Minimize Risk. Kazakhstan is changing the name of the crude that it is exporting via Russian ports to Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil (KEBCO), in a bid to dissociate itself from Russian-origin cargoes that generally go under the name of Urals. 

Tullow-Capricorn Merger Creates African Upstream Powerhouse. Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) and Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE), formerly known as Cairn, agreed to merge in an all-stock deal of $830 million, with the new yet-unnamed entity expected to have an output of around 100,000 of boepd. 

EPA Restores Right of States and Tribes to Block Projects. The US Environmental Protection Agency restored the right of states and tribes to block energy projects on environmental grounds by using the federal clean water permitting process, reversing a Trump-era decision that will most likely slow down new infrastructure projects. 

The Usual EU Money Squabbles Start Again. The government of Spain announced that it should be the EU that pays for any new natural gas interconnections between Spain and its European neighbors, with Madrid being completely independent of Russian energy supplies and taking in LNG instead. 

Colombia Court Approves Fracking Pilot. Colombia’s highest administrative court has allowed pilot fracking projects to proceed while it considers the legality of a previous lower court decision to block two projects, allowing national oil firm Ecopetrol (NYSE:ECO) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to continue with drilling operations. 

Chevron Warns Against US Fuel Export Ban. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael Wirth warned against banning fuel exports as a means of decreasing the price of oil products, saying that over the next few months product shortages will materialize, with Europe being the most likely candidate. 

Russia Limits Exports of Noble Gases. Russia’s Trade Ministry announced that it would limit the exports of noble gases, most notably neon, a key ingredient in making chips, aggravating a supply crunch that has already seen one of the world’s largest producers – Ukraine – disappear from the markets. 

New Australian Government Faces Gas Crisis. With Australia taken aback by a cold snap that sent heating demand spiking along with demand for natural gas, Canberra has called on the industry to help as gas prices have quadrupled and the government mandate to keep LNG at home could only be triggered from 2023. 

Norway Sees LNG Prospects Boosted, At Last. Norwegian energy major Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) restarted the Hammerfest LNG facility in the country’s Arctic waters after it had been idle for almost two years after a 2020 fire incident, boosting Norway’s export capacity by 650 Bcf per day.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally

A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally
Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com