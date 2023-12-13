A Big Oil Reality Check for the Energy Transition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 70.00 +0.53 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 74.84 +0.58 +0.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.22 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.351 +0.016 +0.69%
Graph up Gasoline 32 mins 2.045 +0.020 +0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 32 mins 2.045 +0.020 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 744 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 197 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 17 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Exxon Reportedly To Mirror Peers with Cash Bonuses for Risk Traders

The Battle for Australia’s Lithium Reserves 

The Battle for Australia’s Lithium Reserves 

There is an intense battle…

Tense Negotiations Over Fossil Fuel Phase Down as COP28 Nears End

Tense Negotiations Over Fossil Fuel Phase Down as COP28 Nears End

As the COP28 climate summit…

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

Final COP28 Deal References Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

COP28 ended early on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Big Oil Reality Check for the Energy Transition

By Irina Slav - Dec 13, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • The participating nations in COP28 have managed to come up with a final agreement that calls for the ‘orderly’ transition away from fossil fuels.
  • What many of the proponents of a fast phase-out of fossil fuels appear to have realized is that another course of action is impossible for oil-producing countries.
  • Oil and gas demand is going nowhere anytime soon unless, of course, governments bite the bullet and mandate lower energy consumption.
Join Our Community
China crude storage

This year's COP28 on Tuesday ran into overtime as participating countries sought to clinch a last-minute agreement on a draft document detailing a global commitment to phase out hydrocarbons.

The reason for the overtime was the strong opposition to such a text by oil-producing countries. Some placed the blame singularly on Saudi Arabia as the leader of OPEC, and others blamed the whole cartel plus other oil producers.

What none of the blame-layers appear to have realized is that another course of action is impossible for oil-producing countries. Just as it is impossible for Big Oil to turn into Big Energy, at least not without a fight.

Earlier in the week, when OPEC's head warned member states about possible phaseout language in the final COP28 declaration, several European government officials expressed their utter shock at such behavior. They reacted as though it made perfect sense for a dozen countries to agree to the end of their main export commodity to make some people in Europe happy. It does not make perfect sense, however. It makes no sense whatsoever.

The situation is the same with various transition advocates calling on international oil companies to do more about the transition, essentially by reducing their oil and gas production. Because the IPCC said we need to do something about rising global temperatures. Related: Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

As with OPEC, this is not happening. Exxon and Chevron, two of the world's biggest oil companies, recently announced higher capital spending plans for 2024, with most of the additional spending going into upstream activities, which usually translates as higher production.

Shell, BP, and Total have also signaled they have pretty ambitious plans for their core business, even as they invest increasingly in alternative energy such as wind and solar.

This has not made transition advocates happy. One of the most prominent of these, the International Energy Agency's head, Fatih Birol, has called repeatedly on the industry to go all in on the transition and start making plans to wind down oil and gas. This is happening as the IEA estimates that oil demand is going to hit a record this year and continue growing over the next few years as well. It then expects a peak around 2027, but many disagree.

One of them is Bloomberg's columnist Javier Blas who wrote in a recent piece that it was essentially silly to call on Big Oil to embrace the transition at the expense of its usual business. Citing Birol's calls for a change, Blas pointed out two areas that Big Oil was being targeted in and the fact that in only one of these areas did it make sense for Big Oil to work harder: reducing methane emissions. Blas suggests a stick-and-carrot approach by governments in that respect to motivate more investments.

It would be easy to extend the approach to investments in wind and solar, and EV charging, but, according to Blas, this is a different case because "Where to invest depends on the profit." It seems a lot of transition advocates have consistently failed to grasp this fact, hence the calls for Big Oil to stop being Big Oil and for oil-producing nations to embrace the shift that would alter their economies and quite likely damage them significantly.

Several Big Oil majors went down that road a few years ago. The most notable case was BP under Bernard Looney, which made massive low-carbon energy commitments and even started working on them. Just a couple of years in, a bit before his ousting, Looney admitted that the attempt at diversifying into low-carbon energy had fallen short of expectations in the return department. As a result, BP was refocusing on its core business, with a special emphasis on gas.

Right now, delegates at COP28 have scrambled to get everyone to agree to a text that might include the words "reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050".

Many want to make the text as obligatory as possible for every country that signs it. Others didn't even want the words "fossil fuels" in there. The former appears to ignore the fact that committing to a reduction in the consumption of oil and gas is all very well on paper, but in reality, things stand very differently.

One look at Germany is enough evidence. Europe's most ambitious wind and solar builder has boosted coal power generation because it needs energy and no longer has nuclear power plants to generate it from. Despite wind and solar. Similar examples abound all over the world, with China being also notable for its "All of the above" approach towards energy sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever COP28 delegates come up with in the end, oil and gas demand is going nowhere anytime soon unless, of course, governments bite the bullet and mandate lower energy consumption. It might sound far-fetched and risky today, but it is not out of the question.

If reducing emissions from oil and gas consumption is your priority number-one, then all measures, including mandating consumption cuts are allowed. Or perhaps there may come a time when priorities get rearranged, as they did last year in Europe.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ESG Managers See Big Oil’s Climate Pledge as Insufficient
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com