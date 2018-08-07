$90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Brent Crude 2 hours 74.65 +0.90 +1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.892 -0.005 -0.17%
Mars US 2 hours 68.97 +0.26 +0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
Urals 19 hours 71.37 +0.92 +1.31%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.74 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.892 -0.005 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.80 +0.30 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.40 +0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.44 +0.77 +1.12%
Basra Light 2 days 73.35 +0.43 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.66 +0.60 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 73.46 +0.70 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 40.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.51 +0.52 +1.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.52 +0.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.26 +0.52 +0.75%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.71 +0.52 +0.89%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.01 +0.52 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.52 +0.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.01 +0.52 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 19 hours 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.36 -0.79 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 63.12 +0.16 +0.25%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.07 +0.16 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.62 +0.16 +0.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.52 +0.52 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes How smart is Trump?
  • 12 minutes Trump readying to strike Iran, Australian government sources reported to say
  • 16 minutes WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 11 hours South Korea to tax big tech
  • 26 mins China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 10 hours Facebook Asking Major US Banks for Financial Data
  • 4 hours New Trump Sanctions On Iran Take Effect Despite Pleas From Allies
  • 15 mins Peak Shale - How much and When
  • 12 hours German Start-Up Trials Solar Car That Can Charge As You Drive
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Canada
  • 46 mins China goes against US natural gas
  • 11 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 10 hours Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 20 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 18 hours China threatens tariffs on $60 billion
  • 11 hours Coca-Cola and tariffs

Breaking News:

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Alt Text

Diesel Trucks Aren’t Going Anywhere

In trucking, diesel will be…

Alt Text

The Oil Bulls Are Back

Oil markets had a bullish…

Alt Text

China’s Economic Growth Stimulus Could Boost Oil Demand

China’s growth stimulus measures are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

$90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 07, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Refinery

U.S. sanctions on Iran could push oil prices up to $90 per barrel later this year.

The first round of U.S. sanctions on Iran just took effect, a slew of measures targeting Iran’s currency and its financial sector. The U.S. sanctioned the trading of bank notes issued by the Iranian government, the trade of gold and precious metals, any transactions involving the Iranian rial, Iran’s sovereign debt and its automotive sector.

The sanctions will tighten the screws on the Iranian economy, and the measures have already sent the currency tumbling. However, the more important sanctions – targeting Iran’s oil exports – take effect in November.

There is still a wide range of possibilities for what is set to occur over the next three months in regards to the impact on production and exports. Originally, the Trump administration stated its desire to push Iran’s exports to “zero.” The subsequent spike in oil prices forced them to backtrack quite a bit.

But, the Trump administration has made it clear that it wants to cut off as much Iranian supply as the market can bear without sending prices up too much. Those are, in many ways, conflicting goals, but it likely means that a significant chunk of Iranian production will be disrupted.

“I don’t think the market has fully baked in losses over a few hundred thousand barrels [per day]. That’s where the price impact potentially would come in,” Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, told S&P Global Platts Capitol Crude on Monday. Related: China’s Oil Futures Jump To Record High

“I think Iran will lose between 600,000 and 1 million barrels per day in exports, and that’s up from what I would have thought back in February,” he added, citing the Trump administration’s determination to push exports as close to zero as possible and the willingness from countries around the world to comply with American sanctions.

Meanwhile, U.S. shale is already slowing down, and, in fact, shale output might have been slowing much more significantly in recent months than previously thought. EIA data released last week showed only tepid growth in the Permian for May, whereas the agency had previously expected growth to be robust for that month. The pipeline constraints in the Permian are clearly already starting to bite.

In other words, the oil market could see a disruption in Iranian supply at the same time that U.S. shale output is slowing down. All the while demand continues to grow.

"As we go more towards (the fourth quarter) … that's when we really see the risk of prices going well into the 80s and potentially even into the 90s but very critical is how much Iranian production we lose," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday. She expects Iran to lose between 1.2 and 1.5 million barrels per day by the end of the year compared to the April peak.

In the short run, oil prices received a lift on news that Saudi Arabia cut production in July to just 10.29 mb/d, down about 200,000 bpd from June levels. The unexpected reduction reportedly came in response to Saudi Arabia’s inability to find buyers for its oil at the price that it had wanted. Instead of offering a lower price, Saudi Arabia apparently decided to simply cutback on output.

Related: The Next Big Energy Standoff Will Happen Here

The move was not anticipated but it is an indication that Riyadh is determined to keep prices somewhat elevated, and has no interest in letting them fall ahead of the implementation of sanctions on Iran. Instead, it seems that Saudi Arabia will try to calibrate production so as to keep prices within a desired range, tweaking output up or down in a given month to achieve market “balance.”

However, that could prove difficult if the Trump administration aggressively tries to disrupt Iranian supply. Saudi Arabia, Russia and a handful of other Gulf States can ramp up output to offset the declines from Iran, “but then you are running out of spare [capacity] for accidents,” Richard Nephew told Capitol Crude. “You’re running out of spare for Venezuela. You’re running out of spare for Libya. And that’s not a great place to be. I candidly think that that is also going to start affecting prices as well.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Oil Bulls Are Back
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery
Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

 The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

 Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com