5 Blockchain Startups Disrupting The Energy Sector

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 64.53 +3.25 +5.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 67.42 +0.68 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 -0.020 -0.73%
Graph up Mars US 33 mins 63.98 +2.75 +4.49%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.010 +0.012 +0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 66.12 +3.01 +4.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 -0.020 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 62.93 +1.43 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 63.32 +1.54 +2.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 63.83 +2.84 +4.66%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 66.83 +2.58 +4.02%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 66.62 +3.06 +4.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 66.12 +3.01 +4.77%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 66.12 +3.01 +4.77%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 66.97 +3.03 +4.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 51.73 +2.31 +4.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 49.83 +1.53 +3.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 60.28 +1.53 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 61.68 +1.53 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 58.43 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 58.38 +1.53 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 62.23 +1.53 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 54.00 +2.50 +4.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 57.78 +2.55 +4.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.73 +2.55 +4.31%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.73 +2.55 +4.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 1 day Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 24 hours Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 12 hours Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 3 days Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 15 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Aramco CEO Sees Crude Demand Picking Up Quickly

Everything You Need To Know About Musk’s New Passion Project

Everything You Need To Know About Musk’s New Passion Project

Tesla’s Elon Musk is offering…

3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

After a lackluster decade for…

Wall Streets Sees 2,000% Growth For Booming EV Market

Wall Streets Sees 2,000% Growth For Booming EV Market

While ESG investments are gaining…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

5 Blockchain Startups Disrupting The Energy Sector

By Alex Kimani - Mar 04, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Despite its enormous potential to transform the global energy sector, blockchain technology has largely remained confined to the financial sector, with the energy industry consistently catalyzed by innovations in sub-sectors such as rooftop solar, offshore wind, smart metering, battery storage, and electric vehicles.

But this is now beginning to change thanks to the Enterprise Ethereum blockchain emerging as the newest technology to spur growth in the energy sector across a raft of verticals from peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading and smart contracts to green energy provenance and systems interoperability. 

Indeed, a recent Global Blockchain in Energy Market research document says blockchain technology in the energy industry is about to record explosive growth over the next five years, with blockchain energy startups such as Power Ledger, WePower, UAB, and LO3 Energy set to open up new possibilities for the energy industry, ranging from cost-savings for the consumer by eliminating third parties in energy deals and faster transaction settlements, all the way to the emergence of a new market for peer-to-peer and excess renewable energy trading.

Here are 5 energy startups that are using blockchain technology in innovative ways to disrupt the energy sector.

Source: StartUs Insights

#1. Power Ledger: Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Energy Trading 

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) energy trading is a pretty novel paradigm of power system operation whereby people generate their own energy from renewable sources in factories, dwellings, and offices and factories and share it with each other locally. 

Peer-to-peer energy trading has been around for quite some time now. However, traditional P2P has a major drawback: It requires a central entity, usually a utility company, to facilitate energy transfer from prosumers to buyers.

Thankfully, blockchain technology is radically changing the P2P energy trading model by cutting out the middleman and allowing prosumers to trade directly with each other. This new model is particularly attractive to people who generate their own renewable power.

Australian Power Ledger is championing the new, middleman-less P2P energy trading model by organizing local communities into the so-called “microgrids”--essentially local power grids almost fully autonomous and independent of the national electricity grid.

Another company doing this is Grid+, a US startup that has developed an Ethereum-powered blockchain platform that allows consumers to cut out the energy retailer and buy energy directly from producers.

Related Video: The Climate Change Bankers, For Better or Worse

#2. WePower: Selling Renewable Energy to Corporates

Whereas many energy and tech companies have been generating their own renewable energy, the majority typically buy their renewable energy from a renewable producer through a formal Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

PPAs usually involve a set amount of electricity for a fixed period, frequently several years. However, as is the case with many current power purchase arrangements, PPAs have shortcomings: What happens when the company moves mid-contract? This points to a glaring lack of flexibility by PPAs.

WePower is an Australian-based blockchain startup backed by Japan’s Marubeni that connects energy buyers (end users and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. 

WePower has developed Ethereum Smart Energy contract tokens that it sells to consumers in a typical e-commerce experience. The company’s tokens are used to standardize, simplify, and fractionalize renewable energy such that corporates can not only buy exactly what they need but can also resell their excess capacity.

#3. Acciona: Green Hydrogen Tracking

After decades of stagnation and multiple false dawns, the hydrogen economy now appears primed for a major takeoff. A growing number of countries and industries are proactively investing in hydrogen technologies, with hydrogen being touted as the ‘fuel of the future.’ Meanwhile, industry experts are predicting that hydrogen could become a globally-traded energy source, just like oil and gas, while the Bank of America says the industry is at a tipping point and set to explode into a $11 trillion marketplace.

At the center of this all is green hydrogen, or hydrogen generated from 100% zero-carbon sources due to its superior green credentials.

The world’s green hydrogen leaders have joined hands with an ambitious goal to drive a 50-fold scale-up in green hydrogen production over the next six years.

The Green Hydrogen Catapult Initiative aims to drive a 50-fold increase in green hydrogen to 25GW by 2026, a scale that could significantly drive down hydrogen costs to below $2/kg, thus making the fuel source competitive with fossil fuels in power generation.

But how can end-users be sure that the hydrogen they are buying is strictly the green type and not, say, gray hydrogen made from cracking natural gas?

Luckily, Spanish multinational Acciona has developed the first platform to guarantee the renewable origin of green hydrogen. 

GreenH2chain is a blockchain platform that will enable customers from anywhere in the world to verify and visualize the entire green hydrogen value chain in real time. Related: Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase

The blockchain platform will allow renewable hydrogen consumers to monitor the entire decarbonization process of their own energy supply and also verify the transportation and delivery process.

Similarly, Norway’s Hydro, in conjunction with DNV, has developed a blockchain-based platform for the provenance of metal products along its supply chain. Dubbed Tag. Trace. Trust., the platform allows anyone to instantly check the validity, data, and authenticity of the product’s environmental profile. 

#4. Everledger: Blockchain Battery Recycling App

Last year, the Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched ‘Battery Passport’, a global ‘quality seal’ and verification tool on a digital platform that will be used to share value chain data of EV batteries. Battery Passport--outlining 10 guiding principles and co-signed by 42 global organizations--intends to become the first step in a responsible and sustainable battery value chain. The principles are based on existing standards such as OECD’s Due Diligence Guidance as well as economically viable considerations for a low carbon economy.

And now another startup has taken that idea a step further by launching a blockchain service that will encourage the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. 

Blockchain startup Everledger has received a $357,000 award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) after developing an app that rewards consumers for recycling portable batteries found in phones, laptops, and other devices. Everledger is part of the Team Portables consortium, with other members being HP, Call2recycle, and mobile phone company Fairphone.

The DoE has been supporting solutions that contribute to the capture of up to 90% of lithium-based batteries in the U.S. for recycling or re-introduction of materials into the supply chain and has earmarked a total of $5.5 million to award winners across phased competitions.

Battery recycling has lately been attracting plenty of investor interest, with a recent IHS Markit Report noting that a large number of EV batteries are approaching their end-of-life stage, thus presenting a huge opportunity for recycling. IHS has projected that over 500,000 tons (57 GWh) of batteries reached their end-of-life point in 2020 with 1.2 million tons (121 GWh) and 3.5 million tons (350 GWh) expected to do so in 2025 and 2030, respectively, thus creating a sizeable repository of recyclable material. 

#5. Greeneum: Selling Crypto Carbon Credits

A month ago, China surprised the world after launching the world’s largest carbon market in an attempt to rein in on the nation’s runaway carbon emissions. China’s emissions trading system will cover its extensive power industry, including ~2,000 power generation facilities which represent about 30% of the nation’s total emissions. However, over time, the platform will expand to encompass heavy industries like oil, gas, steel, aluminum, cement, and chemicals. 

Despite their good intentions, carbon offsets have lately come under criticism, with scientists, activists, and concerned citizens questioning whether many companies are using carbon offsets as a free pass for inaction. The types of carbon offset projects that are implemented are diverse, ranging from forestry sequestration projects to energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The world needs to lower annual emissions by 29-32 gigatonnes of equivalent carbon dioxide (CO2e) by 2030 to have a fighting chance to stay below 1.5°C. That’s ~5x the current commitments by companies, organizations, and governments. We need to lower our GHG emissions by 45% over the next decade if we are to avert catastrophic planetary changes. 

Luckily, Greeneum is a blockchain startup offering a different favor of carbon offsets.

The Israeli startup is incentivizing customers to save energy and adopt eco-friendly lifestyles by awarding Green Certificates and Carbon Credits in the form of cryptocurrency for every watt-hour of renewable energy generated.

The Greeneum Network is devoted to accelerating the worldwide transition to clean energy and sustainable technologies using Blockchain and customized machine learning. Greeneum’s digital assets are connected to profitable green energy projects with unique, groundbreaking technology that certifies green energy and optimizes power yield.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Clean Energy Investing Is Becoming A Bubble

Next Post

Are America’s Largest Oil Companies Really Going Green?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit
One Of The World’s Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback

One Of The World’s Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com