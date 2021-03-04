Clean Energy Investing Is Becoming A Bubble

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 64.12 +2.84 +4.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 67.12 +3.05 +4.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.747 -0.069 -2.45%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 61.23 +1.48 +2.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.006 +0.054 +2.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.747 -0.069 -2.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.50 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.78 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.99 +0.87 +1.45%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.25 +1.18 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.56 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.94 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.42 +1.17 +2.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 49.83 +1.53 +3.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 60.28 +1.53 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 61.68 +1.53 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.43 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.38 +1.53 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.23 +1.53 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.23 +1.53 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 37 mins America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 20 hours Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 17 hours Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 5 hours Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 8 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Small-Scale Solar Installations Boom In Texas And Florida

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices pared gains at…

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

After having posted record losses…

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

As thousands of oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Clean Energy Investing Is Becoming A Bubble

By Irina Slav - Mar 04, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Remember when EV and hydrogen truck maker Nikola listed last year? The stock soared in the first months of trading, only to slump heavily just a few months later after allegations were made—and later confirmed—that the CEO of the company had misled investors about its products.

According to some analysts, many companies like Nikola are out there touting EVs, solar, wind, and hydrogen.

And many of them will sink, taking their investors down with them.

“Every green energy proposal we have examined relies on the trifecta of wind, solar, and electric vehicles combined with various battery technologies,” said Leigh Goehring and Adam Rozencwajg from research firm G&R Associates in a quarterly market commentary.

“In recent months, a renewed ‘hydrogen mania’ has broken out as well, which adds a fourth leg to the green energy stool,” Goehring and Rozencwajg added. “These plans, including the current hydrogen craze, are bound to at best severely disappoint and, at worst, outright fail in what they attempt to accomplish.”

There are plenty of signs that support the wary take of the two commodity investment veterans. Green hydrogen, for instance, has been hogging headlines as a fuel and energy carrier for the future, even though analysts praising its potential have been noting that it will be years before it becomes economically viable. Some even doubt it ever will.

Related Video: The Climate Change Bankers, For Better or Worse

Solar and wind are cheap when it comes to components as the production costs of photovoltaic panels and wind turbines fall, but they are far from cheap when you factor in everything necessary to produce and supply electricity to end consumers reliably. Energy storage, to ensure the energy produced by a solar farm will not be wasted when the sun goes down, is far from cheap. It is also only enough to store power for a couple of hours.

The EV industry, for its part, is seeing its very own bubble. Automotive startups are going public at what would have been an unthinkable rate just a few years ago, all thanks to special-purpose acquisition vehicles. While not new, these were not particularly popular in the past. Now, they’re all the rage, and, as Goehring and Rozencwajg point out, this is another cause for worry.

Special-purpose acquisition companies are basically pools of investors that have no business activity of their own. They raise money by listing on a stock exchange for the sole purpose of acquiring another company, saving this company the trouble of going through the tedium of an initial public offer. Just last year, special-purpose acquisition companies raised some $40 billion, “with a mandate to acquire as-of-yet unidentified clean energy assets,” the commodity vets wrote in their report.

This is troubling because the initial public offering tedium does have its advantages: companies filing for IPOs are obliged to disclose a lot of information about their operations and assets. Companies going public via mergers with SPACs are not. Opacity has never been an investor’s friend, and it is not one now.

For all the red flags, the clean energy mania is unlikely to recede until the first dominos start to fall. The chief reason here is government support. In Europe and, since Biden became president, in the United States, billions are being planned to be poured out into clean energy and electric vehicles. With so much support from the highest places, it is no wonder that investors are pretty confident in their bets on the renewable trifecta and hydrogen. Whether this confidence is justified objectively is another question. After all, no one has ever argued that governments do not make mistakes—mistakes that can cost billions sometimes.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gigafactory Demand Leads To Price Explosion In Battery-Grade Lithium
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com