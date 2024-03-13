40 Companies Join Race for Natural Hydrogen Deposits

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 79.72 +2.16 +2.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.97 +2.05 +2.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.57 +1.98 +2.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 1.658 -0.056 -3.27%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.662 +0.075 +2.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.662 +0.075 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 288 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 1 hour The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Nigeria's Oil Output Closes in on 1.5 Million Bpd

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Dips

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Dips

The total number of active…

BP Awards New Chief £8 Million After Stellar 2023 Performance

BP Awards New Chief £8 Million After Stellar 2023 Performance

BP rewarded its new chief…

The Battle Over Energy-Efficient Housing is Heating Up Across the U.S.

The Battle Over Energy-Efficient Housing is Heating Up Across the U.S.

Energy efficiency in housing, critical…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

40 Companies Join Race for Natural Hydrogen Deposits

By Rystad Energy - Mar 13, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • White hydrogen is cheaper to produce than other forms of hydrogen due to its natural occurrence.
  • Early research suggests white hydrogen can have a low carbon footprint.
  • While still in its early stages, white hydrogen has the potential to be a significant player in the clean energy sector.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

The buzz around natural hydrogen – dubbed white or gold hydrogen – is gaining global momentum as a potential gamechanger in the hunt for cost-effective, low-carbon energy sources. Rystad Energy research shows that at the end of last year, 40 companies were searching for natural hydrogen deposits, up from just 10 in 2020. Currently, exploratory efforts are underway in Australia, the US, Spain, France, Albania, Colombia, South Korea and Canada.

One of the most promising elements of white hydrogen is its cost advantage over other forms of hydrogen due to its natural occurrence. Grey hydrogen, produced from fossil fuels, costs less than $2 per kilogram (kg) of hydrogen on average, while green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity, is currently more than three times pricier. The cost of renewable hydrogen is expected to come down as electrolyzer pricing falls in the coming years, and yet, white hydrogen would still be cheaper.

At present, Canada-based producer Hydroma extracts white hydrogen at an estimated cost of $0.5 per kg. Depending on the deposit's depth and purity, projects in Spain and Australia aim for a cost of about $1 per kg, solidifying white hydrogen’s price competitiveness.

In addition to the cost advantage, white hydrogen can also have a low carbon intensity. At a hydrogen content of 85% and minimal methane contamination, the carbon intensity is around 0.4 kg carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per kg hydrogen gas (H2) – including embodied emissions and hydrogen emissions. At 75% hydrogen and 22% methane, the intensity rises to 1.5 kg CO2e per kg H2.

Related: Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

Although still in its infancy with lots of uncertainty, white hydrogen has the potential to be a gamechanger for the clean hydrogen sector as an affordable, clean natural resource, thereby shifting the role of hydrogen from an energy carrier to part of the primary energy supply. However, the actual size of the reserves is still unclear, and the transportation and distribution challenges of hydrogen remain.

Minh Khoi Le, head of hydrogen research, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Hydrogen Solution.

Through the US Inflation Reduction Act, companies are eligible to receive production tax credits (PTC) when the lifecycle carbon intensity is below 4 kg CO2e per kg H2. The highest PTC tier grants $3 per kg if hydrogen production meets the carbon intensity threshold of 0.45 kg CO2e per kg H2. As such, low-carbon white hydrogen production in the US could be eligible for the highest PTC, making it appealing for producers.

Despite the first accidental discovery that occurred approximately 37 years ago in Mali, the accumulation of hydrogen underground was previously thought to be unlikely due to hydrogen’s ability to seep through rock layers. However, new equipment, such as hydrogen-sensing gas probes, are now available to detect dissolved hydrogen in rock formations at depths of up to 1,500 meters. These probes use spectrometers to measure and analyze dissolved gases in deep boreholes. Researchers are currently developing probes that can reach deeper depths, up to 3,000 meters underground.

Related: Europe’s Secret Weapon In Its Energy War With Russia

White hydrogen is mainly produced through natural reactions, such as serpentinization, where water reacts with iron-rich minerals at elevated temperatures. Enhanced serpentinization using catalysts such as magnetite could help to accelerate natural hydrogen-producing reactions.

Radiolysis of water is another source of natural hydrogen. This process involves radioactive elements within the Earth’s crust splitting water due to ionizing radiation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Australian government added hydrogen to its list of regulated substances in 2021. This led to many companies applying for exploration permits in the region, with Gold Hydrogen securing a five-year license to develop its Ramsay project. The company found high hydrogen concentrations of up to 86% during drilling in late 2023. Gold Hydrogen plans to conduct further drilling in 2024 and launch a pilot feasibility study.

Governments in countries like France and the US have promised financial support to expedite the exploration and extraction of naturally occurring hydrogen projects. Currently, there is only one operational white hydrogen project in Bourakebougou, Mali, producing around 5 tonnes of hydrogen annually. This small-scale project has been in operation for a decade, providing power to a village. Other projects in various parts of the world are still at an early exploration stage, with the first European natural hydrogen production expected to start in 2029.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market
$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com