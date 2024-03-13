Water Diplomacy Takes Center Stage in Turkmen-Afghan Talks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.84 +2.28 +2.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.15 +2.23 +2.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.57 +1.98 +2.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.652 -0.062 -3.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.662 +0.075 +2.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.662 +0.075 +2.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 288 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 9 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 hours North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

German Utility Giant Eyes Massive $46 Billion Investment

Uzbek Insider Takes Helm of $850 Million Gas Project Amid Sanctions

Uzbek Insider Takes Helm of $850 Million Gas Project Amid Sanctions

n investigation revealed the control…

How Sweden’s Entry Into NATO Reshapes Baltic and Arctic Security

How Sweden’s Entry Into NATO Reshapes Baltic and Arctic Security

Sweden's long-awaited entry into NATO,…

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Syria is a crucial partner…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Water Diplomacy Takes Center Stage in Turkmen-Afghan Talks

By Eurasianet - Mar 13, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Turkmenistan urges for a science-based approach to water management in response to the Qosh-Tepa canal project.
  • The project threatens to divert up to 20% of water from the Amu Darya, raising concerns among neighboring countries.
  • Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss various topics, including water resource management, during a high-level visit, aiming for regional cooperation and technical solutions to mitigate potential adverse impacts.’
Join Our Community
Dam

Amid all the bonhomie on display during last week’s visit to Turkmenistan by a high-level delegation from Taliban-run Afghanistan, one thorny issue was broached.

As the Foreign Ministry in Ashgabat revealed in a March 7 statement, bilateral conversations touched on the need for deeper cooperation in the management of water resources.

“The Turkmen side noted that the rational use of water resources in the region should be carried out on the basis of generally recognized norms of international law regulating the regime of water use on transboundary rivers, watercourses and border lakes,” the ministry said.

Without naming the project outright, the statement was clearly alluding to ongoing work in Afghanistan on construction of the Qosh-Tepa canal, which some experts estimate may soon end up diverting up to 20 percent of water from the Amu Darya River.

Afghanistan’s neighbors to the north have acted gingerly around the initiative, stopping short of adopting hostile rhetoric. In September, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke at a regional conference about how the canal threatened to “radically change the water regime and balance in Central Asia.” He then proposed involving Afghan regime representatives in regional dialogue on the joint use of water resources.

Turkmenistan’s statement advances the agenda a little by gently making the case for more technical cooperation. It recommends a “science-based approach to drawing water from transboundary rivers,” the enlistment of “highly qualified personnel” capable of properly managing the canal (which the statement does not name), and neighborly respect for the interests of all riparian states.

“The meeting with the Afghan delegation took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere,” the Turkmen Foreign Ministry concluded, lest anybody imagine this candid approach could serve as a prelude to tensions.

The cordiality has done little to slow down work on the canal. On February 21, Afghan outlet TOLONews reported that the second phase of the project had got underway. TOLONews says 198 kilometers of canal were excavated during the first phase of works, and that another 177 kilometers will follow over a 12-month period.

Intriguingly, the outlet cites the deputy head of the Afghan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, Mirwais Haji Zada, as saying that completion of Qosh-Tepa will enable Afghanistan to become self-sufficient in wheat.

This feels like grandstanding, but the voicing of such autarkic ambitions may cause some discomfiture in places like Kazakhstan, which has been pressing for construction of a grain terminal on Turkmenistan’s eastern border so as to facilitate exports to Afghanistan.

The question of this facility was indeed brought up during Afghan-Turkmen consultations earlier this month. Ashgabat-based NewsCentralAsia cited Turkmen officials as informing their guests that a planned storage silo on their shared border would be able to accommodate 100,000 tons of grain.

While Turkmen officials have stopped short of spelling out what they mean by the phrase “science-based approach to drawing water from transboundary rivers,” NewsCentralAsia, an outlet that offers reliably complimentary and on-message coverage of Turkmen government policies, offered what looked like a well-briefed explanation of what that might entail. The website alluded to unspecified media reports about the lack of plans to line the Qosh-Tepa Canal — a course of action that it warns could pose all manner of environmental and structural hazards.

Happily, as NewsCentralAsia points out, “Turkmenistan has the capacity for the production and use of … canal lining materials.”

Related: Forgotten Gas Reserves Could Be A Gamechanger For European Energy

It would be only fair for the Afghans to buy Turkmen manufactured goods seeing how much is going in the other direction. As TOLONews reported on March 7, Turkmen National Leader (and ex-president) Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has apparently put in an order for 100,000 cubic meters of white marble from Afghanistan. There are no details on what is to be done with this marble, but a good bet is that it will be used to clad buildings in Berdymukhamedov’s pet project: the new city of Arkadag.

Officials in Turkey are trying to maintain the buzz around a memorandum of understanding on accelerating cooperation in the natural gas sector signed with Turkmenistan on March 1 that has been sold as a certain prelude to gas deliveries. Speaking at a conference on March 7, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar described the options, as he sees them, for getting Turkmen gas flowing westward.

“We have three alternatives for the supply of Turkmen gas, including supplies via Iran through a swapping deal and via Iran and Azerbaijan, again, by swapping. A third, more sustainable way is establishing a trans-Caspian pipeline. All options are on the table,” Bayraktar was quoted as saying by Daily Sabah.

This prospect is playing out against the backdrop of reinvigorated efforts by Ankara to consolidate its presence in Central Asia through the promotion of the Organization of Turkic States, or OTS, format. On March 11, Ashgabat hosted the opening of the 15th session of the Council of Elders of the OTS, which would be an entirely ignorable event but for the fact that Turkmenistan’s representative is Berdymukhamedov, who is de facto his country’s co-president along with his son, Serdar.

Turkmenistan only participates in the OTS in an observer capacity, but there is a strong chance it could become a full member later this year — a notable development for a country that typically eschews full commitment to such overtly political multilateral formats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other multilateral body news, President Berdymukhamedov (the younger) met on March 5 with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Helga Schmid.

Related: Europe’s Secret Weapon In Its Energy War With Russia

Even though human rights issues are explicitly a core component of the OSCE’s mandate, it does not appear these got much of an airing. Ahead of Schmid’s visit, her office intimated that talks in Ashgabat would “focus on the implications of climate change for security and stability,” the challenges of transboundary water management, energy security, sustainable connectivity, and disaster risk reduction.

A readout of the meeting between Berdymukhamedov  and Schmid produced by Turkmen state media suggests they stuck close to that script. Pleas from international advocacy groups for Schmid to express “strong concern” over Turkmenistan’s failure to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression, freedom of movement and the right not to be subjected to enforced disappearance appear to have been ignored.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Expansion Talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Hold Ahead of Elections
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market
$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com