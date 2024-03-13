The No.1 Energy Stock for 2024

In the coming months, Europe’s energy crisis may take a dramatic turn.

As Europe realizes the full risk of relying on foreign oil and gas, it could soon find relief coming from an unexpected source.

That’s because, after years of leaning on cheap Russian gas, geopolitical shifts have changed the equation.

Both the war in Ukraine and simple economics have forced the EU to pivot from strict green energy policies.

The Wall Street Journal reports, "Europe cuts addiction to Russian oil."

And The Washington Post announced recently, "Amid energy crisis, EU says gas can sometimes be 'green.'"

The message is clear: Europe is scrambling to diversify its energy sources and achieve true energy independence.

That’s unlocked a golden opportunity with Europe’s greatest asset: its vast, untapped natural gas reserves.

For decades, prime targets for natural gas have gone completely overlooked.

That’s why one Canadian energy company, MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF), is on a mission to help secure Europe's energy independence and explore these long-ignored assets.

And with the acquisition of a proven target in Germany, the landscape could shift dramatically in the coming months.

MCF Energy Targets Overlooked Natural Gas Reserves in Germany

MCF Energy announced several major new acquisitions in Germany. The company has secured rights to four key assets to date.

The company is specifically targeting its concession at Lech, which spans about 10 square kilometers in Bavaria.

That’s because the property holds 3 wells already drilled decades ago, with two confirming discoveries of natural gas.

In the early 1980s, Mobil Oil began drilling in search of oil at the property and discovered a primary gas reservoir.

At the time, testing showed a maximum flow rate of 24 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of natural gas with associated condensate.

Thanks to low natural gas prices at the time, however, those assets have been left virtually untouched for over 40 years.

As CEO James Hill stated, "I think from a risk perspective, you're not going to miss this one. I think there’s a 99% chance because it’s there."

Now, with 3D imaging and proprietary AI and machine learning technology, MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF), plans to pinpoint even more promising locations at the property.

Specifically, they’ll use this data to target more high-value prospects on their Lech East site, which adds another 100 square kilometers.

Based on the imaging, the team has already keyed in on multiple locations, with potentially more to come once drilling commences in Q1.

By leveraging the millions of dollars that Mobil Oil spent on this 3D seismic imaging, MCF Energy could soon play a key role in helping wean Europe off its addiction to Russian gas.

Industry Trailblazers Primed to Capitalize on Europe's Overlooked Potential

MCF Energy is led by CEO James Hill, a seasoned geologist with over 40 years of experience exploring and developing assets across North America and Europe.

Among Mr. Hill's long list of projects is one of the largest onshore oi fields ever found in Europe, at the Patos Marinza Oil Field in Albania where production was increased over 2000%.

After a successful career, Hill had retired. But because of the size of the opportunity at hand, his retirement was short-lived.

With Russia's invasion and the EU’s pivot to classify natural gas as “green energy,” Hill and his team are uniquely positioned to tap into Europe's vast, overlooked oil and gas reserves. In 2022, they began six months of due diligence , conducted on 20 assets.

Since then, MCF Energy has acquired rights to Europe's most high-priority and high-conviction locations.

That includes the four assets in Germany through the strategic acquisition of a private German company, Genexco.

The move gives MCF Energy not just the proven assets drilled by Mobil decades ago.

It also provides a team of experts with inside knowledge of both the terrain and how to navigate complex zoning and licensing processes in Europe.

These early wins will now help de-risk MCF Energy's portfolio while also accelerating its timeline.

With drilling set to commence in April at their Lech concession, pipelines are located less than 2 km away to bring energy throughout Europe.

That makes transportation significantly easier and more economical for MCF (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) if they discover the volumes of natural gas that they expect, given the past results and 3D data.

Better still, the pipeline company has even offered to connect for free if they dedicate supplies, which would help boost cash flow even further.

A Trillion Cubic Feet of Natural Gas in Austria?

MCF Energy’s leadership has been vocal about their confidence in a major discovery in Germany due to Mobil’s past work there.

But the company’s most exciting prospect could come from MCF Energy’s other recent acquisition in Austria.

The company recently acquired rights to the Welchau prospect near the Austrian Alps.

It covers 100 square kilometers and includes a large anticline structure, a large bump similar to what’s found in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq or the Italian Apennines.

In the 1980s, an Austrian oil and gas company, OMV, drilled the Molln #1 on the side of this structure, 5 kilometers away from MCF Energy’s well location at Welchau and discovered the presence of gas and condensate.

LIVE DRILLING UPDATE: 03/11/2024 - MCF Energy has just confirmed an active petroleum structure at the Welchau-1 well site. The well successfully reached a depth of 1155 metres on March 10 and drilling to the main target is underway with completion anticipated by month end. CEO of MCF Energy James Hill said, "The drilling results so far are very promising, and the indications of gas and heavier hydrocarbons are particularly encouraging for us." Read the full release here

According to a recent interview with Hill, Welchau holds all the ingredients for a major discovery:

- the proven hydrocarbons

- a trap large enough to be seen from space

- the seal capacity to seal the gas inside (which is typically the main risk).

Gaffney and Cline’s analysis suggests that the property could produce up to 584 billion cubic feet of gas on a best-case level, with 10 million barrels of oil.

But Hill believes that, if the seal is as good as it appears, that number could nearly double to the reported 1 TCF of gas and 18 million barrels of oil.

There’s almost nowhere in the world where a trillion cubic feet rests untapped on land at such a low drilling cost. If MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) if discovers anywhere near that volume of gas, especially just 18 kilometers from a national pipeline, it could be transformative for Europe’s energy crisis.

Plus, it would be a major boon to MCF Energy.

A Major Shift in Europe’s Energy Landscape Could Be Weeks Away

Europe’s shift away from cheap Russian gas has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for natural gas exploration.

It’s all happening as MCF Energy prepares to begin drilling at Welchau.

In the coming weeks, an announcement from the company could signal a major shift in how Europe provides power to homes across the continent.

With decades of experience in Europe, plus several proven assets and pipelines nearby, MCF Energy is now in a prime position to capitalize on Europe's untapped natural gas reserves.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), a titan in the global energy market, demonstrates an unwavering commitment to leading the natural gas sector through significant investments in exploration, production, and distribution. Chevron's strategic involvement in major LNG projects across Australia and Africa is a testament to its ambition to dominate this crucial energy sector. This forward-looking approach not only diversifies Chevron's energy portfolio but also aligns with the global shift towards cleaner energy sources, thereby enhancing its competitive edge in the international market.

In parallel, Chevron's prowess in the oil sector remains foundational to its operations. The company boasts extensive reserves and a robust downstream presence, underpinned by a commitment to efficiency and sustainability. Chevron's dedication to innovative technologies and sustainable practices in oil extraction and refining underscores its leadership in environmental stewardship within the industry.

Chevron represents a compelling investment opportunity, combining expansive natural gas initiatives with a solid foundation in the oil sector. This unique blend of growth potential in natural gas and stability in oil positions Chevron as a dynamic force in the energy industry, poised for continued success in an evolving global energy landscape.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)'s influence on the global energy stage is profound, with strategic investments in the natural gas sector positioning it as a leader in this rapidly evolving market. The company's engagement in LNG projects and shale gas exploration highlights its commitment to meeting the world's shifting energy consumption patterns, with a clear focus on providing cleaner, more efficient energy solutions.

Simultaneously, Exxon Mobil's legacy in the oil sector continues to be a significant driver of its revenue, with global operations marked by an unyielding pursuit of operational excellence. The company's efforts to enhance extraction efficiencies and refining capabilities are indicative of its commitment to maintaining its status as a premier oil company, even as it expands its footprint in the natural gas domain.

Exxon Mobil offers a harmonious blend of traditional energy dominance and innovative growth strategies. The company's robust forays into natural gas, coupled with its enduring strength in oil operations, suggest a vision for the future that promises steady returns and strategic growth opportunities in the evolving energy market.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), with its expansive global operations, has adeptly balanced its energy portfolio between natural gas and oil, reflecting a nuanced understanding of the world's changing energy consumption trends. The company's strategic investments in natural gas, particularly in North America and Asia, highlight its commitment to securing a leadership position in this increasingly important sector. ConocoPhillips' LNG operations and investments in shale reserves are emblematic of its ambition to harness the growth potential of natural gas.

At the same time, ConocoPhillips' commitment to oil exploration and production remains unwavering. The company's operations, which span multiple continents, are a testament to its industry leadership and commitment to sustainable production methods. This strategic dual focus ensures that ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to meet global energy demands with a diverse and environmentally responsible energy portfolio.

Investors considering ConocoPhillips are presented with a company that offers a balanced and growth-oriented approach to energy production. Its combination of pioneering natural gas initiatives and steadfast dedication to oil exploration and production positions ConocoPhillips as a versatile and sustainable choice in the global energy market, offering both stability and significant growth potential.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) marks its presence in the exploration and production sector with a focused approach on the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, showcasing its prowess in tapping into the significant oil and natural gas resources of these regions. As a company that quickly made its mark through strategic acquisitions and a robust exploration strategy, Talos has distinguished itself with a portfolio that spans both operated and non-operated assets, underlining its commitment to environmental stewardship and the adoption of innovative technologies. This dedication not only enhances operational efficiency and safety but also positions Talos as a leader in sustainable energy production.

Talos Energy's commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact is central to its operations. The company's involvement in carbon capture initiatives and its continuous exploration of technological advancements to minimize its ecological footprint reflect a forward-thinking approach to energy production. For investors, Talos represents an agile and innovative company poised for growth in key energy-producing regions, making it a compelling choice for those interested in a sustainable future for the energy sector.

Looking forward, Talos Energy is set on expanding its footprint through exploration successes and strategic partnerships, maintaining a balance between growth and environmental responsibility. This vision, coupled with a keen eye on the evolving energy landscape, makes Talos Energy a notable prospect for investors focused on the energy sector's sustainable and innovative future.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is a pioneering force in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector in the United States, boasting one of the country's inaugural LNG export facilities. With a business model that covers the entire LNG value chain, Cheniere is strategically positioned to leverage the increasing global demand for natural gas, recognized as a pivotal cleaner energy source. The operation of their Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities underscores Cheniere's capacity to meet the burgeoning international demand for LNG, highlighting its role in the global energy transition towards lower-carbon sources.

The company's commitment to sustainability, safety, and community engagement is a testament to its role as a responsible energy provider. Cheniere's efforts to enhance the environmental performance of its operations reflect a broader commitment to facilitating the transition to a lower-carbon future, aligning with global energy trends and consumer expectations for more sustainable energy solutions.

Cheniere Energy presents a unique investment opportunity to engage with an industry leader in the LNG market, well-positioned to capitalize on the global shift towards cleaner energy sources. The company's pioneering status, combined with continuous expansion and operational excellence, signals robust growth potential and profitability in the transformative energy landscape.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEPC, TSX: BEPC) is at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution, capitalizing on the increasing demand for green energy through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The company's ambitious target to increase its funds from operations (FFO) by over 10% this year underscores its robust growth trajectory, supported by the innovative integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for future expansions. This focus on AI highlights Brookfield Renewable's adaptability and its potential to significantly impact the energy sector.

The substantial electricity consumption associated with AI technology presents a unique opportunity for Brookfield Renewable to meet the growing power needs of leading global technology firms. As AI's demand for electricity surges, Brookfield's strategic partnerships position it to become a primary energy supplier, thereby enabling the company to play a pivotal role in powering the future of technology and innovation.

Brookfield Renewable's strategic foresight in embracing AI's potential signifies its commitment to leading the energy transition. With CEO Connor Teskey's insights on the exponential demand from technology giants, the company is poised to support the green energy needs of some of the world's largest procurers of renewable power. This approach not only enhances Brookfield Renewable's growth prospects but also solidifies its position as a key player in the sustainable energy landscape, offering investors a chance to be part of a transformative journey towards a greener, more technologically advanced future.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU, TSX:SU) stands as a beacon among Canada's integrated energy companies, with a pronounced presence in the natural gas sector alongside significant assets in Western Canada. This strategic positioning allows Suncor to harness the region's vast reserves, aiming to meet the escalating energy demands of North America. Moreover, the core of Suncor's operations lies within the oil sands, where it ranks among the world's largest operators. The company's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies ensures efficient and sustainable extraction processes, setting a benchmark for operational excellence in the industry.

Suncor's dedication to sustainability is evident across all facets of its operations, from efforts to reduce carbon footprints to initiatives aimed at mitigating environmental impacts. This comprehensive approach to sustainability underscores Suncor's commitment to environmental stewardship and positions it as a leader in the transition towards more sustainable energy production practices.

Suncor's stronghold in the oil sands sector promises steady revenues, while its ventures into the natural gas domain reflect a strategic adaptability to the shifting dynamics of the global energy market. This blend of traditional energy strengths with a forward-looking approach to energy production makes Suncor an attractive investment option for those seeking to participate in the future of the energy sector, marked by sustainability and innovation.

TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) plays a fundamental role in shaping North America's energy landscape through its extensive pipeline operations. Specializing in the transportation of natural gas, TC Energy's sprawling network ensures the efficient distribution of this critical resource across the continent, embodying the company's mission to facilitate energy accessibility and reliability. This extensive infrastructure underscores TC Energy's strategic position at the nexus of North America's gas distribution, reflecting a deep commitment to meeting the region's evolving energy demands.

The company's involvement in oil transportation further amplifies its significance within the energy sector. By connecting major oil sands regions to refineries and markets, TC Energy's oil pipelines are instrumental in maintaining a consistent and efficient flow of oil, vital for both economic stability and energy security.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX:CNQ) showcases a diverse and robust portfolio that spans the breadth of the energy sector, particularly highlighted by its ventures in the natural gas domain and its significant presence in the oil sands. The company's strategic focus on the Montney and Duvernay regions exemplifies its commitment to harnessing Canada's vast gas potential, positioning CNRL as a key player in the country's energy production.

Oil remains a cornerstone of CNRL's success, with a diverse asset base that includes oil sands, heavy crude, and light oil, demonstrating the company's operational versatility and managerial acumen in handling complex energy projects. CNRL's dedication to sustainable practices and cost efficiencies not only sets it apart in the industry but also aligns with broader environmental goals, making it an appealing choice for investors concerned with sustainability.

Enerplus Corporation (TSX:ERF) is making significant strides as a diversified North American energy producer, with a keen focus on organic production growth within its principal regions. By emphasizing operational efficiency and cost management, Enerplus is able to navigate the complexities of the energy market, particularly highlighting its prowess in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota. These areas, known for their high-quality light oil assets, significantly contribute to the company's production volume and revenue.

Enerplus's commitment to sustainability and responsible resource development is evident through its investment in technologies and practices designed to minimize environmental impact. This approach not only enhances the safety and efficiency of its operations but also aligns with the growing global emphasis on environmental responsibility within the energy sector.

Looking ahead, Enerplus is poised for continued growth and operational excellence. With a solid financial foundation and a strategic focus on its core operational areas, Enerplus is well-equipped to thrive in the dynamic energy market. The company's dedication to value-driven growth and sustainability positions it as an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to engage with a company at the forefront of the energy transition.

By. Charles Kennedy

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that large oil and gas companies will continue to focus on offshore natural gas resources; that domestic onshore natural gas assets in Europe will provide a more affordable energy source than offshore resources; that demand for natural gas will continue to increase in Europe and Germany; that Russia will not supply the majority of natural gas in Germany and Europe; that natural gas will continue to be utilized as a main energy source in Germany and other European countries and demand for natural gas, and in particular domestic natural gas, will continue and increase in the future; that MCF Energy Ltd. (the “Company”) can replicate the previous success of its key investors and management in developing and selling valuable energy assets; that the natural gas projects of the Company will be successfully tested and developed; that the Company can develop and supply a safe, domestic source of energy to European countries; that natural gas will be reclassified as sustainable energy which will support the development of the Company’s assets; that imports of liquified natural gas will not be sustainable for Europe and that European countries will need to rely on domestic sources of natural gas; that the Company expects to obtain significant attention due to its upcoming drilling plans combined with Europe desperate for domestic natural gas supply; that the upcoming drilling on the Company’s projects will be successful; that the Company’s projects will contain commercial amounts of natural gas; that the Company can finance ongoing operations and development; that the Company can achieve its business plans and objectives as anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that large oil and gas companies will start focusing on the development of domestic natural gas resources; that the natural gas resources of competitors will be more successful or obtain a greater share of market supply; that offshore liquified natural gas assets will be favored over domestic resources for various reasons; that alternative technologies will replace natural gas as a mainstream energy source in Europe and elsewhere; that demand for natural gas will not continue to increase as expected for various reasons, including climate change and emerging technologies; that political changes will result in Russia or other countries providing natural gas supplies in future; that the Company may fail to replicate the previous success of its key investors and management in developing and selling valuable energy assets; that the natural gas projects of the Company may fail to be successfully tested and developed; that the Company’s projects may not contain commercial amounts of natural gas; that the Company may be unable to develop and supply a safe, domestic source of energy to European countries; that natural gas may not be reclassified as sustainable energy or may be replaced by other energy sources; that the upcoming drilling on the Company’s projects may be unsuccessful or may be less positive than expected; that the Company’s projects may not contain commercial amounts of natural gas; that the Company may be unable to finance its ongoing operations and development; that the Company can achieve its business plans and objectives as anticipated; that the Company may be unable to finance its ongoing operations and development; that the business of the Company may be unsuccessful for various reasons. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. We have not been compensated by MCF Energy Ltd. for this article. While the opinions expressed in this article are based on information believed to be accurate and reliable, such information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The content of this article is based solely on our opinions which are based on very limited analysis and we are not professional analysts or advisors.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of MCF Energy Ltd. and therefore has an incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of MCF Energy Ltd. in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. Accordingly, our views and opinions in this article are subject to bias, and why we stress that you should conduct your own extensive due diligence regarding the Company as well as seek the advice of your professional financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before you consider investing in any securities of the Company or otherwise.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. Oilprice.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. You should not treat any opinion expressed herein as an inducement to make a particular investment or to follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of opinion. The opinions expressed herein do not take into account the suitability of any investment with your particular objectives or risk tolerance. Investments or strategies mentioned in this article and on our website may not be suitable for you and are not intended as recommendations.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making any investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment in any securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. There is a real risk of loss (including total loss of investment) in following any strategy or investment discussed in this article or on our website. This is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction. No representation is being made as to the future price of securities mentioned herein, or that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.