If Germany fails to make up for its winding down of Russian natural gas imports, high-priced LNG imports, delayed nuclear power phaseout, and even restarting of dormant coal plants will be the outcome.

The general consensus from German industry and the government is that fossil fuel expansion is still necessary—both for longer-term energy security and, with respect to natural gas, to act as a bridge for the energy transition. That consensus led Berlin, in early February, to earmark $16 billion for the construction of four major natural gas plants to meet electricity demand, in addition to expansion of renewable energies.

While Germany has struggled strategically and politically in its effort to balance its climate change goals with its energy security needs, Austria has not only refrained from turning off the Russian gas taps—opting for a gradual approach--but it’s also recently made the country’s largest natural gas discovery in 40 years.

Canadian small-cap explorer MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) has scooped up previously explored and tested projects in Germany and large prospective targets in Austria at what may be the most significant time in Europe’s energy supply history.

Drilling recently launched in Austria (and as of 11th March the company has just confirmed an active petroleum system at the well site, and is planned to start in Germany in April.

On the Heels of OMV’s Giant Discovery

Of key interest here to Europe will be MCF’s initial project in Austria, the Welchau prospect near the Alps, where drilling will begin in just a few days.

MCF Energy’s Welchau prospect appears analogous to large anticline structures discovered in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Italian Apennines, and adjacent to an up-dip discovery that intersected a gas column and has a potential for 400 meters of closure. The initial exploration results tested condensate rich for pipeline quality gas.

All elements look to be in place for a significant discovery, with a best-estimate technical prospective resource of approximately 807 billion cubic feet of gas, proximity to the national gas pipeline system, and a nearby historic gas discovery.

A national gas pipeline network is only 18 kilometers away, making for what could be a short, cheap tie-in option for getting products to domestic markets.

MCF will earn a 25% interest for exploration drill costs estimated at 2.55 million euros, which represents MCF’s 50% share in drilling costs.

Drilling Down for German Energy Security

In Germany, where MCF’s drill heads in April, the company is re-opening an oil and gas play that spans over 100 square kilometers, in the Lech and Lech East concessions.

Lech (10 square kilometers) and Lech East (100 square kilometers) concessions hold natural resources riches that have already seen two discoveries and three previous wells drilled. In April, MCF (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) will re-enter Mobil’s former Kinsau #1 well, adapting new drilling technology and later horizontal wells to stimulate the hydrocarbons that are already known to exist. MCF Energy is targeting potentially billions of cubic feet of recoverable natural gas—and possibly more, with associated condensate.

These shallow wells, cheap to drill, from proven, previously drilled holes could translate into quick cash flow for MCF Energy. And one hit could flare out into multiple development zones for each well.

MCF’s Reudnitz concession, a large-scale natural gas prospect initially discovered in 1964, is the third German asset, with MCF stating an independent assessment estimated 118.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas for extraction, noting that the resources are similar to other gas fields in northern Germany with nitrogen also present. MCF also disclosed that the gas in Reudnitz's best estimate (P50) also contains a potential for 1.06 BCF of helium and 4.4 million barrels of oil in a shallower target. Pilot test production using cryogenic technology for targeted helium and methane extraction and nitrogen sequestration is set to begin later this year.

The fourth concession in Germany is Erlenwiese, for which 2D seismic has been acquired and is being reprocessed, with 3D on the way, along with AI analysis.

The five prospects—in addition to a proprietary database of 10 additional project areas--were acquired when MCF Energy acquired 100% of German Genexco last year.

The World’s 4th-Largest Economy, In Focus

MCF Energy has adopted a laser focus on Europe’s energy security requirements, which is most significantly emphasized by Germany, the largest economy of the European Union.

Germany has seen its bill for oil and gas imports soar since Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. LNG exports to Europe soared in 2022 and 2023.

Expensive LNG is not a sustainable energy security strategy, nor is a return to coal feasible in terms of any reasonable climate change goals. Germany has been busy building grandiose LNG terminals, and is now gunning for big natural gas-powered electric plants, but even those plans will face risk without any domestic supply.

MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) believes the answer is found in domestic natural gas, the increasingly accepted bridge fuel for a green energy transition. This belief translates into the first new public company with exposure to European natural gas since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In our view, the timing is right, especially for natural gas, which Europe has reclassified as sustainable.

In July last year, EU lawmakers voted in favor of calling both natural gas and nuclear power “green” or “sustainable” sources of energy, effectively unlocking billions of dollars in private investment and state subsidies for new projects. The justification for classifying this methane-based fossil fuel as “sustainable” is due to its critical role as a bridge fuel for transitioning to renewable energy. In other words, it’s far cleaner than coal and the least damaging fossil fuel to enable a smooth transition to renewables.

And risk abounds, in the face of no domestic sources of gas. The LNG supply line is being threatened by a pause on new projects from Washington, and the Red Sea is under attack by the Houthis, threatening to cut off shipments or push prices higher.

Against this backdrop, Germany is the prime staging ground for this new bridge fuel investment push, and MCF Energy is just weeks away from drilling and re-entry at Lech, with a CEO that is confident of a hit.

By. Charles Kennedy

