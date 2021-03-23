118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 57.54 -4.02 -6.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.61 -4.01 -6.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.506 -0.076 -2.94%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins SellBuy 1.746 -0.084 -4.58%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 1.891 -0.068 -3.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 61.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 1.891 -0.068 -3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.19 +1.07 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.62 +0.87 +1.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.47 +0.20 +0.34%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 65.28 +0.30 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.61 +0.11 +0.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.51 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 60.56 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 61.96 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.91 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.31 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.81 +0.12 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 64.79 +1.64 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.50 +0.13 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.94 +0.13 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 19 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 23 mins Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Climate Change Is No Longer A Taboo For U.S. Oil Majors

Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

Following the massive sell-off on…

Australia Is Jumping On The Green Hydrogen Bandwagon

Australia Is Jumping On The Green Hydrogen Bandwagon

Australia is quickly emerging as…

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Moscow is silently investing in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

By Rystad Energy - Mar 23, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After a challenging 2020, the oil and gas demand recovery – supported by vaccination efforts and OPEC+ supply cuts – is proving good for drilling activity. Rystad Energy expects around 54,000 wells to be drilled worldwide in 2021, a 12% increase from 2020 levels. In 2022 drilling is set to increase even more, by another 19% year-on-year to about 64,500 wells, though activity will still fall short of the 73,000 wells drilled in 2019.

Onshore drilling activity is expected to increase by 12% from the 46,000 wells drilled in 2020 to about 51,700 wells in 2021, before climbing by another 19% in 2022 to reach around 61,700 wells. Despite the increased activity, it still looks like drilling needs some more time to recover to pre-pandemic levels, as the onshore well count was nearly 71,000 in 2019.

In the offshore segment, we expect drilling activity to increase year-on-year by about 10% in both 2021 and 2022. This will bring the number of offshore wells drilled to nearly 2,500 this year, from less than 2,300 in 2020, and we forecast that the corresponding number for 2022 will surpass 2,700.

Such a healthy recovery is in fact poised to propel offshore drilling activity beyond pre-pandemic levels during the next two years, as the number of offshore wells drilled globally in 2019 was just shy of 2,500. This means the recovery of offshore drilling will already happen in 2021, with 2022 being a year of further growth.

“In contrast to previous years, when the North American shale sector-led production growth, we expect the onshore and offshore shelf in the Middle East and the deepwater market in South America to be the main drivers of growth going forward. To recover production levels, operators will have to launch new drilling plans in tandem with maintenance and enhancement programs for existing wells, opening significant opportunities for well service suppliers in the years ahead,” says Daniel Holmedal, energy research analyst at Rystad Energy. Related: Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

The onshore segment remains more sensitive, particularly within the North American shale sector, where continued capital discipline among operators is pushing most activity out to 2022 and beyond. Shale-focused operators have already guided relatively flat drilling and completion budgets for 2021. Well services spending in the region is expected to grow from $50 billion in 2020 to $54 billion in 2021, with the stimulation segment seeing higher growth compared to other well services segments.

This is driven by a high number of drilled but uncompleted wells, supporting stimulation spending at the start of 2021. Should the oil price remain above $60 for the rest of the year, shale operators would be well-positioned to increase activity in the second half of 2021 and into 2022.

For offshore drilling activity, the deepwater markets in Europe and Africa are expected to remain relatively stagnant compared to other top regions in 2021. In Europe, this comes after a strong year of activity in 2020, driven by high project sanctioning activity from 2017 through 2019. Most of the deepwater growth comes from North and South America, where Brazil, Guyana and Mexico are the most prominent drivers of the upswing.

On the well intervention side, West Africa and the Middle East could provide a strong market in the coming years with a total of around 10,000 active offshore wells on oil fields, with an average well age of 16 and 21 years, respectively. In comparison, most other regions have an average well age of between 10 and 15 years.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

California Senators Urge Biden To Phase Out Gasoline Cars

Next Post

Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com