The One Oil Industry That Isn’t Under Threat

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.89 -0.12 -0.18%
Brent Crude 1 hour 70.76 -1.70 -2.35%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.934 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 1 hour 65.51 -1.73 -2.57%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
Urals 18 hours 70.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.80 -3.45 -4.65%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.02 -1.62 -2.51%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.934 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.35 -1.25 -1.75%
Murban 18 hours 71.99 -3.51 -4.65%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 64.76 -3.29 -4.83%
Basra Light 18 hours 70.44 -2.58 -3.53%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 68.76 -3.35 -4.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.80 -3.45 -4.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.80 -3.45 -4.65%
Girassol 18 hours 70.07 -3.28 -4.47%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.74 +0.44 +1.15%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.99 +0.09 +0.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.19 -0.16 -0.24%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.69 +2.74 +4.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.54 +6.84 +16.02%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.54 +6.84 +16.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.04 +1.34 +2.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.79 -0.21 -0.33%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 +2.09 +4.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.50 -1.75 -2.77%
Giddings 18 hours 55.25 -1.75 -3.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.96 -2.03 -3.33%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.91 -2.03 -3.13%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.91 -2.03 -3.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.46 -2.03 -3.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.55 -0.16 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 11 minutes Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 15 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 10 hours The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 2 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 4 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 19 hours Crude Price going to $62.50
  • 6 hours Why hydrogen economics does not work
  • 3 hours Tesla Faces 3 Lawsuits Over “Funding Secured” Tweet
  • 3 hours Again Google: Brazil May Probe Google Over Its Cell Phone System
  • 1 day Anyone Worried About the Lira Dragging EVERYTHING Else Down?
  • 16 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 1 day Chinese EV Startup Nio Files for $1.8 billion IPO
  • 2 days Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 2 days Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 2 days Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful

Breaking News:

China Shuns U.S. Crude Despite Taking Oil Off Tariff List

Alt Text

Diesel Trucks Aren’t Going Anywhere

In trucking, diesel will be…

Alt Text

Philippines Cracks Down On Fuel Pirates

Though fuel smuggling in Southeast…

Alt Text

What Happens To Syrian Oil Post-Civil War?

After years of conflict in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The One Oil Industry That Isn’t Under Threat

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 15, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT petchem plant

Peak oil demand might be near, but the consumption of oil for plastics will keep demand elevated for decades. Indeed, the IEA has said that plastics and other petrochemicals are the only sector in which oil consumption could continue to grow well into the 2030s.

Rising plastic consumption is driven by population growth, higher median incomes and urbanization. Plastic production and consumption has absolutely skyrocketed over the last two decades and the growth in emerging economies such as China and India will ensure that consumption continues on its steep upward trajectory.

While there are multiple feedstocks for plastics, solvents and other derivatives, the two main feedstocks are ethane and naptha, which come from natural gas and crude oil.

Oil demand in the transportation sector is expected to peak, and while there is a great deal of disagreement over when we might arrive at that date, many forecasts converge at around the 2030s as the most likely period. But long before then, oil demand for transportation will begin to slow as more and more electric vehicles cut into the market share of the internal combustion engine.

With oil demand in transit slowing, petrochemicals take on a larger role. Over the next two decades, petrochemicals could account for the largest portion of oil demand growth, and by 2035, petrochemicals will “account for almost all growth” by 2035, according to a new report from Wood Mackenzie. Surging petrochemical production and consumption largely comes down to plastics. Related: LNG: China’s Biggest Weapon In The Trade War

To be sure, the ghastly levels of plastic in the world’s oceans and waterways have sparked a nascent movement to ban plastic, at least in some form. Starbucks made headlines when it recently announced plans to phase out plastic straws by 2020. In their place, Starbucks will use a recyclable strawless lid and alternative materials for straws. The company also said it would spend $10 million to develop compostable cups.

Meanwhile, governments are also slowly beginning to target plastic. States and municipalities have placed taxes on plastic bags at the checkout counter, or banned them altogether. Europe is mulling a ban on plastic bags. “However, in their current form, these decisions are likely to have only a marginal impact,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in an August 3 research note. “While a clear risk to our view, we do not see enough support for recycling and alternatives for now to significantly move the needle on petrochemical oil demand.”

Consumption is rising because plastic is extremely cheap, so finding alternatives is tricky. “Plastics are incredibly efficient and cost effective and finding alternative solutions for their myriad applications and benefits is not easy. It’s also going to be more expensive and few want to incur the burden of higher costs,” Wood Mackenzie wrote. “The aspirations to curb plastics is long on intentions and short solutions.” There are a variety of bio-based alternatives that companies are exploring, but “plastics are just too efficient to be easily replaced,” WoodMac concluded.

WoodMac noted a few upsides to plastics, including reduced food spoilage, reduced transit costs and fuel consumption. “If plastic food packaging is banned, spoilage increases and this will lead to more land, water, pesticides, equipment and so on being consumed. In the end, is this better for the environment?” Paper is often cited as an alternative to plastic, but paper production has a larger carbon impact than plastic, WoodMac says. Related: Caught In The Crossfire: The Unintended Victim Of Iran Sanctions

Still, a shockingly low percentage of plastic is recycled. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, packaging accounts for about 36 percent of plastic production. But only 14 percent of plastic in packaging is recycled, with the rest either incinerated, littered or sent to a landfill. Sorting is a big issue because different materials need to be processed in different ways. Meanwhile, as the volume of plastic in individual packaging is reduced, it becomes less profitable to recycle. This practice, known as “lightweighting,” actually leads to reduced recycling rates. Plus, plastic replete with food and drink is too dirty to recycle and ends up discarded into a landfill.

Overall, oil and natural gas demand for the production and use of plastic is set to rise substantially in the years ahead, although prices will influence the rate of growth. “It is important to mention that recycling will also be impacted by oil prices. High oil prices lead to high chemical prices, incentivising recycling,” WoodMac wrote. “Low oil prices result in lower virgin [plastic] prices making it difficult for recycled products to remain economically viable.”

Ironically, EVs could keep plastic consumption aloft. EVs could lead to a peak in oil demand and potentially push the oil market into decline. But that could translate into a structural decline in prices as demand in transportation steadily falls. Cheap oil, in turn, may keep demand elevated in the petrochemical sector, boxing out alternatives to plastic.

It’s a tough nut to crack. But any campaign to definitively break the fossil fuel addiction is going to have to systematically include a colossal effort to wean the global economy off plastic. As of now, it’s hard to envision. The conundrum of plastic makes the campaign for electric vehicles look easy by comparison.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Indonesia’s Oil Sector In Jeopardy As Elections Loom

Next Post

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge
U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

 Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

 The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com