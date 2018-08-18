What Happens Next To China’s Crude Imports?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 65.21 +0.33 +0.51%
Brent Crude 1 day 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Mars US 1 day 66.71 +0.45 +0.68%
Opec Basket 3 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 3 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.09 +0.76 +1.10%
Murban 2 days 72.35 +0.46 +0.64%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.25 +0.59 +0.90%
Basra Light 2 days 71.43 +1.34 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.22 +0.67 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 71.54 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 3 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 4 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 1 day The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 6 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 15 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 55 mins Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 2 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 2 days Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 10 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 20 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 13 hours Are Trump's steel tariffs working? Seems they are!
  • 2 days Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 2 days France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 2 days Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 1 day Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds

Breaking News:

Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs Expects “Very, Very Tight” Oil Market

Investment bank Goldman Sachs warns…

Alt Text

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

While much of the talk…

Alt Text

The Two Factors To Watch In Today’s Oil Markets

Oil bulls and bears are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Happens Next To China’s Crude Imports?

By Matt Smith - Aug 18, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT China

Our friends over at Ursa published a blog post yesterday discussing crude inventories at Kyaukphyu in Myanmar, highlighting the seeming political nature of recent crude flows to the storage hub. 

Crude is delivered to CNPC's Kabala terminal in Myanmar and is stored at Kyaukphyu before being transported by pipeline to the Yunnan refinery in China. 

Since the terminal started up in April 2017, we can see from our ClipperData that there has been nearly 80 million barrels discharged there. Saudi Arabia is a steady supplier, accounting for about a half of all crude deliveries - and mostly Arab Medium - with volumes averaging about a VLCC a month (about 2 million barrels). 

(Click to enlarge)

The terminal at Kyaukphyu - and hence the Yunnan refinery - typically imports light and medium sour grades, including UAE's Das and Upper Zakum, Qatari Al Shaheen, Omani export crude and Iraqi Basrah Light, but has also imported sweet grades - including Angolan Girassol and Azeri Light.   

As the chart above illustrates, a couple of Iranian cargoes have been delivered in the last few months - including 1.1mn bbls of light sweet South Pars condensate in June. Although we are seeing a dip this month in total Iranian barrels into China, it is expected that Iran will increasingly try to muscle its way in, as it is muscled out of elsewhere.    

Chinese imports of Iranian barrels are at 650,000 bpd through the first seven months of the year, after running closer to 600,000 bpd in recent years. Central China typically receives the most, but flows have dropped considerably to the region this year, instead heading to southern and northern destinations. 

As our ClipperData illustrate below, Iranian grades into northern Chinese ports - and mostly Qingdao, Rizhao, Tianjin, Caofeidian and Dalian - have been on the rise in recent years, averaging over 300,000 bpd so far this year.  

Related: Indonesia’s Oil Sector In Jeopardy As Elections Loom

Rising flows into northern China has been a common theme in the first half of the year, with total imports up over 8 percent on a year-over-year basis. That said, imports have dropped off considerably since May, after the government changed the tax structure for independent refiners. Nonetheless, Iranian imports into the region are holding up for now.

Imports of U.S. crude into northern China, on the other hand, look set for a bout of weakness. Nearly a half of U.S. crude imports to China make their way to the independent refiners in the north. Amid the threat of tariffs and trade wars, flows of mostly light sweet U.S. crude - WTI, Midland WTI, DSW and Bakken - have already slowed from the highs of Q2.  While this lower trend should persist amid tighter price spreads, Iranian crude flows should continue apace.

(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Would The U.S. Sanction China For Buying Iranian Oil?
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com