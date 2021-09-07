World’s Third-Largest Oil Importer Sees Rebound In Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.47 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 71.85 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.609 +0.041 +0.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.125 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 2.132 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 70.60 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.05 +1.86 +2.69%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.132 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 70.16 +0.53 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 71.14 +0.35 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 66.89 -0.45 -0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 71.44 -1.28 -1.76%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 71.55 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 70.60 -0.22 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 70.60 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 70.97 -0.27 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.19 -0.75 -1.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 68.29 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 69.69 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.74 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 64.69 +0.20 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 64.69 +0.20 +0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.79 -0.15 -0.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.64 -0.45 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 64.79 -0.20 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 64.75 -1.00 -1.52%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 62.30 -1.64 -2.56%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.25 -1.64 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.25 -1.64 -2.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 64.75 -1.00 -1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 2 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 2 days Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 6 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Key Oil-Producing State In Nigeria Could Return To COVID Lockdown

Major Crude Draw Sends Oil Higher On First Trading Day Of The Month

Major Crude Draw Sends Oil Higher On First Trading Day Of The Month

Crude oil prices moved higher…

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Following the surprise victory of…

Iran Wants To Boost Oil Exports, Nuclear Deal Or Not

Iran Wants To Boost Oil Exports, Nuclear Deal Or Not

There is strong will in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

World’s Third-Largest Oil Importer Sees Rebound In Demand

By Irina Slav - Sep 07, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

India's crude oil demand has been on the mend since mid-summer. It is likely to continue along this same vein for quite a while, with at least one refiner planning to boost refining capacity considerably.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has become a key factor for oil prices because of its overwhelming dependence on imported crude. During the latest wave of Covid-19 infections in the country, oil demand suffered an expected slump. But now things are looking up.

Reuters reported last month that in July, Indian refiners increased run rates to the highest in three months in response to strong fuel demand that followed the relaxation of movement restrictions after the worst of the wave. The outlook for demand remains upbeat, too. Gasoline demand in the country is expected to hit a record high during the current fiscal year because of the pandemic. As in other places, people in India are shunning public transport in favor of personal vehicles to reduce their risk of infection.

Sales of passenger vehicles in India soared by as much as 45 percent on the year in July, according to a Reuters report from earlier this month. The report attributed the boom to pent-up demand. Still, it must have also had something to do with the shift to personal transportation at the expense of public transportation.

The resulting surge in gasoline demand could be so strong as to require additional imports, an industry insider from a state-owned refiner told Reuters. Boosting local gasoline production was not an option because Indian refiners were drowning in unsold diesel and had no space for throughput increases until these inventories went down.

The diesel problem is not confined to India, by the way. Asian refiners are struggling with an inventory overhang seen at 600,000 bpd as of August, per a recent Bloomberg report. Despite lower diesel exports from China, margins for the fuel remain slim, the report said, quoting an Energy Aspects analyst, and prices remain subdued, which is "really telling of how bearish the situation is."

Yet gasoline demand is booming, and refiners are planning capacity increases for the coming years. Indian Oil Corp., for instance, said in August that it planned to boost its refining capacity by 25 percent, or 350,000 bpd, over the next four years. This will bring the total to 1.76 million bpd, Argus reported last month.

The IOC expansion is part of a bigger plan to expand India's oil refining capacity to 6 million bpd in 2025 from 5 million bpd, Argus also reported, citing a junior oil minister. The combined investment in the expansion would come in at $27 billion, the official said.

"Forecasts by various agencies see Indian fuel demand climbing to 400-450 million tonne by 2040 from the present 250 million tonne. This offers enough legroom for all forms of energy to co-exist," IOC's chairman, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, told Indian media in late August. Demand is already back to pre-pandemic levels, the executive noted.

This fast rebound in oil demand after India became the epicenter of one of the worst infection waves since the start of the coronavirus pandemic suggests it might gain even more importance as a key export market for big oil producers. The suggestion is supported by Saudi Arabia's recent price cut for Asian clients.

On the one hand, the cut could be interpreted as a response to sluggish demand recovery trends in the continent. On the other, however, based on the latest data from India, it may be an attempt to boost market share in one of the biggest consumers of oil, whose thirst for the fossil fuel most expect to continue growing in the coming years and decades.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Merger Mania Is Back In North America’s Oil Patch
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com