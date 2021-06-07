World's Largest Oil Trader: OPEC+ Rules Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.27 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 mins SellBuy 71.49 -0.40 -0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.098 +0.028 +0.91%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.114 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.196 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 68.93 -0.59 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.196 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 4 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.18 -0.39 -0.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil Floating Off Europe Could Signal Weak Asian Demand

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

Continued growth in oil demand…

The Oil ETFs To Watch If The Iran Deal Crumbles

The Oil ETFs To Watch If The Iran Deal Crumbles

As nuclear talks with Iran…

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa, one of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

World's Largest Oil Trader: OPEC+ Rules Oil Markets

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 07, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC+ is gaining the upper hand as a trendsetter on global oil markets, Vitol’s head of operations for Asia, Mike Muller, said as quoted by Bloomberg this weekend.

“There’s a perception in the market that control is with OPEC+,” Muller said at an industry event. “It will take a long time for U.S. oil to come back” to pre-pandemic production levels.

OPEC+, meanwhile, has around 6 million bpd in spare production capacity amid the cuts, Bloomberg reports.

The latest sign that OPEC+ is in control of oil markets came with the latest price rally: oil benchmarks have hit a two-year high on recovering oil demand in Europe and the United States, but demand recovery is not the only factor. OPEC+ has reiterated its intention to add some 2 million bpd to its combined production from July, but there is no talk of adding any more production.

That’s despite a comment from none other than the International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol that unless OPEC+ adds more barrels to daily output, prices will go even higher. This comment, in fact, is yet proof of the weight OPEC+ carries in oil markets, just a couple of years after its relevance to oil prices was questioned by analysts who pointed to the United States as the new trendsetter.

Since then, however, U.S. oil production has fallen from over 13 million barrels daily to less than 11 million barrels daily as producers continue to practice restraint after the blow they suffered from the pandemic.

This has strengthened the position of OPEC+ in the post-pandemic world, with its combined production cuts still seen as fundamental to the improvement in prices over the last few months. This position could strengthen even more during the Biden administration, with its renewable energy-focused agenda and ambitions to reduce households’ and businesses’ reliance on fossil fuels.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Africa’s Oil Nations Push Against Global Drive To Shun Oil And Gas

Next Post

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 07 2021 said:
    During the momentous year of 2020 only OPEC+ stood between the pandemic and the complete collapse of both the global oil market and the global oil industry.

    OPEC+ emerged from the pandemic in full control of the global oil market with its brilliant handling of the market via its disciplined production cuts acknowledged worldwide even by US oil majors and shale oil drillers.

    On the other hand, the US shale oil industry emerged weaker and leaner and also less influential in the market with its fate in the hands of OPEC+.

    If shale oil drillers ever try again to undermine OPEC+’s policies to support oil prices and stabilize the market by reckless overproduction, OPEC+ will go for a strategy of expanding its market share thus causing prices to fall below the breakeven price of most shale oil producers.

    There is a growing optimism in the market that both oil prices and demand have more room to run despite OPEC+ intention to add some 2 million barrels a day (mbd) to its combined production from July.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com