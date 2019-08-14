Will We See An Oil Supply Glut In 2020?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.24 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.31 -0.17 -0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 +0.023 +1.07%
Mars US 8 hours 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 2 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.86 +2.82 +5.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 +0.023 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 59.63 +1.83 +3.17%
Murban 1 day 61.33 +1.88 +3.16%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.27 -2.06 -3.79%
Basra Light 1 day 61.43 -1.79 -2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.07 -2.11 -3.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Girassol 1 day 60.88 -2.26 -3.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 39.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 44.03 -1.87 -4.07%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 52.73 -1.87 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 9 hours 55.63 -1.87 -3.25%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 51.33 -1.87 -3.52%
Peace Sour 9 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Peace Sour 9 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 56.13 -1.87 -3.22%
Central Alberta 9 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +2.00 +4.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.98 +2.17 +3.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 2 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 7 hours .
  • 2 hours Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 5 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 12 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 12 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 1 min Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 17 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 1 day "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 1 day Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 2 days Negotiation
  • 6 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings

Breaking News:

Oil Companies Scared To Get Caught Between U.S. And Venezuela

Alt Text

Crude Oil Markets Brace For Fuel Market Disruption

The new IMO2020 shipping fuel…

Alt Text

Iran Seizes Iraqi Vessel In The Gulf

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard…

Alt Text

Could This Be A Turning Point For Petrobras?

Brazil’s Petrobras is making some…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will We See An Oil Supply Glut In 2020?

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 14, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

Oil prices seem to be in big trouble, with a supply glut set to hit the market in 2020 and a potential economic recession looming. One of the few things that could upend this forecast is a significant slowdown in non-OPEC supply.

The surplus is largely predicated on a deterioration in demand at a time when supply continues to grow. The IEA predicts non-OPEC supply to expand by 1.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year and by another 2.2 mb/d in 2020, with demand growth figures running at about half those levels.

The market could remain roughly in balance, or even see stock draws in the second half of 2019, largely because of the OPEC+ cuts and the involuntary outages in Iran and Venezuela. “However, the market faces potential oversupp ly in early 2020 when the call on OPEC crude oil tumbles to 28.4 mb/d,” the IEA wrote in its latest Oil Market Report. In July, OPEC produced 29.71 mb/d, so according to the IEA’s numbers, OPEC+ will have to slash output by quite a bit more next year in order to head off a supply glut.

Most of the global supply growth is coming from U.S. shale, which makes the pace of shale growth highly important to the forecast. Notably, however, U.S. oil production growth has been slowing. “So far this year, US crude oil supply growth has been lacklustre. Over the first five months of 2019, output rose only 75 kb/d,” the IEA said. Some of the recent lower-than-expected figures came from maintenance at offshore oil fields, and temporary disruptions due to a hurricane.

In the all-important Permian basin, production gains are still significant, but have been decelerating. Year-on-year production gains in the Permian hit a peak at 1.13 mb/d in August 2018, but the pace of growth slowed to 728,000 bpd this month. The EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report forecasts more gains in September, but again, at an even slower rate of 705,000 bpd. Related: Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Safe?

New pipelines in the Permian could unlock more production growth going forward. Discounts for Midland crude have vanished with the recent startup of a major new pipeline, and the expected inauguration of a few more later this year will add even more midstream capacity. But while the pipeline projects were once thought to unleash the next wave of explosive growth in the Permian, that is no longer the case.

The “imminent start-up of more than 2 mb/d of new pipeline capacity in the Permian, and a strong uptick in fracking activity in June, is expected to spur further growth in output and exports from the Gulf Coast,” the IEA said. “However, producers are being cautious, with few signs of an acceleration in drilling activity.”

The agency noted that a slowdown in drilling is “taking its toll on US service companies,” including for Schlumberger and Halliburton, both of which “presented a weaker outlook for exploration and production for the remainder of 2019 as independents continue to put greater emphasis on capital discipline rather than output growth,” the IEA said.

Outside of the Permian, U.S. shale supply is stagnating. “It is worth mentioning there are some basins struggling more than others,” Jamie Webster, senior director at Boston Consulting Group's Center for Energy Impact, told S&P Global Platts. “We are starting to see stalling efficiency gains in the Denver-Julesburg and Eagle Ford basins.”

Meanwhile, production gains from non-OPEC countries other than the U.S. also figure to be important in the supply/demand balances over the next year. “The IEA prediction of a well-supplied oil market in 2020 depends on its forecast for faster non-OPEC supply growth outside North America. The IEA report expects this to rise from 0.21mb/d in 2019 to 0.85mb/d in 2020,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. “Without this acceleration of growth, the predicted market surplus for 2020 disappears.”

The investment bank said that it is “not convinced that this growth pick-up will happen.” The IEA has repeatedly lowered its forecasted supply growth for this selection of countries. For instance, in its latest Oil Market Report, the IEA cut its supply forecast by 100,000 bpd, mainly due to disappointing performances in Brazil and Norway. “We think actual growth is also likely to undershoot the IEA’s forecast in 2020,” Standard Chartered concluded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Russia Unlikely To Agree On New Oil Cuts
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War
Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com