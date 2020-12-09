Will The UK Abandon North Sea Oil Exploration?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 45.52 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 31 mins 48.98 +0.14 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.442 +0.043 +1.79%
Graph up Mars US 17 mins 46.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 47.79 -0.56 -1.16%
Graph up Urals 22 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 47.49 +0.07 +0.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.49 +0.07 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.83 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.17 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.442 +0.043 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 48.35 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 48.89 +0.15 +0.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 46.48 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.55 +0.21 +0.42%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 48.53 -0.15 -0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 48.83 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.83 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.33 -0.14 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 47.79 -0.56 -1.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 17 days 32.22 -0.65 -1.98%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.45 -0.11 -0.33%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 44.60 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 46.00 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.90 -0.16 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 38.10 -0.16 -0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.10 -0.16 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.95 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.40 +0.44 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.20 -0.16 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 47.49 +0.07 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 47.94 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 39.47 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 43.42 -0.08 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.59 -0.16 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 27 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 23 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 18 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 2 days Tesla Semi
  • 37 mins Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Big Oil Boosts Earnings From Tax-Haven Affiliates

Venezuela Triples Oil Exports Using Ghost Tankers

Venezuela Triples Oil Exports Using Ghost Tankers

Venezuela boosted its crude oil…

Iraq To Budget For $42 Oil In 2021

Iraq To Budget For $42 Oil In 2021

Iraq will draft its budget…

Large Oil Trader Trafigura Books Strongest Trading Year Ever

Large Oil Trader Trafigura Books Strongest Trading Year Ever

One of the world’s biggest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will The UK Abandon North Sea Oil Exploration?

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 09, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Following Denmark’s announcement to halt its North Sea production last week, activists and regulators are calling on the U.K. to do the same. Critics argue the withdrawal from North Sea production is necessary for Britain’s commitment to cut carbon emissions and tackle climate change to be achieved. However, with hundreds of thousands of jobs tied to U.K. production, this is not an easy feat.  In 2018/19, the U.K.’s annual government revenue from offshore oil and gas extraction from the North Sea was valued at £1.2 billion. The exploitation of North Sea oil has been key in meeting the oil needs of several EU countries, as well as China and the USA.  

Last week, Denmark pledged to stop extracting oil from the North Sea by 2050 as part of the country’s plan to become carbon-neutral. Climate minister Dan Jørgensen highlighted Denmark’s intention to move away fossil fuels towards more sustainable energy sources as one of the main reasons. 

Likewise, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated the ambitious objective last week to cut national carbon emissions by 68% by 2030, a faster rate than any of the other major economies. However, he has been vague in how this objective will be achieved. To date, no announcement has been around curing the country’s oil extraction from the North Sea, which contributes heavily to global warming. 

Ken Penton, UK climate campaigner for the international NGO, Global Witness told the Guardian “If the UK is to be a real global climate leader, it must follow Denmark’s lead by stopping issuing new oil and gas exploration licences and delivering a managed phase-out of oil and gas extraction”. 

Related: ''Widowmaker'' Natural Gas Trade Collapses On Mild Winter Forecast

Part of Johnson’s promise is for the U.K. to be a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050. Yet without a clear strategy, involving the energy industry and the future of the country’s oil extraction, this is unlikely to be achieved. 

In November, as part of the plan, Johnson announced a ban on the sale of new cars and vans powered entirely by petrol or diesel from 2030. A total of £12 billion has been allocated for the implementation of the PM’s “green industrial revolution”. This is expected to drive down the demand for oil in the U.K. 

A Common Home Plan is also being explored, as part of Scotland’s Green Deal, which would see all houses on the gas grid connect to a low carbon district heating scheme, to be powered by large-scale renewable heat generation at a cost of £50 billion. This builds on existing examples from Nordic states and aims to dramatically reduce carbon emissions. This is just one of several of Scotland’s plans to transition away from oil-reliance. 

Despite calls to halt North Sea extraction to manage climate change, many question the impact this would have on the U.K.’s oil workers. Currently, an estimated 269,000 jobs are supported by North Sea oil in the U.K., which produced sales of £24.8 billion in 2018, at an annual increase of 30.1%.

2020 has already been a difficult year for many North Sea workers as 30,000 are under threat of unemployment when the U.K.’s Covid-19 furlough salary scheme comes to an end next year. After an extension of the scheme was announced in October, to manage employment challenges under new restriction measures, those at risk are temporarily safe. However, unless restrictions are lifted and demand for oil goes back to pre-Covid levels, many workers remain at risk. 

As countries from around the globe are offering their nationally determined contributions (NDC) for the Paris Agreement before the end of 2020, we are seeing a greater call for renewable energy over fossil fuels. However, unless clear national strategies are established for the dramatic change across the energy industry, it could cost millions of jobs. So, while the transition to renewables may be vital in the long-term, Johnson and other country leaders must tread carefully when planning for the future of oil. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Next Post

Egypt Buys Huge Oil Contracts To Hedge Against Rising Prices
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com