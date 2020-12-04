Denmark To End Oil Production In 2050

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.99 +0.35 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 49.00 +0.29 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.554 +0.047 +1.87%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 46.64 +0.81 +1.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
Graph up Urals 17 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.68 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.04 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.554 +0.047 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 48.08 +1.17 +2.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 48.50 +1.13 +2.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 46.33 +0.46 +1.00%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.38 +0.33 +0.66%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.68 +0.49 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.68 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.68 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.01 +0.34 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 32.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.74 +0.36 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 44.64 +0.36 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 46.04 +0.36 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 40.09 +0.36 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 38.39 +0.36 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 38.39 +0.36 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 40.14 +0.36 +0.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 41.39 +0.36 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 39.14 +0.36 +0.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 47.21 +0.65 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.38 +0.36 +0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 5 hours Tesla Semi
  • 5 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 27 mins British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 80 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media

Breaking News:

Denmark To End Oil Production In 2050

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing Between China And The U.S.

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing Between China And The U.S.

The trade war between China…

Russian Energy Minister Sees 2 Million Bpd OPEC+ Output Increase In April

Russian Energy Minister Sees 2 Million Bpd OPEC+ Output Increase In April

A day after OPEC reached…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Denmark To End Oil Production In 2050

By Irina Slav - Dec 04, 2020, 11:30 AM CST

Denmark will stop extracting oil from the North Sea in 2050, the Danish government has said, adding it would cancel its eighth licensing round, announced earlier this year.

The round failed to attract much attention, anyway, with just one applicant expressing interest after French Total withdrew, Reuters noted in a report on the news.

Denmark is not a particularly large producer of oil and gas, with its average daily output this year estimated at 83,000 bpd of oil and 21,000 of oil equivalent. Yet it is the largest in the European Union, which excludes Norway and, from next year, the UK.

The small Scandinavian country is also one of the most ambitious climate goal-setters. Copenhagen plans to reduce emissions by 70% from 1990 levels by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2050.

“We are now putting an end to the fossil era, and drawing a straight line between our activities in the North Sea and the Climate Act's goal of climate neutrality in 2050,” said climate minister Dan Jørgensen in comments on the official statement regarding the suspension of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

The minister added that oil and gas industry employees whose jobs will become redundant under the plan will receive help through continuing education to find new employment. The oil and gas fields will be used for carbon storage, Jørgensen also said.

The end of fossil fuel extraction from the North Sea, including the canceled eighth licensing round, will cost Denmark some $2.1 billion.

Denmark has been at the forefront of the renewable energy transition, with 30 percent of the energy the country uses coming from renewable sources, notably wind power and biomass. It is the country with the highest wind power production per capita in the OECD, but most of its renewable energy output—some two-thirds—comes from biomass.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Share Of EV Registrations In UK Jumps To 9.1% In November

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com