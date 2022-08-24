Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.59 +0.70 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 102.0 +0.78 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.5 +1.00 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.265 -0.065 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.831 +0.030 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.831 +0.030 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 56 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 56 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 56 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 268 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 56 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 56 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 79.64 +3.38 +4.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 95.89 +3.38 +3.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 94.14 +3.38 +3.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 92.04 +3.38 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 91.29 +3.38 +3.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 94.84 +3.38 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 89.49 +3.38 +3.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +3.00 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

What’s Behind Buffett's Renewed Interest In Occidental?

What’s Behind Buffett's Renewed Interest In Occidental?

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is…

U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

Hedging losses in U.S. shale…

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices moved higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2022, 8:00 PM CDT
  • Oil prices have traded below $100 per barrel since the beginning of August.
  • A recession could weigh further on global oil demand, though many analysts are bullish on oil in 2023.
  • The looming EU embargo on Russian seaborne oil imports at the end of this year is also expected to push prices higher. 
Join Our Community

Oil prices have consistently traded below $100 per barrel so far in August, weighed down by fears of demand destruction, concerns about looming recessions in Europe and the U.S., and market apprehension about the economic growth in the world's top crude oil importer, China. 

But, absent a deep recession that would sink global oil demand, prices are set to increase toward the end of the year and early next year, some analysts say. Most point to the very limited spare capacity both with U.S. shale producers and the OPEC+ group as a key factor that will drive oil higher next year, even if global demand grows less than currently expected. 

The looming EU embargo on Russian seaborne oil imports at the end of this year is also expected to push prices higher as trade flows will have to adjust, once again, as they did in the first two months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

In the bearish camp of factors stands the so-called Iranian nuclear deal, which, if agreed by Iran and the world powers, including the U.S., could return around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market within a year. 

However, just this week, the world's top crude exporter and OPEC top producer, Saudi Arabia, tried to talk up oil prices, saying that the partners of the OPEC+ group have "the means to deal with market challenges including cutting production at any time and in different forms."  Then there is the end of the releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), currently set to end in October. The end of SPR releases could further tighten the oil market ahead of the winter while utilities in Europe and Asia are switching from gas to oil-fired fuel generation due to exceptionally high natural gas prices. 

Slowing economic growth and a possible Iranian nuclear deal are pulling prices down. But the gas-to-oil switch, the OPEC+ readiness to cut production again, very low global spare capacity, the end of SPR releases, and continued discipline from U.S. shale are all bullish for oil prices. 

A mild recession may not erase oil demand growth, many analysts say.  

Due to the very low spare capacity, "even if demand just goes positive at all even in a small way, I think then you are set for much, much higher prices," Neal Dingmann, Managing Director of Energy Research at Truist Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live this week. 

"Domestically, whether it's oil or it's gas, these companies have very very limited incremental capacity at this time," Dingmann said, adding that with LNG demand in Europe soaring, the biggest gas producers in the U.S. "will continue printing money." 

Referring to global spare capacity, the energy expert said that "across the board at OPEC+, even included Saudi, there is not the spare capacity that people perceive there is."

Dingmann thinks that oil could slump to $80 per barrel this year, but then spike to $110 a barrel early next year, mostly because of the limited spare capacity for oil and gas production globally. 

Related: What’s Behind Buffett's Renewed Interest In Occidental?

This week, Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ stands ready to cut production if needed, its Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Bloomberg. 

"Markets can't reflect the realities of the physical fundamentals in a meaningful way and can give a false sense of security at times when spare capacity is severely limited and the risk of severe disruptions remains high," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, as carried by the Saudi Press Agency

This vicious circle of thin liquidity and extreme volatility on the paper oil market "is amplified by the flow of unsubstantiated stories about demand destruction, recurring news about the return of large volumes of supply, and ambiguity and uncertainty about the potential impacts of price caps, embargoes, and sanctions," the top oilman in Saudi Arabia said. 

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the OPEC+ group would soon start working on a new agreement beyond 2022 and that "We are determined to make the new agreement more effective than before." 

With this Bloomberg interview published also by the official Saudi news agency, Saudi Arabia sends a strong signal to the market that it will continue to manage oil supply (read: oil prices). 

If a recession doesn't severely hit global oil demand, oil prices could return to rally as OPEC+ could counter a return of Iranian oil with new cuts, while Russian supply with the EU embargo could plunge.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

4 Stocks To Play The Next Rally In Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com