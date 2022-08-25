Saudi Arabia Is Determined Not To Waste This Oil Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.23 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.1 +0.71 +0.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.581 +0.206 +2.20%
Graph up Gasoline 24 mins 2.830 +0.017 +0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 90.47 -1.92 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.830 +0.017 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 22 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 22 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 22 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 20 hours Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms

Are Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Production Goals Feasible?

Are Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Production Goals Feasible?

Iraq is one of the…

U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

U.S. Shale Faces More Than $10 Billion In Hedging Losses

Hedging losses in U.S. shale…

Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

Saudi Aramco Is Taking A Page Out Of The U.S. Shale Playbook

Saudi Aramco has just reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Is Determined Not To Waste This Oil Boom

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 25, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia’s oil industry is going from strength to strength, with the country’s oil giant reporting record-breaking profits for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Saudi Arabia is using these massive oil profits to diversify its economy, a policy which has helped fuel a real estate boom in the country and produced a 5.4% growth in its non-oil economy. 
  • The country expects a budget surplus of $80 billion this year, and it appears that the Kingdom is determined to spend these profits wisely for once.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia is continuing to profit from its strong oil sector, with state-owned Aramco announcing incredible profits for the second quarter of 2022. But as well as maintaining its oil operations, the country is focusing on using oil revenues to pump funds into other industries as it strives to diversify its economy. As the world transitions to clean energy, smart diversification will ensure that Saudi Arabia can develop its economy sufficiently to remain on top. 

Aramco announced a record-breaking profit of $48.8 billion for the second quarter of 2022, marking a 90 percent increase year-on-year. This is the biggest quarterly adjusted profit of any listed company, according to Bloomberg. The growth in profit is largely due to higher oil prices as well as a shift in global demand away from Russia due to sanctions on Russian energy. 

President and CEO of Aramco Amin Nasser stated: “While global market volatility and economic uncertainty remain, events during the first half of this year support our view that ongoing investment in our industry is essential both to help ensure markets remain well supplied and to facilitate an orderly energy transition.” He added, “In fact, we expect oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts.” 

Aramco is not the only oil major to achieve major profits this year, with Exxon, Chevron, and BP all announcing massive earnings. This has led some governments to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas firms to support a public that is facing rising consumer costs. In the U.K., the government introduced a $5 billion tax on oil firms that benefited from the increase in crude prices. 

But Saudi Arabia is now worried about consumer prices and is pumping its oil funds into other industries to help boost its economy. The spill-over effect that its oil revenue boost is having on other sectors has become increasingly clear with its real estate industry boom. Just recently, 300 new properties in Almajdiah Residence’s Riyadh complex sold to cash buyers within one month, priced at $266,400 apiece. Greater freedoms for individual male and female buyers have helped support the property boom. 

The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has been relaxing strict rules on entertainment since he came into power in 2015, allowing men and women to mix more in society and allowing for women to drive and rent or buy their own homes. A greater number of women are now working and 30 percent of investors in Almajdiah properties were female.

The country’s GDP grew by 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, with the non-oil economy rising by 5.4 percent, to above pre-pandemic levels. Bin Salman has been stressing the importance of economic diversification, as much of the world begins to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. Saudi Arabia is rapidly developing its construction sector, racing to build shopping malls and parks across Riyadh, as well as planning for a new city and a Red Sea tourist development. Saudi’s manufacturing industry has also expanded in recent years, with a growing electric vehicle (EV) market.  Related: Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

While much of the country’s industrial development still relies heavily on oil revenues, which are likely to fall as oil prices eventually decrease, greater investment in other sectors will help Saudi Arabia develop a stronger, more diversified economy. Investments in manufacturing, construction, and tourism will allow for greater profits to be seen in other sectors as the green transition takes place. 

In June, Saudi Arabia announced a budget surplus this year of $15 billion, with $80 billion expected by the end of 2022. As well as continuing plans for rapid economic diversification and expansion, bin Salman decided to save much of the excess funds to avoid the commodity boom-and-bust cycle and focus on shifting the state’s economy from being purely oil- and gas-reliant. This is a different approach to previous economic policies during oil price increases, with finances previously being used to boost public-sector salaries, invest in the military, and develop major infrastructure. But with new industrial cities and massive skyscrapers having already been built, the country’s current plans for growth are more focused on attracting greater revenues from a range of industries in the future. 

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan explained the previous approach to government spending, “The big mistake that we have been doing over the last couple of decades is we’ve been coupling these two: When you have more oil revenues, you spend more; when you don’t, you’re in shock, and that is very painful for the economy.” 

Saudi Arabia is acting wisely by profiting substantially from its oil revenues by boosting production, as well as pumping funds into economic diversification while at the same time saving some money for when oil prices eventually drop. As the green transition takes place, Saudi Arabia will likely achieve the all-around economic development it needs to build strong industries and ensure long-term prosperity in a post-oil world.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com