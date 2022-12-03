Will Big Oil Jump At The Opportunity To Drill More In Alaska?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 18 hours 79.98 -1.24 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 hours 85.57 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.26 -1.44 -1.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 6.281 -0.457 -6.78%
Graph down Gasoline 18 hours 2.280 -0.062 -2.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.280 -0.062 -2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 368 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1828 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.30 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 17 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India To Keep Purchasing Russian Oil After Sanctions Go Into Effect

Oil Prices Extend Losses After EIA Inventory Data Release

Oil Prices Extend Losses After EIA Inventory Data Release

Crude prices continued to fall…

Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Hurt Russia’s Revenue

Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Hurt Russia’s Revenue

Skepticism about the effectiveness of…

Biden Quietly Approved 2 Million Bpd Texas Oil Terminal

Biden Quietly Approved 2 Million Bpd Texas Oil Terminal

Despite its clear anti-oil stance,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Big Oil Jump At The Opportunity To Drill More In Alaska?

By Haley Zaremba - Dec 03, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • In May, the Biden administration canceled three major oil and gas auctions in the Cook Inlet.
  • This week, the Interior Department announced the planned auction of more than 958,000 acres in Alaska’s Cook Inlet.
  • It seems uncertain whether the Cook Inlet leases included in the December 30th auction will ever actually result in drilling.
  • Environmental groups: drilling in the allotted waters would harm a number of species.
Join Our Community

It seems like the Inflation Reduction Act does just about everything – everything, that is, but curbing inflation. In order to pass the Act the Biden administration had to appeal to a broad base of supporters, from staunch climate advocates to hardcore coal country representatives. In particular, the Act had to appeal to holdout West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Though Manchin is a democrat he represents a constituency that depends on fossil fuels for their livelihoods and prioritizes coal country jobs over climate measures. So while the Act includes huge incentives for clean technologies, it also promised a massive oil and gas drilling auction. Now, the time has come for the federal government to make good on that promise. This week, the Interior Department announced the planned auction of more than 958,000 acres  – an area larger than the entire state of Rhode Island – in Alaska’s Cook Inlet next month. The sale includes a stretch of federal waters starting around Kalgin Island all the way to Augustine Island in the south. Department estimates say that the area being auctioned has the potential to produce nearly 200 million barrels of crude and 300 billion cubic feet of natural gas over the lifetime of the lease sales. 

Set to be held on December 30, the lease sale is actually the renewal of one of several previously canceled auctions. In May, the Biden administration canceled three major oil and gas auctions in the Cook Inlet ("due to lack of industry interest in leasing in the area") and the Gulf of Mexico (due to "conflicting court rulings"). Such leases have been the subject of serious legal battles, with some rulings forcing cancellations due to insufficient consideration of the auctions’ impact on climate change, and other rulings ordering the resumption of such auctions.

Related: Russian Upstream Oil And Gas Investment Set To Plunge By $15 Billion

While citing “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area" as a reason to cancel Cook Inlet auctions might be a convenient simplification of a larger context of political and geopolitical complications, there is also a core truth to the federal government’s statements. A controversial sale of oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge under the Trump administration fell far short of its revenue goals. 

After huge publicity leading up to the highly contested sale, the auction was a dud. Not one major energy company made a bid. The government sold only half of the tracts on offer – 11 tracts of 22 – and the vast majority of the winning bids were submitted by a development corporation owned by the state of Alaska. That corporation, The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, bought their 400,000 acres at the minimum bid, and has never drilled a well in its history. According to reporting from the Anchorage Daily News, the results of the sale were a “bad start” to reach anticipated revenues. “It had estimated the lease sales would bring in $1.8 billion over a decade, to be split between the Alaska and federal governments,” the report stated. “The money raised [in the auction] fell far short.”

The message seems to be that while oil and gas leases still hold major political sway, they have lost their luster in the eyes of the private sector. An opinion piece written for the Houston Chronicle at the time of last year’s “failed auction,” argued that the shocking lack of interest from anyone other than a state-owned economic development corporation signaled that the oil itself was no longer needed, but oil jobs are desperately missed. 

That may no longer be the case. The context could not be more different this time around. Last year energy demand was low and reports of peak oil were high in the wake of global Covid-19 quarantines. This year, we’re in the midst of a “global energy crisis of unprecedented depth and complexity,” in the words of the International Energy Agency (IEA). The huge cutback of Russian oil and gas on the global market has left a huge vacuum and governments and consumers alike are paying the price, while Big Oil receives the windfall. 

While there may be some fresh incentive for new oil and gas drilling, however, Big Oil doesn’t think that this fossil fuel renaissance is here to stay. In fact, OPEC is anticipating major decreases in demand in the coming year(s) and has responded with major production cuts to buoy oil prices. Indeed, even now it seems uncertain whether the Cook Inlet leases included in the December 30th auction will ever actually result in drilling. Already, the announcement of the sale has drawn vocal scorn from environmental groups. One such group, the Center for Biological Diversity, told Bloomberg that drilling in the allotted waters would harm a number of species, including the Cook Inlet beluga whale, one of the most endangered whale populations in the world. 

It’s up in the air the way that the lease will play out, and the results will be very telling about private sector attitudes over which way the winds are blowing for Big Oil. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global
Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets
Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices
Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com