EU Nears Price Cap Agreement On Russian Seaborne Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.49 -0.73 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.19 -0.69 -0.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.43 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.493 -0.245 -3.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.308 -0.034 -1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.308 -0.034 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 367 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 13 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 8 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

EU Nears Price Cap Agreement On Russian Seaborne Oil

Middle East Oil Producers Under Pressure To Cut Prices Again

Middle East Oil Producers Under Pressure To Cut Prices Again

Following a year of rising…

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

Drivers in the United States…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Nears Price Cap Agreement On Russian Seaborne Oil

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 02, 2022, 7:30 AM CST

EU governments have tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil aimed at reducing Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

"The price cap is set at $60 with a provision to keep it 5 percent below market price for Russian crude, based on [International Energy Agency] figures," an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters on December 1.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he was encouraged by the news about the tentative agreement on the price cap -- an idea supported by the United States and the other Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations -- adding that he expects the European Union to iron out details and reach a final agreement.

EU countries have wrangled for days over the details of the price cap. Poland, which had pushed for the cap to be as low as possible, had as of late on December 1 not confirmed its support for the deal, Reuters and AFP reported.

The initial G7 proposal last week was for a cap of $65-$70 per barrel with no adjustment mechanism.

Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia rejected that level because Russian Urals crude, the main variety sold by Russia, was trading at below $70 a barrel on December 1 and last week traded at about $55.

The G7 price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil is to kick in on December 5, replacing an outright ban on buying Russian seaborne crude.

The price cap would work by prohibiting shippers and insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the price cap.

The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.

The adjustment mechanism would mean the price cap would be reviewed in mid-January and every two months after that.

The document outlining the tentative agreement, quoted by Reuters, said a 45-day "transitional period" would apply to vessels carrying Russian-origin crude oil that was loaded before December 5 and unloaded at its final destination by January 19, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that any attempt by the West to cap the price of Russian oil would have "grave consequences" for world markets. But the G7 vowed to go ahead.

Oil ministers from OPEC+ cartel of petroleum exporting countries, of which Russia is a member, will meet in Vienna on December 4.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com