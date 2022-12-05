Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asia To 10-Month Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.68 -2.30 -2.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.38 -2.19 -2.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.631 -0.650 -10.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.213 -0.067 -2.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.213 -0.067 -2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.73 -1.24 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.13 -1.24 -1.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.38 -1.24 -1.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.53 -1.24 -1.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.53 -1.24 -1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.48 -1.24 -1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.83 -1.24 -1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.06 -1.24 -1.65%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.74 -1.24 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 18 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 23 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Russia Launches Fresh Attacks On Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Are Fears Of China’s Oil Demand Slump Overblown?

Are Fears Of China’s Oil Demand Slump Overblown?

Concerns about China’s wavering crude…

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

The next few days will…

Cocaine Conflict Is Causing A Crisis For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Cocaine Conflict Is Causing A Crisis For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s oil industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asia To 10-Month Low

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 05, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Saudi OSPs to Asia hit 10-month low amid slowing physical demand.
  • Saudi Aramco cut on Monday the price of its flagship Arab Light crude for sale in January in Asia by $2.20 per barrel, to a premium of $3.25 a barrel.
  • The Saudi oil giant also cut by $1.80 per barrel the price of Arab Light to northwest Europe.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia has cut the price of the crude it will sell to Asia in January to a 10-month low versus the regional benchmarks which have weakened in recent weeks amid signs of lackluster demand in the world’s most important oil-importing market.  

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, cut on Monday the price of its flagship Arab Light crude for sale in January in Asia by $2.20 per barrel, to a premium of $3.25 a barrel to the regional Oman/Dubai benchmark, off which Middle Eastern term supply to Asia is priced.

The cut, to the lowest premium over Oman/Dubai in 10 months, was largely in line with a Reuters survey of refiners and traders in Asia from last week.

The Saudi oil giant also cut by $1.80 per barrel the price of Arab Light to northwest Europe, which will be selling in January at a $0.10 discount to ICE Brent. The price to the U.S. remained unchanged.

The Saudi cut to prices signals uneasiness about the prospects of oil demand in the key importing region, Asia, where the lockdowns in China have been weighing on market sentiment. Moreover, recent market structures of the key benchmarks have flashed signs of weak demand and sufficient supply, despite the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil, which came into effect on Monday.

Saudi Aramco, which releases official selling prices (OSPs) for the following month around the fifth of each month, also typically releases the prices after the monthly OPEC+ meeting. 

At the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday, the alliance decided not to change the production quotas for its members.

OPEC+ had agreed in October to cut the collective oil production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in November. The actual cut would be around 1 million bpd, of which Saudi Arabia, which has been trying to produce to quota, will reduce 526,000 bpd of output as of November and will have a target of 10.478 million bpd until OPEC+ decides otherwise.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Big Oil Jump At The Opportunity To Drill More In Alaska?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices
Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com