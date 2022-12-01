Russian Upstream Oil And Gas Investment Set To Plunge By $15 Billion

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.24 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.68 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.67 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.950 +0.020 +0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.371 -0.014 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.371 -0.014 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 803 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.30 +2.35 +4.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.70 +2.35 +2.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.95 +2.35 +2.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.10 +2.35 +3.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.10 +2.35 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 85.05 +2.35 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.40 +2.35 +3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 17 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Europe’s Energy Security To Be Tested As Temperatures Plummet

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Can Flourish Despite Oil Theft

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Can Flourish Despite Oil Theft

While Nigeria’s oil industry is…

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Sentiment Shifts

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Sentiment Shifts

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday…

Crucial Global Strategic Oil And Gas Hub Oman Eyes Big New Projects

Crucial Global Strategic Oil And Gas Hub Oman Eyes Big New Projects

The small Sultanate of Oman…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Upstream Oil And Gas Investment Set To Plunge By $15 Billion

By Irina Slav - Dec 01, 2022, 2:06 AM CST
  • Upstream oil and gas investment in Russia is set to decline by $15 billion this year as a result of Western sanctions and the exodus of foreign companies.
  • According to Rystad Energy, investment in Russian upstream oil and gas hit $45 billion last year and was expected to rise to $50 billion in 2022.
  • This is likely to be the start of a multi-year slump in investment, with Russia’s LNG industry set to be hit the hardest.
Join Our Community

Investment in the upstream oil and gas industry in Russia could decline by $15 billion this year as a result of Western sanctions, Rystad Energy has calculated, saying the total for the year could end up around $35 billion.

The analytical firm noted that Russian upstream investments stood at $45 billion last year, increasing from $40 billion in 2020. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, upstream investments in the country were expected to rise to $50 billion in 2022, but sanctions have begun to bite and investment is set to decline substantially amid the exodus of Western oil companies from the country.

According to Rystad, investments would remain lower than normal until at least 2025 but this would likely affect smaller oil companies, while Gazprom and Rosneft will be able to continue spending as they were spending until this year, the company said.

The situation appears to be particularly worrying for the LNG industry, where several large-scale projects have been delayed because of sanction-related problems with technology and funding.

“The war in Ukraine has cost the Russian oil and gas sector dearly, with project investments taking a significant hit. Covid-related disruptions in 2020 dragged down spending but this year looks set to be the start of a multi-year slump that will make the Covid years pale in comparison,” said Swapnil Babele, a senior analyst with Rystad.

The worst affected projects will be Greenfield ones, the analytical firm also said, with investment in new field development set to decline by 40 percent this year from last, to $8 billion from $13.7 billion.

Next year Rystad does not expect any significant new oil and gas projects to receive approval amid the lingering effects of Western sanctions. In 2024, however, there will be a boost in production as Gazprom begins extraction from one new field and Rosneft launches production at one of the fields comprising the giant Vostok Oil project.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Emerging Markets Look To Get In On The Global Electric Vehicle Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global
Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets
Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com