WTI Crude 82.99 +0.18 +0.22%
Brent Crude 84.32 -0.26 -0.31%
Natural Gas 5.738 -0.044 -0.76%
Heating Oil 2.507 -0.010 -0.38%
Gasoline 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Louisiana Light 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Bonny Light 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Opec Basket 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Mars US 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Gasoline 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%

Marine 83.39 -0.38 -0.45%
Murban 85.07 -0.54 -0.63%
Iran Heavy 78.90 -1.11 -1.39%
Basra Light 83.90 -1.53 -1.79%
Saharan Blend 85.17 -1.31 -1.51%
Bonny Light 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.27 -1.44 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Canadian Crude Index 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Western Canadian Select 66.91 -1.99 -2.89%
Canadian Condensate 81.66 -1.99 -2.38%
Premium Synthetic 83.06 -1.99 -2.34%
Sweet Crude 78.81 -3.74 -4.53%
Peace Sour 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 77.41 -1.99 -2.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 80.91 -1.99 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 76.66 -1.99 -2.53%

Louisiana Light 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Giddings 73.00 +0.25 +0.34%
ANS West Coast 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
West Texas Sour 76.76 +0.15 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

California’s transition away from oil…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 28, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Oil inventories on the U.S. Gulf Coast have grown to the highest in about ten years
  • The increase is due to stronger export demand from Asia, directing more barrels to the export hubs along the Gulf Coast
  • The buildup is temporary, Bloomberg reports, as refiners begin to ramp up operations after the end of seasonal maintenance
Oil inventories on the U.S. Gulf Coast have grown to the highest in about ten years, adding 20 million barrels since the beginning of the month.

The increase is due to stronger export demand from Asia, directing more barrels to the export hubs along the Gulf Coast. However, the buildup is temporary, Bloomberg reports, as refiners begin to ramp up operations after the end of seasonal maintenance.

The increase in oil supplies directed to the Gulf Coast for exports and for local processing seems to be one of the reasons behind the substantial decline in oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma—the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate contracts.

In early October, Bloomberg reported inventories at Cushing had been drawn down by the most on a weekly basis in five years, dropping to the lowest since 2018.

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast refiners continue to struggle to secure all the crude oil supply they need in the wake of a devastating hurricane season that cost the industry the loss of 30 million barrels in total supply. OPEC+ imports are also lower, Bloomberg reported earlier, and imports from Latin America are also lower.

The inventory drawdown at Cushing served to push prices higher earlier this week as it indicated continued strong demand in the context of tight supply in the latest signal that oil markets are not perfectly balanced yet.

However, prices retreated on news that Iran and the EU were planning to return to the nuclear deal negotiation table. This, to oil traders, means more oil may be coming to markets soon, although the successful completion of the talks is far from a certainty.

"As long as they are talking, there is a chance a deal gets done," Bob Yawger from Mizuho Securities told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, markets will remain volatile until OPEC+ interferes, according to another analyst.

"Only if OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) intervenes with more supply of crude or if COVID rears its ugly head again, curbing demand, this high volatility will come off," Mukesh Sahdev, head of downstream at Rystad Energy, told Reuters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

