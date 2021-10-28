California Is Aggressively Pursuing A Future Without Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.96 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.32 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.739 -0.043 -0.74%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.507 -0.010 -0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 78.91 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.443 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.39 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.07 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.90 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.90 -1.53 -1.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.17 -1.31 -1.51%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.21 -1.43 -1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.27 -1.44 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 65.94 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 mins 66.91 -1.99 -2.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.66 -1.99 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.06 -1.99 -2.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 mins 78.81 -3.74 -4.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 76.51 -1.99 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 77.41 -1.99 -2.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 80.91 -1.99 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 76.66 -1.99 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 73.00 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.76 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.71 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 79.25 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 59 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 day Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 4 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 2 days Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 4 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Refining Margins Reach Multi-Year High

Oil Retreats On Rising U.S. Crude Stockpiles, Iranian Nuclear Talks

Oil Retreats On Rising U.S. Crude Stockpiles, Iranian Nuclear Talks

Oil prices fell early on…

Canada’s Oil Industry Is Facing Resistance On All Fronts

Canada’s Oil Industry Is Facing Resistance On All Fronts

While Canada’s oil industry is…

Is A Bidding War About To Begin For This Remarkable Oil Tech?

Is A Bidding War About To Begin For This Remarkable Oil Tech?

Shares of Petroteq Energy, a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

California Is Aggressively Pursuing A Future Without Oil

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 28, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • California’s oil industry provides a major source of revenue for the state and creates a huge number of jobs, but that won’t stop the state’s governor from phasing it out
  • The most recent move by the government against the oil industry is a proposed 3,200-foot buffer zone on oil and gas wells near homes, schools, and hospitals
  • California’s is transitioning away from oil at a faster rate than most states, and looks unlikely to stop any time soon
Join Our Community

Last week, California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a 3,200-foot buffer zone between oil and gas wells and homes, schools, hospitals, and other populated areas across the whole of California. At present, around 5 million Californians live within 1 mile of an oil or gas well. This new rule would not apply to existing wells but would limit future well drilling. Other major oil producing states, such as Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Texas, have already introduced this type of legislation to ensure the health and safety of populations living in oil producing areas, but the California rule would be the most far-reaching should it go through.

As the seventh largest oil producing state in the U.S., with an output of around 463,000 bpd of oil equivalent, and achieving approximately $90 million annually from offshore oil and gas leases, fighting against the industry that supports the state’s economic growth may come as a shock. However, this is just the most recent of several attempts by the state government to curb the power of Big Oil. 

This comes just weeks after a major oil spill in the region prompted calls for an end to drilling. The oil spill of 126,000 gallons, or 3,000 barrels, covered an area of 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean earlier this month, washing up on Huntington and Newport beaches and leaving dead fish, oil-covered birds and contaminated wetlands in its wake. Officials have suggested that California’s aging energy infrastructure was to blame, initially investigating a 41-year-old oil pipeline as the cause of the spill. 

Oil spills and international encouragement to move away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives have led many environmental organisations and communities across California to put pressure on the local government to make a change. But Big Oil and state oil organisations, such as the Western States Petroleum Association and the State Building and Construction Trades Council, have long opposed several of California’s oil policies and are pushing back against environmental activists, insisting that oil revenues are vital for the state economy as well as for job provision.

There is an ongoing battle between California’s oil industry and those who benefit from oil revenues and employment and environmental groups and the liberal left who want more environmentally friendly energy policies to be introduced, in line with President Biden’s climate aims. The state government must tread a thin line between the two sides, supporting one of its main revenue producing industries as well as appealing to its large Democrat demographic. 

But Governor Newsom is not afraid to speak out against Big Oil when it comes to backing national aims for a ‘greener future’. Earlier this year, Newsom announced the aim to end oil drilling in California by 2045, starting by banning new fracking permits within three years. Newsom has approached the California Air Resources Board, the group that draws up state climate change policy, to support the development of a strategy to phase out oil and gas by 2045.

Newsom tweeted of the move, “We aren’t waiting for a clean energy future to arrive - we’re taking big steps to get there. California will end fracking & is the first state to set a date to phase out all oil extraction. We are committed to a healthier future for CA families.”

This adds to California’s progressive track record for climate-friendly policy, with the state expecting to ban gasoline-powered cars by as early as 2035. Having relied almost entirely on oil and gas for state revenues in the past, California is now a hub for several successful industries including tech, renewable energy, and automotive manufacturing. For example, one of the state’s top exports is electric cars, with the government encouraging automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans as demand grows. 

While a movement away from oil and gas in such a large producing state seems difficult, when you look at recent market trends, such as a 90 percent drop in permits for all types of oil drilling in the state in the first quarter of 2021, this seems increasingly viable. It seems we are already seeing the beginnings of a clear movement away from oil and gas in California, whether Big Oil wants to admit it or not. 

As the Cop26 climate summit is taking place, with the participation of several major world powers, encouraging countries around the world to transition their energy dependence away from fossil fuels, California is responding. The aims of liberal, urban California are gaining traction to the detriment of the small-town populations that continue to rely on the oil and gas industry. Ultimately, California looks set to back President Biden all the way in his fight against climate change and movement away from non-renewable energy.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues

Global Food Prices Set To Soar As The Oil And Gas Crunch Continues
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com