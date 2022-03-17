Russian Oil Exports Rise Despite Reluctant Buyers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.6 +0.66 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 106.6 +8.62 +8.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 4.928 -0.062 -1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 mins 3.480 -0.007 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 3.193 -0.024 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 100.6 +7.79 +8.39%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 3.193 -0.024 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 108 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.1 +1.20 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 80.90 -1.16 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.45 -1.47 -1.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 93.25 +8.00 +9.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 98.69 -6.09 -5.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 96.93 +7.94 +8.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 100.9 +7.94 +8.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 99.50 +8.00 +8.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.9 -1.38 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 4 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 1 hour Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Spike Nearly 10% As Hopes Of Ukraine Ceasefire Fade

Canceling Keystone XL May Have Been Biden’s Biggest Blunder

Canceling Keystone XL May Have Been Biden’s Biggest Blunder

Biden’s cancelation of the Keystone…

Canada Considers Ramping Up Oil Exports To U.S.

Canada Considers Ramping Up Oil Exports To U.S.

Canada is looking for ways…

The One Bearish Catalyst For Oil Right Now

The One Bearish Catalyst For Oil Right Now

Sky-high energy prices sparked by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Oil Exports Rise Despite Reluctant Buyers

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 17, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Seaborne crude oil exports from Russia have been higher so far this month compared to February.
  • Petro-Logistics sees the first signs that “a bit more oil” is heading to China, as well as to India.
  • Some vessels are struggling to find a buyer.
Join Our Community

Seaborne crude oil exports from Russia have been higher so far this month compared to February, but a number of cargoes are awaiting destinations, tanker-tracking firm Petro-Logistics told Reuters on Thursday.

So far in March, seaborne crude exports out of Russia rose by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to February. Crude exports have averaged nearly 3 million bpd, while oil product exports have been over 2 million bpd so far this month, Petro-Logistics says.  

Seaborne exports of some oil products, including fuel oil and vacuum gas oil (VGO), however, have plunged by 40 percent so far in March compared to February, the tanker-tracker notes.

Russian oil was struggling to find spot buyers even before the United States banned imports of Russian energy early last week. Although the U.S. ban will directly hit only a small amount of Russian oil exports, the indirect hit could be much higher because a growing number of traders and buyers will be shunning Russian crude due to “self-sanctioning” and reputational risks.

According to Petro-Logistics chief executive officer Daniel Gerber, who spoke to Reuters:

“We have noticed a number of vessels at anchorage and seemingly awaiting orders, and we have seen a couple of cargoes that turned back from heading transatlantic, and they are also awaiting orders.”

Petro-Logistics sees the first signs that “a bit more oil” is heading to China, as well as to India, which is said to have bought the Urals grade – typically exported to Europe – for the first time since November.

According to analysts and traders, the U.S. ban on imports of Russian oil is likely to worsen Russia’s struggles to sell its cargoes as buyers will avoid Russian crude even more than they have been doing so far, while China and India would not be enough to offset the loss from the European market.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Wednesday that the market could lose 3 million bpd of Russian oil supply starting next month.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Oil Crashed Back Below $100
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage

The World Is Facing A Critical Diesel Shortage
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com