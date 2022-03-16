New Lockdowns In China Could Derail Oil Demand Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 95.04 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 98.06 -1.85 -1.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 4.748 +0.180 +3.94%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 3.100 +0.070 +2.32%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.988 -0.011 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 92.84 -2.05 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.988 -0.011 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 99.65 -9.93 -9.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.0 -9.67 -8.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.72 -3.62 -3.64%
Graph down Basra Light 107 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 104.7 -3.96 -3.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 103.6 -3.81 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.06 -6.28 -7.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.34 -6.57 -7.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.59 -6.57 -6.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.84 -6.57 -6.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.74 -6.57 -6.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.99 -6.57 -6.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.54 -6.57 -6.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 92.19 -6.57 -6.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.00 -6.50 -6.53%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.75 -6.50 -6.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.8 -6.25 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 90.39 -6.57 -6.78%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.34 -6.57 -6.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.34 -6.57 -6.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.00 -6.50 -6.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.75 -12.75 -12.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.3 -12.87 -11.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 5 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 59 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 mins Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

Employees Are Pressuring Big Oil Firms To Pull The Plug On Russia

Employees Are Pressuring Big Oil Firms To Pull The Plug On Russia

Oil workers are leading the…

Only OPEC Can Help The West Replace Russian Oil

Only OPEC Can Help The West Replace Russian Oil

The West is hitting Moscow…

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

High Oil Prices Are Crushing Biden’s Energy Policy Plan

President Biden’s plan to shift…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Lockdowns In China Could Derail Oil Demand Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The Chinese zero-COVID policy has been spooking the oil market several times over the past two years.
  • China locked down all 17.5 million residents in the business hub Shenzhen.
  • Chinese independent refiners in the Shandong province have cut run rates further due to the lockdowns.
Join Our Community

Traffic in several major cities in China has dropped considerably since the authorities imposed this weekend new regional lockdowns as part of the zero-COVID policy. The decline in traffic in Shanghai and Shenzhen has market participants and analysts concerned about the potential threat to oil demand in the world’s largest crude oil importer.

Peak traffic congestion in Shanghai was down by 36 percent on March 15 compared to the same day last year, while traffic jams in Shenzhen were down by 26 percent, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing data from Baidu Inc.

The capital city Beijing, which is not under lockdown currently, has also seen traffic congestion fall significantly, by 25 percent compared to this time last year, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. 

The Chinese zero-COVID policy has been spooking the oil market several times over the past two years as authorities opt for immediate lockdowns of large areas and cities when they see COVID cases spiking.

Such was the case earlier this week, when oil prices crashed, also because China locked down several cities because of a surge in COVID cases.

China locked down all 17.5 million residents in the business hub Shenzhen and limited bus services to Shanghai after COVID cases spiked over the past few days. The entire Jilin province is also under lockdown, while many businesses, including operations of Apple and Toyota, have been affected.

“More widespread lockdowns will weigh on mobility in the coming weeks,” according to an Energy Aspects note this week cited by Bloomberg. Energy Aspects reduced its oil demand estimate for China by 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter and by 130,000 bpd for the second quarter.

Chinese independent refiners in the Shandong province have cut run rates further due to the lockdowns, local consultancy JLC said on Wednesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen
War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100

War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com