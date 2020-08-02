Why Energy Demand Is Plummeting In The U.S.

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 40.27 +0.35 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 43.52 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.799 -0.030 -1.64%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 40.97 +0.45 +1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 6 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 3 days -43.400 -100.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.94 -0.88 -2.33%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.799 -0.030 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 6 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 6 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.92 -1.35 -4.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.92 -1.35 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 40.32 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 36.67 -1.35 -3.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 36.92 -1.35 -3.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 38.57 -1.35 -3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.46 +0.33 +0.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 34.22 +0.35 +1.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 38.17 +0.35 +0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.17 +0.35 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.66 -1.35 -2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 11 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 15 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 13 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 14 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 4 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 23 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 19 hours Mask Disposal
  • 14 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 2 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship

Breaking News:

India’s Top Refiner: Oil Processing Won’t Be Back To Pre-Crisis Levels Soon

Trump Vows To Revive U.S. Oil Industry

Trump Vows To Revive U.S. Oil Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump touted…

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps

The upcoming partial return of…

Jet Fuel Crisis Will Hurt Oil Demand For Years To Come

Jet Fuel Crisis Will Hurt Oil Demand For Years To Come

The aviation industry has been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Energy Demand Is Plummeting In The U.S.

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 02, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

All the way back in April (which may as well be years ago at the rate that the news cycle is moving these days) Oilprice reported that in the throes of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had relatively recently washed over the United States, had caused the nation’s energy consumption to fall to a stunning 16-year low.  According to NPR’s Planet Money podcast, which reported on this statistic at the time, this was a figure that was a particularly good indicator of just how badly the domestic economy was doing. ““How much electricity the country uses tends to match how much the economy is growing or shrinking really closely,” said Cardiff Garcia, one of the show’s hosts, on the April 13 Indicator podcast. “It can tell us how much worse the economy is getting in real-time, and it should also tell us when the economy has started to recover.” 

But now, as it turns out, a 16-year low was nothing. No big whoop. Chump change. This week, Fox Business, in a collaborative report with the Associated Press reported that the United States’ nationwide energy consumption  actually dipped to an incredible more-than 30-year low earlier this year. “The drop was driven by less demand for coal that is burned for electricity and oil that’s refined into gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said,” as paraphrased by Fox Business. “That’s the lowest monthly level since 1989 and the largest decrease ever recorded in data that’s been collected since 1973.”

Prior to the economic devastation and drop in energy demand wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest drop in United States history was recorded in December 2001, “after the Sept. 11 attacks shocked the economy and a mild winter depressed electricity demand”.

Related: Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

The quantity of electricity consumed what’s not the only energy metric that saw drastic change this spring; the way that people used energy also saw a huge transformation. “In South Korea, Italy, and Seattle telework and residential internet usage have soared 40% in just weeks,” tallied a Forbes report released toward the beginning of the pandemic in February. “In France 80% of internet traffic is now Facebook, YouTube, and Netflix, and providers are pledging to ensure ‘digital discipline.’” 

While telecommuting is not a new invention, and a full 24 percent of the U.S. workforce worked from home in the last year, “coronavirus isolation has already boosted that, and could be a watershed event for digital connecting,” Forbes wrote. As Oilprice reported at the time, “these new legions of telecommuters, their tablet-happy toddlers, and kids adjusting to attending school online are eating up huge amounts of bandwidth. This translates to a lot of families around the world ponying up a lot of money for their internet package and electricity bills as we head into what is certain to be a particularly brutal recession.”

And that’s just one half of an equation, and the other side isn’t looking great either. While business owners are celebrating having the cost of keeping the lights on taken off their hands, “After the virus clears and we’re left with a recession, landlords may have a hard time convincing corporate tenants to keep paying pricey overhead for employees who still got the work done, remotely,” says Forbes. “It can cost $20,000, according to JLL, to kit out the average 150 square feet of office space per worker. And, depending on your city, $300 or more per employee per month for rent, plus $50 per employee per month in supplies and snacks, and $20 per month to keep the lights on, air-conditioned and computers charged.”

But no matter who is footing the bill, the energy industry is losing out in the end. Energy demand is down--WAY down--and it’s taking hundreds of thousands of jobs along with it. Of course, energy demand will inevitably rebound, but the question is whether the source of energy will look the same in the future. While death knells are sounding for global coal and U.S. shale, many world leaders, from both the public and private sector, are pushing for investment into green energy as the more stable energy sector of the future. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Canadian Oil Drilling Forecast Gets Slashed Again
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built
The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40

Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com